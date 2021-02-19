Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala: A Potential Well Maximised

If at 66, when her mates are retiring from active service, Dr Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala has just secured another Heculean job at the World Trade Organisation (WTO), then Ralph Waldo Emerson did not mince words, when he said that “what lies behind us and what lies ahead of us are tiny matters to what lies within us”.

Her appointment at this point in life as the new chief of the World Trade Organisation, becoming not only the first woman to ever lead the Switzerland-based institution but the first African citizen to take on the role is an attestation to the fact that she posseses potentials yearning to be tapped irrespective of age.

For a woman in a patriarchal and misogynistic country like Nigeria to hold her own and perform creditably, contrary to what detractors thought, it is indeed a feat to be proud of.

According to Christopher Robin, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s emergence as the first woman and the first African to occupy this keenly contested position, is a clear attestation that the academic doctor is not only braver than she believes, she is as well stronger than she seems, and smarter than she thinks.

The world can now measure her, based on her attitude during those challenging and controversial moments as she stood her ground with what she believed in, even when times were tough and the situation appeared hopeless.

Her journey to the exalted WTO managerial seat, in spite of all odds, revealed so much resilience in her, which further convinced her fans, she is actually on a mission to deliver if given the opportunity.

Her refusal to retreat or surrender even at her rejection by the world power, the United States of America, in former President Trump’s regime, reminded me of the famous saying that only “ the tough get going when the going gets tough”.

According to Dale Carnegie, a famous writer, most of the important things in the world have been accomplished by people who have kept on trying when there seemed to be no hope at all.The determination and ability within the person of Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, is the reason behind her victory today.

Sometimes we just need someone to tell us that we already have the courage and ability we need to get through a difficult situation. Having survived the murky waters of politics in Nigeria, and rising to number two at the World Bank, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, no doubt should have gotten the requisite experience to deal with, and address issues of the world trade body.

Suffice it to say that the world couldn’t have settled better for any other, than the Harvard-educated development economist, who though appears down-to-earth, is a hard worker.

She had realised afore now that what the WTO needed was a shake-up. She said, “they need something different, it cannot be business as usual for the WTO – they need someone willing to do the reforms and lead.”

It is hoped that her vision would be of a rejuvenated and strengthened WTO that will be confident to tackle effectively ongoing issues.

For the women folk, does her agenda at the WTO capture their essence? She said: “It should also be responsive to the challenge of facilitating the greater participation of women in international trade, particularly in developing countries, where greater efforts should be made to include women- owned enterprises in the formal sector.”

She is also likely to support female participation in global trade, having said that “greater efforts should be made to include women-owned enterprises in the formal sector.”

It would be recalled that during her 25 years at the World Bank, she was credited with spearheading several initiatives to assist low-income countries in particular, raising nearly $50 billion in 2010 from donors for the International Development Association (IDA), the World Bank’s fund for the poorest countries.

Besides, her economic reforms in Nigeria are legacies any one can refer to any day. It is on record that following years of economic stagnation, Nigeria embarked on a comprehensive reform programme under her watch. The programme was based on the National Economic Empowerment Macro-Economic Environment, pursuing structural reforms, strengthening public expenditure management, and implementing institutional and governance reforms.

One of her greatest achievements was leading a team which negotiated a whopping $18 billion debt write-off in 2005 for the country, helping Nigeria obtain its first ever sovereign debt rating. The country’s debts had dated back to the early 1980s, and had ballooned to more than $35 billion due to penalties and late fees during the 1990s.

Her economic reforms had a far-reaching impact and saved Nigeria at a critical period, according to prominent Nigerian economist, Bismarck Rewane.

This included de-linking the budget from the oil price, allowing the country to save money in a special account when oil prices were high. “It was this buffer that ensured Nigeria’s economy survived between 2008 and 2009,”

In fact, there is no gainsaying the fact that her emergence is a potential well maximised.

By: Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi