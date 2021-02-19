Covid-19: Doctors In Rivers Go Spiritual

Commercial sex hawking, reckoned to be one the oldest trades in human history, appears to be one of the most hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. The tirades are definitely not plausible for the operators of the business, especially young ladies that survived on it as means of livelihood.

Despite the lifting of ban on the operations of hotels and other social joints conducive for commercial sex hawking, life seems to be inauspicious for the adherents of the trade, following apparent decline in patronage.

A conversation between two whores, Pliers of the trade nibbled by the Port Harcourt Metro recently, revealed the frustration of commercial sex hawkers in the city, especially the habitual dispensers of sex at popular joints.

Boarding same taxi with the ladies, Port Harcourt Metro correspondent noticed a taste of discontent and worry on the countenances of two ladies. They engaged themselves in an emotional discussion rapped in at angle of self-pity as lamented their losses in business. One of the ladies, a teenager and blond beauty, in an expression of angered told her colleague that she was not in the need to suffer the experience of the previous year.

“ I don’t want to continue with the experience of 2020, throughout last year the turn up was very low because there was no business. You for months without any body asking you out, this is very bad” she gasped out in a mood of disdain. Her colleague sarcastically acquiesced to her position blaming their misfortune on the Covid-19 crisis and its attendant dwindling effects on the economy. Their case is a replication of the general decline in their business.

Port Harcourt Metro investigation reveal that the number of commercial sex hawkers that strove around regular and strategic joints has depleted because of dearths of customers. With the stories of men fatally stricken out of sex bouts, at brothels there is evidently a doldrum and shortage in patronage as men seem to be exercising restraint in their sex appeal, making ladies that depended on commercial sex hawking to suffer setbacks in their business. Thus the regular “merry go rounds” that hibernate within accustomed streets and vantage positions are therefore not in the best moments of their enterprise.

A cursory survey of the Port Harcourt Metro recently revealed that the ubiquitous presence the ladies of familiar sex appeal has reduced as a result of low patronage. The lurking of cheap coquettes within academic environment in disguise as students has also dropped as a result of the droop in “campus hunt,” as the glossy cars of rich benefactors and patrons hardly flooded the campuses compared to the pre-Covid experience.

Speaking with the Port Harcourt Metro in an interview, an environ-mental socialist, Dr Steve Wodu said that the decline in the patronage o commercial sex in the city was driven by, “ envi exigencies. “ He pointed out that in situations like that of the Covid-19 crises, people are forced to adjust their tastes and attitudes to suit the realities of the times. “ Between pleasure and life which is more important”? He asked rhetorically.

Port Harcourt Metro investigations also revea-led that most of the street girls had resorted to new line of business, mostly selling of fruits along major streets or serving as marketing agents for organisations including financial institutions.

With the arrest and prosecution of the nemesis of commercial sex hawkers, Gracious West who specialised in strangling ladies to death at brothels, one would ordinarily expect a relief and boom in the lascivious business by the ladies but the reverse seem to be the case.

By: Taneh Beemene