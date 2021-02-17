Monarch Harps On Peace

The Eze Oha Evo III of Evo Kingdom, King Leslie N Eke, has called on all residents of his Kingdom to view security as business of all irrespective of their different beliefs and ideologies.

Eke made the call at a security meeting with the Police, Pro Essara, Oro Opotoma and others yesterday in Woji Community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The Eze Gbakagbaka said that the meeting was in line with the directives of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) on the need to maintain peace at various quarters in the state, before, during and after the April 17, 2021 local government elections.

According to him, Royal Fathers were invited by the commission to be briefed on peace maintenance and to sermonise same in their different localities.

The monarch, who said that such was not a herculean task, pointed out that it was ideal and worthy of note.

“We should pray for peaceful election. We cannot be a stumbling block to the process. The traditional rulers will be held responsible for both traditional and cultural infringements “, he said.

To the Royal Fathers who were absent in the meeting, he urged them to also maintain peace in their areas in order to support Governor Nyesom Wike’s vision of maintaining peace and security in the state.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Woji Police Station, M. Mahdi who spoke for the Area Commander of Mini-Okoro Police Command, Mr Suleman Sadi, said that the police would do all that is necessary to ensure a hitch- free election.

Sadi admitted that it was part of the police’s mandate to secure lives and property, and promised not to short-change any group before, during and after the process.

Eze Essara, Eze Sidney Worlu, who spoke among other monarchs, promised not also to sermonise peace, but to take further steps of initiating peace process in their localities.

Meanwhile, Eze Onuekwa has called on the Eze Gbagbaka to consider the need to take such a sermon to areas like Emohua and hinted that peace was for all.

The Evo Youth Coordinator, Comrade Chile Ekwe and his Woji counterpart, Prince Ezebunwo Worgu were in attendance.

By: King Onunwor