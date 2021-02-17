Stakeholders Hail Wike’s Approval Of Three New RSU Campuses

Pleasant reactions have continued to trail the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike’s release of N16.6billion for the upgrading of facilities at the Medical College of the Rivers State University and the creation of three new campuses of the institution in Emohua, Etche and Ahaoda areas.

Reacting to the development, renowned economist and Lecturer, Prof Okey Onuchukwu, who spoke with The Tide in a telephone interview, yesterday, said it was a welcome development, given its futuristic ability of developing the area.

Onuchukwu pointed out that areas like Akuku-Toru and Asari-Toru, including the Degema axis would be positively affected when the campuses begin full operation.

He also noted that land in the area would soon appreciate in value, thereby, improving the economic lives of the people.

On whether the initiative was coming late or early, he said it came at the right time.

He further said that it would increase the people’s perception of life and as well boost their taste for education.

In his view, a businessman, Mr Pedro Akpaka, described the initiative as a worthy venture and a morale booster, adding that it would bring education closer to the people, given its presence in the rural areas.

“The initiative is worthwhile. I think is will help to encourage education among the people, since it is located in the rural area”, he said.

According to him, the Governor Wike’s gesture, especially the planned campus in Ahaoda, would create an everlasting bond between the people and Rivers State Government.

Another respondent, Barrister Emperor Nnaoma, averred that the plan would cause hybrid educational growth in all the three targeted areas.

Nnaoma said that most intending students from the three target areas for the new campuses would be tempted to study those courses offered in such campuses for the sake of proximity.

He, however, applauded Governor Wike for the vision, and pleaded with him to consider anywhere in Ikwerre Local Government Area, for the forth campus of the Rivers State University, if there would be such plans.

The Dean, Post Graduate Studies in the Rivers State University, Prof Adolphus Toby, said that the decentralisation policy of the state government to establish three campuses of the state university was a welcome development.

He noted that it would help check social vices amongst the youths.

Toby said that the plan by the state government to establish three more campuses of the state university at Ahoada, Emohua and Etche would take education to the grassroots.

“The Wike administration has shown commitment to education. It is not a question of promise. We are mobilized already,” Toby said.

He said the university community was elated over the development as it would help spread arms of the university across all parts of the state.

On his part, a social commentator and former caretaker committee chairman of Opobo/Nkoro LGA, Sir Boma Brown, said it would stir and attract built environment development.

He said “it will attract urbanisation and industrialization and most of the young people in the rural areas will be exposed to knowledge”.

He, however, advised that technical and vocational education should be introduced in the new campuses.

The Head of Department, Pharmacology, College of Medical Sciences (RSU), Dr. Woke Ekene, said, “It is a very good one. In fact, these are the kind of things we expect from our government. It will bring about development to the communities where the campuses will be cited. It will also reduce unemployment and youth restiveness”.

A Port Harcourt-based legal practitioner, Barrister Kingston Wordu, said, “Education is the bedrock of the society. If Governor Nyesom Wike has decided to invest in education with this sum, then, it is a good step. It means that Wike means well for this state. By the time the projects are completed, you will agree with me that they would be an all-inclusive project and with this university, education in the state will take a higher dimension”.

A Post-Graduate student of Medical Laboratory, RSU, Mrs Festa ThankGod, said, “It’s a welcome development. Taking the campuses to those areas will help stretch development to the areas. Definitely, there will be employment. It will also lessen the crowd in the main campus. But all these can only be achieved if the people in charge will make judicious use of the money”.

A civil servant in the state Ministry of Environment, G.P. Ijeije said, “This is a very solid step towards upgrading the state-owned university. The challenge, however, is that we are not maximizing our space. The main campus can be solidly built with high tech infrastructures, and these other spaces used for agricultural development and the likes’.

A medical doctor, Soibi Onengiye, said, “With this amount of money, RSU will be a state-of-the-art institution that can compete favourably with its overseas counterparts. Governor Wike has the state’s tertiary school system at heart. The only problem is the fear of the system we are in. At least, we can be sure that our children in that institution are in safe hands, among other benefits of employment and development”.

In his reaction, the Paramount Ruler of Okehi Kingdom in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State, Eze Stanley Munoye Ogbu said, the governor’s gesture has shown his administration’s unparalleled commitment to the development of the education sector in the state.

Ogbu described the move as a welcomed development, noting that the benefiting communities would be impacted economically, socially and politically.

He averred that the present administration in the state has written their name in the annals of the state, adding that the Wike’s administration would be remembered by posterity.

Also speaking, an architect, Chinwendu Nwubi described the gesture as a Valentine gift for the people of the state, saying that the move would fast-track development of the benefiting communities and decongest Port Harcourt metropolis.

By: King Onunwor, Amadi Akujobi, Susan Serekara-Nwikhana, Enoch Epelle, Kevin Nengia & Lady Godknows Ogbulu