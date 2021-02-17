Rivers Angels Set To Host  Osun Babes, Today

Rivers Angels FC of Port Harcourt says it is ready to host its Osun State counterpart, Osun Babes, today in the Week Six (6) fixtures of the ongoing 2020/2021 Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) scheduled to hold at the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) football pitch, Choba, Port Harcourt.

The match which is expected to be exciting will have the Angels perform to victory as they are eager to lead the league table, and to achieve this dream of theirs, the Jewels of Rivers have pledged to win out rightly in today’s encounter.

The. Angels, having the advantage of playing on their home soil and their fans cheering them to victory, it is no doubt that the homers would carry the day, as they aim seriously at the points at stake in today’s match.

On the other hand, the visitors would not allow their host decide their fate for them, as they have vowed to take the bull by the horn. The Oshogbo Babes, would do everything within their reach to ensure they win or at least, share the three points in the match at the end of the 90minutes.

The host, who is second on the league chat, is determined to take over from the league leaders, Bayelsa Queens, who are occupying the front seat with 12 points from five matches played so far. While, Rivers Angels are on 11 points from five matches played.

It would be recalled that the Jewels of Rivers defeated their host, lbom Angels 0-1 in one of the Week Five fixtures played at the Godswill Akpabio stadium, Uyo, last week. While, Osun Babes, beat visiting Dream Stars Ladies of Lagos 0-1 in Oshogbo

Other matches to be played are FC Robo Queens vs Royal Queens FC, Legacy, Pitch, National Stadium, Surulere, Dream Stars FC vs Pelicans Stars, FC Agege stadium, Agege, Lagos, Sunshine Queens FC vs Ibom Angels FC, Akure Township Stadium.

Also, Nasarawa Amazon’s FC vs Abia Angels FC, Lafia Township Stadium, Bayelsa Queens FC vs Edo Queens FC, Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa and Confluence Queens FC vs Delta Queens FC scheduled to be played at Confluence Stadium, Lokoja.