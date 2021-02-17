Business
FG To Establish Automotive Industrial Parks In Three States
The Director General, National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Mr Jelani Aliyu, says the Federal Government will establish Automotive Industrial Parks in three states to promote local production of vehicles.
Aliyu made this known in Abuja, yesterday during a chat with newsmen.
According to him, the parks will be sited in Nnewi in Anambra State, Ede in Osun State and Kaduna in Kaduna State.
He said the programme was part of National Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP) five-point comprehensive programme aimed at promoting local production of vehicles.
“We are building three automotive industrial parks that will be comprehensive facilities where the necessary infrastructure will be provided and investors can easily come in and play.
“As the Federal Government is promoting local production of vehicles, key to that is creating the necessary environment, and we have done that with the automotive policy.
“We are working on making it easier and more advantageous to produce vehicles locally because we believe the difference must be created between vehicles built elsewhere and those built in Nigeria.
“When you built a vehicle in Nigeria, you are giving our youths jobs, empowering Nigerians and creating better life.
“But when you bring in a fully built vehicle, you are taking resources outside Nigeria and that is not adding much value to us our economy,” he said.
Aliyu said that the automotive policy stipulates that cars assembled in Nigeria have zero per cent tariff for completely knocked down (CKD) kits and not more than 10 per cent tariff for a semi-knocked-down (SKD) kits.
CKD is an acronym for kits of the parts necessary to assemble a complete vehicle in a customer’s own plant, while SKD or incompletely disassembled is a kit of the partially assembled parts of a vehicle.
He said that government was also working on a 10-year tax holiday for investors in the automotive industry.
The NADDC boss said that works were also at concluding stage in the building of automobile testing centres to ensure global standard compliant in the sector.
“We have finished the construction of automotive testing facilities in Lagos, Enugu, and Zaria and should be up and running this year”, he said.
Rivers Community Vows To Shut Agip Operations … Urges Wike To Intervene
The people of Omoku community in Ogba\Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA) of Rivers State have threatened to quit the Nigerian Agip Oil Company from their land if it fails to impact positively on the natives and community soonest.
They also called on the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, to intervene in their agitations against the multinational oil company to forestall the breakdown of law and order.
President-General of Omoku Youth Federation, Hopeson Ahiakwo, who briefed journalists alongside other community leaders in Port Harcourt on Monday, said they would no longer tolerate Agip’s outright negligence in their area.
Ahiakwo alleged that the company, through its operations that have lasted for 50 years in Omoku, had caused environmental pollution in the community, which has shortened the life span of the citizenry.
“In 1971, the first exploration was done. Since 1971 till date, Agip has been exploring, though negatively exploiting our society. And that is why we are here today.
“In the recent past, there has been a serious complaint on the activities of Nigerian Agip Oil Company in Omoku. And to our surprise, it (Agip) has not shown any form of attention and seriousness to be able to resolve these contending issues that our people face today.
“Today, our people are dying because we could not even find decent air to breath. Our aquatic system is destroyed. As Omoku is today, you cannot go to the river and find a prawn. This is because our river now is the river of oil. And we have complained to every sector, but to no avail”, he said.
The Omoku youth federation also accused the oil company of employing people from other ethnic groups, while sidelining the host community.
Ahiakwo stressed: “We are calling on the Nigerian Agip Oil Company to make haste because as it is, we shall shut down the company from our land. We shall no longer give them access to our land. This is because we cannot continue like this.
“Fifty years of no employment! For 50 years, Agip company cannot stand shoulder high to say we have employed one, two or three Omoku indigenes into the company. We are going to shut them out.
“That is why we are taking this opportunity to call on our amiable governor. He has done so much to communities with similar challenges. He has solved so many issues He is a peace crusader.
“All of us believe that with his intervention, maybe, Agip will continue to be our tenant. If he calls, we know Agip will listen to his voice. The sole responsibility of governance is to protect the citizens, which our governor has done; he is doing, has continued to do. Ours will not be a change. He will do it in our land.
“We are calling on the governor to intervene in the issue of Omoku community because we are going to stop Agip”.
He said further that, “Omoku community as known today in the nation is the highest oil-bearing community in the Niger Delta. There is not doubt about that and there has never been a question to such assertion
“The Federal Government had found a very reasonable quantity of gas which is measured to 5 trillion cubic of gas in Obiakpo 41 West of Omoku community; and with 338,000 cubic metres found in the same location.
“In the history of this nation, there is no single community that such wealth of resources could be found unless in Omoku, ONELGA in Rivers State. This wealth is managed by the Nigerian Agip Oil Company”.
All efforts to speak with the spokesperson of the oil company, Dennis Nazi, for reaction were not successful as at the time of filling this report, as his phone was not connecting.
By: Boye Salau
NBS to conduct business survey on 451 establishments in Edo
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Edo State office, says about 451 establishments in the state will be covered in its ongoing National Business Sample Survey.
The Coordinator of NBS in the state, Mr Frank Obaide, made this known in an interview with The Tide source in Benin, yesterday.
Obaide said the 451 establishments were captured during the National Business Sample Census that involved the listing of the various business establishments in the country.
He said the survey was being conducted to collate data for proper planning, noting that no economy could thrive without adequate planning.
“It will take about a month to carry out the survey in the state.
“We have so far gotten data from 200 business establishments in the state in the last two weeks.
“We have gotten half of the required data and hope to get the remaining data in the next two weeks.’’
He said the survey was being conducted in the state in collaboration with the state Ministry of Wealth Creation, Cooperatives and Employment, Benin Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture and the State Bureau of Statistics.
The coordinator listed challenges being experienced during the survey process to include, non-willingness of some business operators to give out data.
“We usually encounter hindrances while conducting establishment surveys, some business operators are reluctant to give you data while some are not enlightened about data collection.
“Some feel you need to give them money before they can give you data, but we let them know that we don’t give money to people and we educate them on the essence of the survey.’’
WTO: ‘Okonjo-Iweala’s Appointment, Blessing For Nigeria’
A former governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, says the emergence of Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) will open new opportunities for Nigeria.
Obi, who was the Vice-Presidential Candidate of PDP in the 2019 elections, in a congratulatory message described Okonjo-Iweala’s selection as historic being the first female and first African to occupy the position of D-G of WTO.
He said that Okonjo-Iweala’s nomination and selection were apt as she had great knowledge and experience having excelled in previous assignments.
He said he had no doubt in the ability of the former finance minister to excel, which was why he drummed support for her since inception.
“Ngozi has always been known to shine brilliantly wherever she found herself; I have high confidence that she has the ability to draw from her knowledge, skills and wide experience from the economic and financial sectors to lead the WTO to greater heights.
“Her track record of success, both in Nigeria as Finance Minister and across the world where she successfully served in various high-profile positions in many global organisations and agencies, including the World Bank, stood her out as the right candidate for the job,” he said.
Obi, said Okonjo-Iweala’s choice was a victory of merit over sentiments and commended WTO member-nations for chosing her as the Director General.
The former governor also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for giving Okonjo-Iweala the necessary support that won her the WTO top position.
“I appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari for recognising the great potential in Okonjo-Iweala and nominating her for the job, her emergence in the position is a huge blessing to the country,” he said.
