Nation
WTO: Lawan, Ekweremadu, Ayade, Ikpeazu Congratulate Okonjo-Iweala
President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan has congratulated Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her emergence as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).
Lawan, in a congratulatory message issued by his Special Adviser (Media), Mr Ola Awoniyi, in Abuja on Monday, also congratulated Nigeria on her latest feat on the international stage.
“I heartily rejoice with Dr Okonjo-Iweala on this well-deserved victory.
“With her latest feat, the former Nigerian Minister of Finance and Managing Director of the World Bank, has again brought honour to Nigeria, Africa and women everywhere,” he said.
The Senate President urged the new Director-General to deploy her intellect, experience, energy and integrity in leading the WTO to promote global prosperity through fair trade.
According to Lawan, her task has been made even more onerous by the havoc that the COVID-19 had wrecked on economies across the world.
He prayed Almighty God to imbue her with good health and wisdom to succeed in the task.
Similarly, a former Deputy Senate President, Chief Ike Ekweremadu, has described the emergence of Okonjo-Iweala as “historic and momentous’’.
Ekweremadu’s Media Aide, Mr Uche Anichukwu, made this known in a statement in Abuja.
He said: “I join the rest of the world to congratulate our sister, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on her well deserved emergence as the DG of the WTO.
“This is a historic and momentous achievement, not only for Nigeria, but also for the entire Africa.
“No doubt she has the poise, experience, flair, pedigree, reach, and global acceptance to excel in her new office.
“With her emergence, the much needed transformation and democratisation of the WTO to play its expected role in the 21st century global economy is imminent.”
Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has also congratulated Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on the confirmation of her appointment as the new Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).
The governor’s goodwill message is contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Christian Ita, on Tuesday in Calabar.
Ayade described the new WTO D-G as the “poster girl of unassailable attainments and a record breaker who has continually proved her mettle and brought honour to the country’’.
“We are extremely proud of one of our very best; our own dear Ngozi who has just emerged the first African, first woman and the first black Director-General of WTO.
“As Finance Minister, Foreign Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Dr Okonjo-Iweala brilliantly distinguished herself to the applause of her countrymen and women and to the admiration of the world.
“It is not therefore, a surprise that the international community found her suitable for the exalted office of the WTO,’’ the statement said.
On his part, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State described the emergence of Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the new Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) as “historic’’.
Ikpeazu stated this late Monday in Umuahia in a press release signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Chief Onyebuchi Ememanka.
Ikpeazu said the new Director-General had a track record and pedigree that had made her a history maker, pace-setter and powerful pathfinder for the women on the global scene.
Nation
Convoke National Confab Over Ethnic Crisis, Insecurity, VICCDA Urges FG
The Vision Centre for Communication and Development Advocacy (VICCDA) has called on the Federal Government to urgently convoke a pan-Nigerian conference to check the current spate of inter ethnic crises in some parts of the country.
The conference will address the immediate and remote causes of the civil strife and proffer lasting solutions.
In a statement by the Acting Chairman of VICCDA, Otunba Gbenga Onayiga in Abuja, yesterday, the NGO said the proposed conference, which should be presided over by the President, would be attended by all the state governors, service and other security chiefs, traditional rulers and representatives of relevant interest groups like herders and farmers.
VICCDA expressed grave concern over reports of inter ethnic clashes across the country and warned that it could lead to a civil war, if not checked immediately.
“Students of history and international relations would note that no country has ever survived two civil wars. Nigeria cannot therefore afford to be plunged into another avoidable disaster and war when we are supposed to be focussed and accelerate the pace of improving our grossly inadequate infrastructure.
“As the giant of Africa, Nigeria ought to be taking advantage of and derive strength and unity in her diversity and not entertaining ethnic and other primordial sentiments,” the NGO warned.
The media-based group urged the Press to display a high sense of professionalism and patriotism at this point in the history of Nigeria by exercising restraint in their reportage of conflict sensitive events.
The VICCDA equally advised “Citizen Journalists” and bloggers not to set our dear country on fire by feeding the public with sensational and unverified reports on inter ethnic clashes.
“We should always be conscious of the negative effect of some media reports on otherwise peace loving people of Nigeria. The possibility of reprisal attacks due to the indiscretion of a reporter is rife, particularly on innocent and hard working Nigerians who have hitherto been cohabiting and living together peacefully over the years in places other than their own,” the group noted.
VICCDA is a non-governmental organisation working to promote good conduct, improve journalists’ ethical conduct and capacity building.
Nation
Boko Haram Burns Down Over 140 Houses In Borno
Over 140 houses have been reportedly razed by Boko Haram militants in Egiri, Zira 1 and 2 villages of Biu Local Government Area of Borno State.
The militants carted away foodstuff and livestock, after displacing hundreds of people from the three settlements.
Biu is located in the southern flank of Borno about 187km from Maiduguri, the state capital.
Zira village where the incident took place is 5km away from Gur village which was attacked, last Friday, leaving four persons dead.
Zira I and Gur community located North West of Buratai, the home town of the immediate past Chief of Army Staff, Gen Tukur Buratai, but poor telecommunication services delayed information from reaching people about the latest attacks.
A resident of Zira community, who fled and now taking refuge in Biu town, Ali Yusuf, told newsmen that, the attack happened on Sunday at about 7pm.
Yusuf said, “Luckily, almost all residents had fled out of the town, and the insurgents who came through Garin Mallam village first attacked Egiri before proceeding to Zira I and II, as they wreck havoc without confrontation.”
Yusuf, however, said no life was lost as the insurgents met the all affected villages deserted, but notwithstanding, the attackers set ablaze about 20 houses in Egiri, 50 houses in Zira I and 75 others in Zira II.
“We are really terrified with the latest attacks by insurgents in our hitherto peaceful communities.
“Since the former Chief of Army Staff, Yusuf Tukur Buratai bowed out of service; most surrounding villages of Buratai have been experiencing series of Boko Haram attacks without confrontation by security operatives.
“Just last Friday, armed insurgents invaded our neighbouring community of Gur and killed four persons and destroy properties. Two days after, another group of insurgents invaded our own villages of Egiri, Zira I & II and set ablaze over 90% of residential buildings.
“As it is, some of us took liver and went back to our affected communities on Monday, although, no life was lost as the insurgents met the affected villages deserted, but notwithstanding, the attackers set ablaze about 20 houses in Egiri, 50 houses in Zira I and 75 others in Zira II.
“We were lucky to have gotten information about the impeding attacks, so we quickly mobilized our family members, including women and children and fled before the insurgents stormed these communities,” he said.
He appealed to government and other security agencies to come to their aid, as most of them are displaced with no means of livelihood.
Efforts to get confirmation from the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Edet Okon, did not yield any result.
Nation
‘Petrol Price’ll Continue To Increase Except Refineries Are Fixed’
Until there are functional refineries in the country, the price of petrol will continue to increase, the Petroleum Product Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) said, yesterday.
The President of PETROAN, Dr. Billis Gillis-Harry, who stated this during a chat with newsmen in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, said the association has the capacity to manage the refineries, giving its vast establishments across the country.
“The cost of fixing the refineries today from what we are told is running into about $1.8billion or thereabouts. Revamping the four refineries will cost Nigeria too much money.
“PETROAN can come together and partner with the Federal Government in ensuring that we have established modular refineries that can do, at least, up to 15,000barrels per day. That should be able to guarantee our domestic consumption per day,” Gillis-Harry stated.
He further said Nigerians will start buying petrol at N200 per litre giving the monthly increase of depot price of the product, and called on Federal Government to be sincere in its deregulation of the petroleum sector.
“As far as pricing of petroleum product is concerned, we know that because of certain exigencies that are happening in the market, prices of petroleum product will continue to increase. There is no doubt about that. Let the government start to work together on how to bring in economic dynamics that should be able to cushion such shock in the system.”
The PETROAN President, however, said the association would support the government to ensure that subsidy was no longer the order of the day.
