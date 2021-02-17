Health
Expert Advises Couples On Surrogacy
The Chief Medical Director, Ebonyi State Government House Clinic, Dr Richard Nnabu, has urged couples with challenges of child birth to embrace surrogacy practice.
Nnabu, Public Health Physician gave the advice in an interview with newsmen in Abakaliki yesterday.
Surrogacy is an arrangement, often supported by a legal agreement, whereby a woman (the surrogate mother) agrees to bear a child for another person or persons, who will become the child’s parent (s) after birth.
He noted that surrogate could save the embarrassment of not bearing a child.
“Surrogate is what we know as the process of aiding reproduction in a family through a third party involvement.
“It occurs when couple may not be able to achieve pregnancy on their own not necessarily because they cannot achieve it but because of one health reasons or the other.
“Well, the practice is not common in Nigeria because of religious and cultural beliefs.
“Surrogate is done by harvesting the sperm cell of a man and ovaries of a woman and implant in another woman’s uterus that may be called the third party.
“Such woman may carry the pregnancy for nine months and at the end, will deliver and handover the baby to the actual parents.
“In the state and Nigeria at large, there is no law backing this practice for now,” he explained.
On Coronavirus, the Public Health Physician urged the general public to eschew handshakes and other body contacts in the efforts to curb the spread of and other viral diseases.
Health
Media Literacy, Key In HIV/AIDS Response – NACA
For Nigeria to make better impact in HIV/AIDS response, there is the need to ensure that media practitioners are well educated on the intricacies of HIV/AIDS to enable them pass on the right messages to the public.
The South-South Zonal Coordinator of National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Dr Uduak Daniel, re-emphasised this recently after a three-day training workshop for Journalists in the zone on HIV/AIDS reportage.
Daniel, who was instrumental to the gathering of journalists reporting health in the zone, stated that the realization of how strategic the media is in HIV/AIDS response necessitated the organisation of the workshop after which participants are expected to put into practice what they garnered during the training in their various media across the South-South of the country.
“The media needs to be informed, and know the right things to do. So, we have a vision to have HIV/AIDS knowledgeable media in the South-South, and the only way for that to happen is to train the media in everything on HIV/AIDS, and how they can deliberately use whatever knowledge they have to come up with stories that would enhance social change”, she said.
She used the opportunity to call on governments at all levels in the South-South, and the country at large, to promptly fill the gaps warranted by the withdrawal of donor agencies from the country in HIV/AIDS response.
“That donor agencies are leaving the States is not a new thing, because they stated from the onset how long they intend to carry out their interventionist activities.
“After they leave, it is expected that the government would sit up and effectively own-up the interventionist measures already in place”, she stated.
According to her, “we should know that whatever they (donor agencies) do for us is strictly based on humanitarian interest. After they leave, it’s expected that the government should take the responsibility of owning the processes”.
Part of this responsibility, she continued, include: to ensure that everybody is protected against HIV/AIDS; everybody is knowledgeable on the pandemic; and everyone has access to diagnosis and treatment.
The Zonal NACA Boss also called on Journalists trained at the three-day workshop, which took place in Calabar, the Cross River State Capital, to ensure that they work according to the terms of reference given them in their various media in terms of their HIV/AIDS reportage.
“I’m looking forward to the platform being known as one through which advocacy on HIV/AIDS will come back to the front burner at all levels in the South-South”, she said.
Speaking on how stigma and discrimination has affected HIV/AIDS response, the Executive Director, Institute of Strategic Communications and Development, Fayman Omini, said stigma has always been a cog in the wheel of HIV/AIDS response.
“Stigma has has been a huge concern since the beginning of HIV/AIDS response in Nigeria. It occurs at different levels: community, facility, workplace, etc.
“Part of the problem is that most of the people are not knowledgeable about HIV/AIDS. Some people are driven by fear, so they stigmatize others”, he said.
The result, he explained, is that “people who are supposed to access treatment services are not going to get the services because of stigma at the service points, where the health care providers stigmatize them”.
Omini, who was the Lead Facilitator at the three-day workshop added that “when people who are infected are not having access to treatment, you know what that means”.
By: Sogbeba Dokubo
Health
Eight Super Foods That Cleanse Your Liver
Medical experts have discovered that the liver is the power house of the body. Apart from the heart that keeps us alive, the liver is responsible for over 500 functions in the body covering food, sex, sleep and excretion.
As the biggest gland in the body, the liver has many vital jobs to keep you alive and well. While we won’t list all the 500 functions the liver performs, it is important to note that the role of the liver is to store vitamins and iron, convert stored sugar to usable sugar when the body’s sugar levels fall below normal, destroy old red blood cells and produce bile to break down and digest fats.
Most importantly, the liver helps to detoxify the blood to get rid of harmful substances. These harmful substances are most commonly due to life-style factors such as alcohol, tobacco, beauty products and processed and fried foods, especially when consumed in large quantities. Other taxing chemicals are harder to avoid, like pollution, prescribed drugs, viruses and natural by-products of metabolism. The liver requires large amounts of micronutrients (vitamins, minerals and antioxidants) to be able to perform its processes.
In the past decade the word ‘detox’ has become synonymous with the cayenne pepper, lemon and maple syrup concoctions of the juice cleanse. But detoxing the liver doesn’t have to be that extreme. A detox is essentially the process of removing toxins from the body, so the first step is to reduce your consumption of refined sugars, tobacco, alcohol and excessive coffee. Then by incorporating a selection of super-foods to your diet, you can naturally cleanse and protect this hard-working organ. Below are some foods that can help cleanse the liver.
Tea
Tea is widely considered to be beneficial for health, but evidence has shown that it may have benefits for the liver. A study based in Japan found that drinking 5-10 cups of green tea a day was associated with improved blood markers of liver health. This may be due to a compound known to assist liver function named catechin. Green tea is packed full of this plant antioxidant. Just be mindful of green tea extract as it can have a negative effect.
Cruciferous Vegetables
This includes, but is not limited to, broccoli, cauliflower, brussels sprouts, cabbage and kale. These vegetables are a major source of glutathione, which triggers the toxin cleansing enzymes of the liver. Eating cruciferous vegetables will increase production of glucosinolate in your system, which helps flush out carcinogens and other toxins.
Turmeric
In addition to its use as a spice and pigment, turmeric has been used in India for medicinal purposes for centuries. Curcumin is the active ingredient in turmeric, and it has powerful biological properties. This spice helps the enzymes that flush out toxins and contains antioxidants that repair liver cells. It also assists the liver in detoxing metals, while boosting bile production.
Citrus
While also providing a big hit of vitamin C, citrus fruits stimulate the liver and aid the synthesizing of toxic materials into substances that can be absorbed by water. Grapefruit is particularly beneficial as it contains two primary antioxidants: naringin and naringenin. These may help protect the liver from injury by reducing inflammation and protecting the liver cells.
Beetroot
Beets also contain vitamin C and a healthy dose of fiber which are both natural cleansers for the digestive system. But more impressively, beets assist with increasing oxygen by cleansing the blood, and can break down toxic wastes to help them be excreted quicker. They stimulate bile flow and boost enzymatic activity.
Garlic
Garlic is loaded with sulphur, which activates liver enzymes that help your body flush out toxins. Garlic also holds high amounts of selenium. Selenium is an essential micronutrient that has been shown to help boost the natural antioxidant enzyme levels in our livers. Supplementing with selenium gives our livers even more ammunition in the fight against the damage caused by oxidative stress.
Walnuts
Walnuts are a good source of glutathione, omega-3 fatty acids, and the amino acid arginine, which supports normal liver cleansing actions, especially when detoxifying ammonia.
Olive Oil
Although it is a fat, olive oil is considered a healthy fat. Cold-pressed organic oils such as olive, hemp, and flaxseed offer great support for the liver, providing the body with a liquid base that can suck up harmful toxins in the body. It has also been shown to decrease the levels of fat in the liver.
Health
Expert Advises Couples On Surrogacy
The Chief Medical Director, Ebonyi State Government House Clinic, Dr Richard Nnabu, has urged couples with challenges of child birth to embrace surrogacy practice.
Nnabu, Public Health Physician gave the advice in an interview with newsmen in Abakaliki yesterday.
Surrogacy is an arrangement, often supported by a legal agreement, whereby a woman (the surrogate mother) agrees to bear a child for another person or persons, who will become the child’s parent (s) after birth.
He noted that surrogate could save the embarrassment of not bearing a child.
“Surrogate is what we know as the process of aiding reproduction in a family through a third party involvement.
“It occurs when couple may not be able to achieve pregnancy on their own not necessarily because they cannot achieve it but because of one health reasons or the other.
“Well, the practice is not common in Nigeria because of religious and cultural beliefs.
“Surrogate is done by harvesting the sperm cell of a man and ovaries of a woman and implant in another woman’s uterus that may be called the third party.
“Such woman may carry the pregnancy for nine months and at the end, will deliver and handover the baby to the actual parents.
“In the state and Nigeria at large, there is no law backing this practice for now,” he explained.
On Coronavirus, the Public Health Physician urged the general public to eschew handshakes and other body contacts in the efforts to curb the spread of and other viral diseases.
Trending
- Oil & Energy2 days ago
Oil Pollution: Monarch Hails UK Supreme Court’s Ruling Against Shell
- Column2 days ago
Ponzi Schemes Still Abound
- Oil & Energy2 days ago
Shell Didn’t Under-Report 2m Barrels Of Crude-DPR
- News2 days ago
Polluted N’Delta Communities Can Sue In English Courts, UK S’Court Rules
- Rivers4 hours ago
RSNC GM Tasks Correspondents On Professionalism
- Sports2 days ago
2020/2021 CAF Champions League: Results From Early Group-Stage Matches
- Sports2 days ago
Goalkeeper Wants To Make His History With Kwara United
- Nation3 hours ago
Olonisakin Pulls Out Of Service, Hails Military