Etche Campus Of RSU, Catalyst For Dev, Ogbako Etche Affirms

The Rivers State Executive Council has approved the award of two contracts for the construction of two additional flyover bridges in Port Harcourt City at the cost of N12.4billion.

One of the flyover bridges would be at the intersection of Olu-Obasanjo Road and Port Harcourt Aba Expressway, popularly called “Waterlines Junction”, and it would be 800 meters long.

The other flyover bridge would be at the intersection of Olu-Obasanjo and Ikwerre Road up to the Azikiwe Street and would be 1km long.

The Rivers State Executive Council gave the approval at its meeting, presided over by Governor Nyesom Wike at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Port Harcourt, last Wednesday.

The Commissioner for Works, Hon Elloka Tasie-Amadi, who briefed journalists after the meeting, said the approval was sequel to two memos his ministry presented to the council on the need for the construction of the flyovers.

“The memos were approved and consequently the Government of Rivers State will be awarding two contracts to the Julius Berger Nigeria PLC for the construction of two flyovers.

“One of them will be at the intersection of Olu-Obasanjo Road on Port Harcourt-Aba Expressway. That bridge will be about 800 meters long.

“The other flyover bridge will be constructed at the intersection of Ikwerre Road where you have Olu-Obasanjo and Azikiwe Street and it will be I km long. Both projects will come at a combined cost of about N12.4billion.”

The works commissioners said the construction of the flyover bridges became necessary because of present and foreseeable traffic difficulties that motorist will suffer.

Tasie-Amadi said it was already observed that the flow of vehicles from the soon-to-be completed GRA flyover and the Rebisi flyover gets into lockjams at the Waterlines Junction on Port Harcourt-Aba Expressway, but the flyover will be a solution.

“At the Port Harcourt-Aba Expressway intersection (Waterlines Junction) of Olu-Obasanjo Road, we observed that with the construction of Rebisi Flyover and the soon-to-be completed GRA flyover and Rumuola flyover, you’ll have a lot of traffic between those two points.

“Consequently, we will have a bottleneck at that junction of Port Harcourt-Aba Road Expressway and Olu-Obasanjo Road which we call Waterlines junction. So, we proposed that to take care of that problem.

“This is aside from the fact that we have a lot of urban migration and higher vehicular activities in Port Harcourt.

“For the flyover that will be located at the intersection of Olu-Obasanjo Road, Ikwerre Road and Azikiwe Street, we also observed that the reconstruction going on Ikwerre Road and the higher number of vehicles and traffic jams observed over the years will get worse. So, we thought it wise to construct a flyover now.”

The commissioner stated that when these projects are done, they would ease commute and ultimately reduce the stress to citizens and the cost of transportation.

Similarly, Commissioner for information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, said the approval for the two additional flyovers was historic, and has given further impetus to the urban renewal programme of the Wike-led administration.

He said the administration of Wike was forward looking in designing projects that would make Rivers State the destination of choice for prospective investors.

“His Excellency is the architect of the New Rivers Vision. He is unrelenting in designing these projects that will make Rivers State the destination of choice by putting the right infrastructure is put in place for our people and those who live and do business here.”

He explained that the administration was sending signals to investors to see that Rivers State is set and opened for business.

According to him, those who want to go about their normal business in Rivers State are assured of the right economic climate, and the right infrastructure.

“The governor of Rivers State is desirous to make Rivers State a model of development, of infrastructure and economic prosperity. And today’s landmark decision by the State Executive Council underscores that point. That Rivers State is investors’ destination of choice.”

He further announced that beginning from March 1, the state government would commence another phase of commissioning of more projects that cut across road infrastructure, health, sport and education.