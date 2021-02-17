Nasarawa Lawmaker Tasks Youths, Nigerians On Sports

Member representing Keana constituency, at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Mohammed Omadefu, has called on youths and Nigerians to embrace sports in order to curb youth restiveness as well as promote peace and unity.

Omadefu, who is also Chairman, House Committee on Information, made the call, yesterday, at the inauguration of a Volleyball Court and street lights he constructed in Keana Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the Volleyball Court propelled with solar lights was to enable youths in the area play the game both during day and at night, considering the importance of sports to human and societal development.

He assured the youths that he would continue to initiate policies and programmes that would have direct bearing on their lives.

“ Sports is a big industry for youths employment and empowerment as it tackle youths restiveness among other benefits. It can also promote unity and peaceful co-existence among the youths as well as enable the youths to discover their hidden talents.

“ I have done a great job in football and now in volleyball, all aimed at promoting unity, peace and to tackle youths restiveness in Keana local government area,” Omadefu said.

He urged the youths to be patient and pray for the success of their leaders, as well as Governor Abdullahi Sule’s administration to succeed.

The lawmaker further urged the youths to be law abiding, respect constituted authorities and to live peacefully with one another for the development of their constituency.

Member representing Keffi East constituency, in the state assembly, Alhaji Abdulaziz Danladi, while inaugurating the project, commended Omadefu for the gesture, saying that it would benefit youths of the area and solicited for the support of the people to enable Omadefu succeed in the task ahead of him.