City Crime
Not Guilty
A plea of not guilty means you believe you have not violated the law. It also means that there was not sufficient evidence to determine that you committed the crime. Everyone charged with a criminal offence is presumed innocent, until proven guilty according to law in a public trial at which he has had all the guarantees necessary for his defence (Article II of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights).
The presumption of innocence is the legal principle in criminal cases that one is considered innocent until proven guilty. It is sometimes referred to by the latin expression Ei Incumbit protatio qui dicit, non qui negat (The burden of proof is on he who declares, not on he who denies). In many nations, the presumption of innocence is the right of the accused in a criminal trial. The burden of proof is on the prosecution, which has to collect and present enough compelling evidence to convince the trier of fact (ie the judge or magistrate), who is restrained and ordered by law to consider only actual evidence and testimony that is legally admissible. And in most cases lawfully obtained that the accused is guilty beyond reasonable doubt.
In practice, the presumption of innocence is animated by the requirement that the government proves the charges against the defendant BEYOND A REASONABLE DOUBT. This due process requirement is a fundamental tenet of our criminal justice system. It is contained in statutes and judicial opinion like Section 36(5) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which provides that every person who is charged with a criminal offence shall be presumed innocent until he is proven guilty. This provision of the constitution has been grossly violated by members of the Nigeria Police Force who in discharge of their duties have arrested peaceful protesters and subject them to inhuman treatment without a court of competent jurisdiction, declaring them guilty of any crime. A good reference is last Saturdays #Occupy Lekki Toll Gate# protest.
In the past and now, some suspects have been paraded as armed robbers in various media when they are yet to be declared guilty of the crime they were suspected of, by a court of competent jurisdiction. Under the administration of justice in Nigeria an accused person is presumed to be innocent. In most jurisdiction, across the globe, prosecutions are not allowed to predicate their allegation on mere suspicion. There must be an overwhelming evidence. It follows therefore that the prosecution must prove each element of a crime to which an accused is charged beyond reasonable doubt. In State V. Ajayi (2016) LPELR 40663 (SC), Okoro JSC at Page 50 held thus:
“It is trite that in criminal proceedings, the onus is always on the prosecution to establish the guilt of the accused beyond reasonable doubt and the prosecution will readily achieve this result by ensuring that all the necessary and vital ingredients of the charge or charges are proved by evidence. See Yango Vs COP (1992) 4 SCNJ113, (1992) LPELR – 3528 (SC), Uche Nilliams V. the State (1992) 10SCNJ 74. It must be noted that under our system of criminal justice,an accused person is presumed innocent until he is proved guilty and the burden of proof is always on the prosecution. See Okputuobiode & Ors, V. The State (1970) All NLR 35, (1970) LPELR – 2524 (SC).”
In spite of plethora of cases in this regard many have suffered undue hardship, molestation and harassment before they are charged to court.
Today Nigeria ranks as one of the countries with the lowest respect for the rule of law. Our democracy is laughable, because the baseline requirement for democracy anywhere in the world is respect for the rule of law, which we no longer have. God help us.
By: Nkechi Bright-Ewere
City Crime
Community Youths Seek Investigation Over Disappearance Of Kinsman
A group of youths from Rundele Community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State have protested to Rivers State Police Command and House of Assembly Complex to demand for speedy Investigation into the sudden disappearance of one Hanson Chukwu from the area
Hanson Chukwu who was a graduate was reported missing on the 26th of January, 2021 after he allegedly went to a nearby bush within his community to defecate.
According to a protest letter addressed to the Command Headquarters and Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly, Ekerem Unity and Charle Enyaa who led the protesters said they were saddened with the disappearance of Hanson Chukwu whom they said only had issues with a local Vigilante Group in the area.
Unity and Enyaa while complaining of humiliation and intimation from the local vigilante called on relevant Security agencies and state government to intervene especially on the disappearance of the Chukwu.
On his part, Friday Chukwu who is the elder brother to the missing young man said his brother got missing few days after operatives of Zone sixteen addressed a petition against them by members of Rundele Security Peace and Advisory Committee ROSPAC.
Chukwu also confirmed that his mother who has been on comma following the shock of the sudden disappearance of her son died early hours of Monday just as he called on government and security agencies to quickly commence Investigation.
City Crime
Monarch Harps On Peace
The Eze Oha Evo III of Evo Kingdom, King Leslie N Eke, has called on all residents of his Kingdom to view security as business of all irrespective of their different beliefs and ideologies.
Eke made the call at a security meeting with the Police, Pro Essara, Oro Opotoma and others yesterday in Woji Community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.
The Eze Gbakagbaka said that the meeting was in line with the directives of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) on the need to maintain peace at various quarters in the state, before, during and after the April 17, 2021 local government elections.
According to him, Royal Fathers were invited by the commission to be briefed on peace maintenance and to sermonise same in their different localities.
The monarch, who said that such was not a herculean task, pointed out that it was ideal and worthy of note.
“We should pray for peaceful election. We cannot be a stumbling block to the process. The traditional rulers will be held responsible for both traditional and cultural infringements “, he said.
To the Royal Fathers who were absent in the meeting, he urged them to also maintain peace in their areas in order to support Governor Nyesom Wike’s vision of maintaining peace and security in the state.
The Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Woji Police Station, M. Mahdi who spoke for the Area Commander of Mini-Okoro Police Command, Mr Suleman Sadi, said that the police would do all that is necessary to ensure a hitch- free election.
Sadi admitted that it was part of the police’s mandate to secure lives and property, and promised not to short-change any group before, during and after the process.
Eze Essara, Eze Sidney Worlu, who spoke among other monarchs, promised not also to sermonise peace, but to take further steps of initiating peace process in their localities.
Meanwhile, Eze Onuekwa has called on the Eze Gbagbaka to consider the need to take such a sermon to areas like Emohua and hinted that peace was for all.
The Evo Youth Coordinator, Comrade Chile Ekwe and his Woji counterpart, Prince Ezebunwo Worgu were in attendance.
By: King Onunwor
City Crime
Court Dismisses Suit Seeking To Remove IGP
The Federal High Court, Abuja, has dismissed a suit seeking an order to restrain Mr. Mohammed Adamu from parading himself as the Inspector-General of Police (IGP).
Justice Ahmed Mohammed gave the ruling yesterday following a motion exparte with suit number: FHC/ABJ/CS/106/21 filed by Maxwell Opara, a legal practitioner and argued by Ugochukwu Ezekiel, his lawyer.
Arguing the motion, Ezekiel informed the court that the application was brought pursuant to Section 215, 216 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), Section 7 of the Nigeria Police Act 2020 and provision of the court.
The Tide source reports that Opara had sued President Mohammadu Buhari, the Attorney General of the Federation, Mr Mohammed Adamu and the Ministry of Justice as 1st to 4th defendants respectively.
However, Justice Mohammed ruled that since all the defendants had already been served with the originating process in the suit, it would be unfair to grant the exparte motion when the defence had within thirty days to respond to the main suit.
Mohammed said such an order would be contrary to the provision of the law.
“The prayer one is hereby refused,” the judge ruled.
Mohammed said prayer two of the plaintiff should be a notice to the defendants.
Meanwhile, the IGP was represented by Alex Izinyon, SAN, while the 1st, 3rd and 4th defendants were not represented in court.
The judge, however, adjourned the matter until February 24 for a continuation of hearing.
Trending
- Oil & Energy2 days ago
Oil Pollution: Monarch Hails UK Supreme Court’s Ruling Against Shell
- Column2 days ago
Ponzi Schemes Still Abound
- Oil & Energy2 days ago
Shell Didn’t Under-Report 2m Barrels Of Crude-DPR
- News2 days ago
Polluted N’Delta Communities Can Sue In English Courts, UK S’Court Rules
- Sports2 days ago
2020/2021 CAF Champions League: Results From Early Group-Stage Matches
- Rivers4 hours ago
RSNC GM Tasks Correspondents On Professionalism
- Sports2 days ago
Goalkeeper Wants To Make His History With Kwara United
- Politics2 days ago
Jonathan, Others Present At Diri’s S’ Court Victory Thanksgiving