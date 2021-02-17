Insecurity: Remain Patient, Ex-President Urges Nigerians

Following the rising tension occasioned by the ethnic crisis in and around the country, a former Head of State and Chairman, National Peace Committee, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, has appealed to Nigerians to give peace a chance.

Abubakar made the appeal, yesterday, at his hilltop residence in Minna, the Niger State capital while addressing journalists on the tension growing in the country where he called for calm in these difficult times, adding that these times demand that we all join hands together to resolve our challenges so as to keep our country united.

He noted that in the last two weeks, the tension growing in the country and the embers of disunity, anarchy, and disintegration are spreading fast, adding that if care was not taken, they may lead us to a point of no return.

He said the recent happenings in some part of the country of ethnic attacks are unfortunate, and adding to the problems of insurgency, kidnapping and robbery.

“We appeal to the citizens of our dear country who have borne so many pains and suffering to remain resilient and patient. Thousands of our people are homeless and refugees across the length and breadth of their own country. We know what farmers have faced in the last few years and the harvests will be a serious challenge this year. Therefore, let us all rally together in these hard times, make the required sacrifices and remain vigilant, standing by one another,” he said.

While appealing to the state governors who are the chief security officers of the various states to sheath their swords, the chairman of NPC said they should tone down their rhetoric and take full responsibility for managing the divergent voices and frustrations within their states.

He said, “It is true that we are all in a state of fear and collective anxiety. However, the last thing we need is for the enemy to sense a lack of unity on our part or a break in our ranks.

“We appeal to the new service chiefs and IGP to rise to the urgent demands of the moment by rallying their troops and designing the best strategy for ending the tragic war that has continued to consumed and destroy the foundations of our dear country.

“We hope that based on their field experiences in the war, they can draw up a well-coordinated programme to ensure that all our resources are deployed to achieve the much-needed victory in this avoidable war.”

While commending President Muhammadu Buhari, for exploring all measures and ensuring that tensions are lowered, the NPC chair also appealed to the traditional institutions, religious leaders as well as development association and NGOs to work towards the mobilization of Nigerians on the need to live in peace with one another.