Wike, PDP, NCWS Praise Okonjo-Iweala On WTO Top Job
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, says the world has entered a new epoch with the appointment of Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).
Wike, in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, said the appointment of Okonjo-Iweala, a one-time Minister of Finance and Chairman of President Goodluck Jonathan’s Economic Team to lead the WTO, was beacon of hope for Nigeria.
The Rivers State governor said he was confident that Okonjo-Iweala, who has distinguished herself as a renowned economist, and contributed to the economic successes of many nations, would usher in a new era in the WTO.
He stated the new Director General of the WTO, throughout her career both at the World Bank and as Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, had consistently demonstrated an exceptional taste for transparency, and passion for equity.
“Having served in the Federal Executive Council with Dr Okonjo-Iweala, I am confident that she will remain committed to her principles of transparency, accountability and equity, which the world is yearning for.
“On behalf of the Government and people of Rivers State, I also take this opportunity to extend our heartfelt congratulations to you as a beacon of hope for our dear nation”, Wike added.
Also reacting, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) congratulated former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okojo-Iweala, on her confirmation as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).
The PDP said this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja.
“The PDP commends international stakeholders, including President Joe Biden-led United States government, for the strong support given to Okonjo-Iweala, which points to the commitment of all stakeholders towards global consensus and economic recovery,” he said
Ologbondiyan described her appointment as a consensus needed to pilot the activities of the World Trade body, especially at the critical period in the history of the world economy.
According to him, the development has again brought honour to Nigeria.
“PDP is proud of Okonjo-Iweala, as a product of PDP administration,” he said.
He recalled Okonjo-Iweala’s success as the Managing Director of the World Bank, where she displayed her capacity to effectively handle global economic issues.
Stakeholders Hail Wike’s Approval Of Three New RSU Campuses
Pleasant reactions have continued to trail the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike’s release of N16.6billion for the upgrading of facilities at the Medical College of the Rivers State University and the creation of three new campuses of the institution in Emohua, Etche and Ahaoda areas.
Reacting to the development, renowned economist and Lecturer, Prof Okey Onuchukwu, who spoke with The Tide in a telephone interview, yesterday, said it was a welcome development, given its futuristic ability of developing the area.
Onuchukwu pointed out that areas like Akuku-Toru and Asari-Toru, including the Degema axis would be positively affected when the campuses begin full operation.
He also noted that land in the area would soon appreciate in value, thereby, improving the economic lives of the people.
On whether the initiative was coming late or early, he said it came at the right time.
He further said that it would increase the people’s perception of life and as well boost their taste for education.
In his view, a businessman, Mr Pedro Akpaka, described the initiative as a worthy venture and a morale booster, adding that it would bring education closer to the people, given its presence in the rural areas.
“The initiative is worthwhile. I think is will help to encourage education among the people, since it is located in the rural area”, he said.
According to him, the Governor Wike’s gesture, especially the planned campus in Ahaoda, would create an everlasting bond between the people and Rivers State Government.
Another respondent, Barrister Emperor Nnaoma, averred that the plan would cause hybrid educational growth in all the three targeted areas.
Nnaoma said that most intending students from the three target areas for the new campuses would be tempted to study those courses offered in such campuses for the sake of proximity.
He, however, applauded Governor Wike for the vision, and pleaded with him to consider anywhere in Ikwerre Local Government Area, for the forth campus of the Rivers State University, if there would be such plans.
The Dean, Post Graduate Studies in the Rivers State University, Prof Adolphus Toby, said that the decentralisation policy of the state government to establish three campuses of the state university was a welcome development.
He noted that it would help check social vices amongst the youths.
Toby said that the plan by the state government to establish three more campuses of the state university at Ahoada, Emohua and Etche would take education to the grassroots.
“The Wike administration has shown commitment to education. It is not a question of promise. We are mobilized already,” Toby said.
He said the university community was elated over the development as it would help spread arms of the university across all parts of the state.
On his part, a social commentator and former caretaker committee chairman of Opobo/Nkoro LGA, Sir Boma Brown, said it would stir and attract built environment development.
He said “it will attract urbanisation and industrialization and most of the young people in the rural areas will be exposed to knowledge”.
He, however, advised that technical and vocational education should be introduced in the new campuses.
The Head of Department, Pharmacology, College of Medical Sciences (RSU), Dr. Woke Ekene, said, “It is a very good one. In fact, these are the kind of things we expect from our government. It will bring about development to the communities where the campuses will be cited. It will also reduce unemployment and youth restiveness”.
A Port Harcourt-based legal practitioner, Barrister Kingston Wordu, said, “Education is the bedrock of the society. If Governor Nyesom Wike has decided to invest in education with this sum, then, it is a good step. It means that Wike means well for this state. By the time the projects are completed, you will agree with me that they would be an all-inclusive project and with this university, education in the state will take a higher dimension”.
A Post-Graduate student of Medical Laboratory, RSU, Mrs Festa ThankGod, said, “It’s a welcome development. Taking the campuses to those areas will help stretch development to the areas. Definitely, there will be employment. It will also lessen the crowd in the main campus. But all these can only be achieved if the people in charge will make judicious use of the money”.
A civil servant in the state Ministry of Environment, G.P. Ijeije said, “This is a very solid step towards upgrading the state-owned university. The challenge, however, is that we are not maximizing our space. The main campus can be solidly built with high tech infrastructures, and these other spaces used for agricultural development and the likes’.
A medical doctor, Soibi Onengiye, said, “With this amount of money, RSU will be a state-of-the-art institution that can compete favourably with its overseas counterparts. Governor Wike has the state’s tertiary school system at heart. The only problem is the fear of the system we are in. At least, we can be sure that our children in that institution are in safe hands, among other benefits of employment and development”.
In his reaction, the Paramount Ruler of Okehi Kingdom in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State, Eze Stanley Munoye Ogbu said, the governor’s gesture has shown his administration’s unparalleled commitment to the development of the education sector in the state.
Ogbu described the move as a welcomed development, noting that the benefiting communities would be impacted economically, socially and politically.
He averred that the present administration in the state has written their name in the annals of the state, adding that the Wike’s administration would be remembered by posterity.
Also speaking, an architect, Chinwendu Nwubi described the gesture as a Valentine gift for the people of the state, saying that the move would fast-track development of the benefiting communities and decongest Port Harcourt metropolis.
Nwubi further opined that most people within the
By: King Onunwor, Amadi Akujobi, Susan Serekara-Nwikhana, Enoch Epelle, Kevin Nengia & Lady Godknows Ogbulu
WTO: Finally, Okonjo-Iweala Emerges First Female, First African Director General
Finally, Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has been officially chosen as the Director General of World Trade Organization (WTO).
She now becomes the first female, and first African to occupy the top seat at the WTO.
The organization revealed this via its official tweeter handle @WTO.org.
According to the tweet, “members made history today (15 February) when the General Council agreed by consensus to select Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala of Nigeria as the organization’s seventh Director-General.”
Upon resumption on March 1, 2021, Dr Okonjo-Iweala will become the first woman and the first African to be chosen as Director-General. Her term, renewable, will expire on 31 August, 2025.
“This is a very significant moment for the WTO. On behalf of the General Council, I extend our warmest congratulations to Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her appointment as the WTO’s next Director-General and formally welcome her to this General Council meeting,” said General Council Chair, David Walker of New Zealand who, together with co-facilitators Ambassador Dacio Castillo (Honduras) and Ambassador Harald Aspelund (Iceland) led the nine-month DG selection process.
“Dr Ngozi, on behalf of all members I wish to sincerely thank you for your graciousness in these exceptional months, and for your patience. We look forward to collaborating closely with you, Dr Ngozi, and I am certain that all members will work with you constructively during your tenure as Director-General to shape the future of this organization,” he added.
The elated Okonjo-Iweala said a key priority for her would be to work with members to quickly address the economic and health consequences brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am honoured to have been selected by WTO members as WTO Director-General,” said Dr Okonjo-Iweala.
“A strong WTO is vital if we are to recover fully and rapidly from the devastation wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic. I look forward to working with members to shape and implement the policy responses we need to get the global economy going again. Our organization faces a great many challenges but working together we can collectively make the WTO stronger, more agile and better adapted to the realities of today”, she said
The General Council decision follows months of uncertainty which arose when the United States initially refused to endorse the consensus around Dr Okonjo-Iweala and rather threw its support behind Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee of the Republic of Korea.
However, following Ms Yoo’s decision on 5 February to withdraw her candidacy, the administration of newly elected US President Joseph R. Biden Jr. dropped the US objection and announced instead that Washington extends its “strong support” to the candidacy of Dr Okonjo-Iweala.
Walker extended his thanks to all eight of the candidates who participated in the selection process and particularly to Ms Yoo “for her ongoing commitment to and support for the multilateral trading system and for the WTO”.
The General Council agreed on 31 July that there would be three stages of consultations held over a two-month period commencing September 7, 2020.
During these confidential consultations, the field of candidates was narrowed from eight to five and then two. On 28 October, General Council Chair, David Walker of New Zealand had informed members that based on consultations with all delegations Dr Okonjo-Iweala was best poised to attain consensus of the 164 WTO members and that she had the deepest and the broadest support among the membership.
At that meeting, the United States was the only WTO member which said it could not join the consensus.
