Politics
WTO DG: PDP Congratulates Okonjo -Iweala
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has congratulated former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okojo-Iweala, on her confirmation as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).
PDP said this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja.
“The PDP commends international stakeholders, including President Joe Biden-led United States government, for the strong support given to Okonjo-Iweala, which points to the commitment of all stakeholders towards global consensus and economic recovery,” he said.
Ologbondiyan described her appointment as a consensus needed to pilot the activities of the World Trade body, especially at the critical period in the history of the world economy.
According to him, the development has again brought honour to Nigeria.
“PDP is proud of Okonjo-Iweala, as a product of PDP administration,” he said.
He recalled Okonjo-Iweala’s success as the Managing Director of the World Bank, where she displayed her capacity to effectively handle global economic issues.
Politics
Reactions Trail PDP Primaries In Rivers
Reactions are now trailing the just concluded People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chairmanship primaries in Rivers State.
A chieftain of the party in Abua/Odual Local Government Area, Dr. Henry Ogiri, described the primary as free and fair.
Ogiri who spoke during the election in Abua/Odual Local Government Area also commended delegates to the congress for their peaceful conduct.
Also speaking, a stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, Dr. Nwoko Mbadiwe thanked the party leaderships both at the state and local government levels for ensuring free and fair primaries.
He particularly lauded the choice of Hon. Job Vincent as chairmanship candidate of the party in the area.
Meanwhile the Peoples Democratic Party chairmanship candidate in Abua/Odual Local Government Area, Hon. Daniel O. Daniel has promised an all-inclusive administration if elected into office.
Daniel told newsmen that his administration would ensure that every segment of the area was carried along in the scheme of things.
The candidate who is the current chairman of Abua/Odual Local Government Area also promised to add more buses to the ABOLGA transportation scheme.
He also promised to encourage the building of a fast food joint in Abua, adding that the on-going bursary scheme for Abua/Odual students would be maintained.
On his part, the PDP chairmanship candidate of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, Hon Job Vincent said his administration would sustain the current security structure put in place by previous administrations in the area.
Vincent also promised to initiate programmes to improve the fortunes of the youths in the area.
Politics
Group Calls For National Conference On Inter-Ethnic Crises
The Vision Centre for Communication and Development Advocacy (VICCDA), has called on the Federal Government to urgently organise a Pan Nigerian conference to check current spate of inter-ethnic crises in parts of the country.
The VICCDA Acting Chairman, Gbenga Onayiga, made the call in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, yesterday.
Onayiga expressed optimism that the conference would help address the immediate and remote causes of the civil strife in parts of the country and proffer possible lasting solutions.
He added that the proposed conference should be presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari and attended by state governors, security chiefs, traditional rulers and representatives of relevant interest groups like herders and farmers.
The VICCDA acting chairman decried recent reports of inter-ethnic clashes across the country, warning that it could lead to a civil war if not immediately checked.
“Students of history and international relations would note that no country has ever survived two civil wars.
“Nigeria cannot, therefore, afford to be plunged into another avoidable disaster and war when we are supposed to be focussed and accelerate the pace of improving our grossly inadequate infrastructure.
“As the giant of Africa, Nigeria ought to be taking advantage of and derive strength and unity in her diversity and not entertaining ethnic and other primordial sentiments,” he said.
He, therefore, urged the media to display a high sense of professionalism and patriotism at this point in the country’s history by exercising restraint in their reportage of conflict sensitive events.
Onayiga advised bloggers, especially against hitting up the polity by feeding the public with sensational and unverified reports on inter-ethnic clashes.
“We should always be conscious of the negative effect of some media reports on otherwise peace, loving people of Nigeria.
“The possibility of reprisals due to the indiscretion of a reporter is rife,” Onayiga stressed.
This, he said, was particularly on innocent and hard working Nigerians who had been co-habiting peacefully over the years in states other than their states of origin.
The VICCDA is a Non-Governmental Organisation working to promote good conduct, improve journalists’ ethical conduct and capacity-building.
