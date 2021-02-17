Sports
Edo Queens Chairperson Restates Commitment To Team’s Welfare
The Chairman of Edo Queens Football Club of Benin, Sabina Chikere, yesterday restated the club management’s commitment to the welfare of their officials and players.
Chikere gave the commitment in Benin while addressing the players after a training session ahead of their match against Bayelsa Queens in Yenagoa today.
She said the Edo government was ready to provide the necessary incentives to enable the team put up an outstanding appearance in the ongoing Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL).
“We want to see the team do well in the NWFL. We want to see our female players doing well here and going international,” the club chairman said.
She congratulated the team on their 1-0 victory against visiting Nasarawa Amazons in their last match.
“We have maintained an unbeaten run since the commencement of the NWFL. We are doing very well, but we can do better.
“We need to score goals to move up the league table. So, let us make use of every goalscoring opportunity that comes our way.
“For us to fully enjoy the welfare packages lined up for the team, we must be more committed. We need to get more exciting results,” Chikere said.
The club chairman urged the team to approach the match against Bayelsa Queens with optimism and a winning mentality, saying “just believe in yourself, don’t be scared, see them as a team that you can beat.”
“We must stop seeing away games as games that are difficult to win. The teams are the same whether at home or away. Let us believe in ourselves,” she said.
Tidesports source gathered that Edo Queens are currently third on the log, winning three and drawing two of the five matches they have played.
Nasarawa United Pips Akwa United In Lafia
Nasarawa United needed a last minute strike from Ebuka Anaekwe to beat Akwa United in their NPFL clash played at the Lafia Township stadium last Sunday.
The three points brought an end to Nasarawa United’s three matches losing streak in the league, while Akwa United tasted defeat for the first time after three straight wins.
The hosts started the game on a positive note as they dominated possession as against Akwa United in the early moments.
Nwankwo Silas almost scored the first goal of the game in the 10th minute, but a last minute tackle from Morice Chukwu took the ball away.
Akwa United came close and almost got in front minutes later; Ndifreke’s well taken free kick was clear off line.
The first half ended without a goal, but Nasarawa United started the second half brighter and broke deadlock in the 56th minute.
Adamu Hassan was given all the time and space in the world and he took the invitation, tapping home the ball from close range off Chinedu Ohanachom’s flick.
Akwa United hit back almost immediately, thanks to a super goal from Ndifreke who left Franklin Tebo in the cold with his quick feet before firing past Danlami Umar in goal for the Solid Miners.
Bala Nikyu’s side grabbed the winner in the third minute of added time after Ikenna Ofor sent a pass to Abubakar Abdullahi, who squared the pass to Ebuka Anaekwe and the forward made no mistake from close range.
CAFCC: Losing 1-0 To Enyimba Not A Bad Result – Eguma
The Technical Manager of Rivers United football club of Port Harcourt, Stanley Eguma, has said that the 1-0 loss to Enyimba FC of Aba in a CAF Confederation Cup match last Sunday was a good result for his team.
The game was the first leg of the final qualifier for the group stage of the competition, played at the Enyimba International Stadium, in Aba, Abia State.
Eguma, said this in a post match press conference last Sunday, shortly after Enyimba FC defeated the pride of Rivers 1-0 in CAFCC match.
According to him, both teams played good football, adding that they showed that they actually wanted to go to group stage in the tournament.
. “It was a good game, both teams played well despite the fact that we lost,” Eguma said.
He said that his boys (players) played better apart from the heavy down pour.
The game was stopped after eight minutes into first half due to heavy down pour by the referee and resumed 25 minutes later.
“In the first half, I know my players played better in spite of the heavy rains.
We had some chances which we could not convert.
In the second half, we also played well, but Enyimba got the chance and scored.
We fought for equaliser but it didn’t come,” he explained.
Also speaking, the head coach of Enyimba FC, Fatai Osho, commended both teams, adding that, both teams deserve to be in the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.
By: Kiadum Edookor
NNL: Go Round FC Disappointed Over Draw, Loss Of Largesse
Go Round FC forced Osun United to draw 1-1 on Sunday at the Krisdera Hotel Stadium, thereby salvaging a point in the opening fixture of the season, but were disappointed over losing a handsome sum of money.
The financier of the club, Bro Felix Obuah had sent a message to the team, offering them N500, 000 .00 (Five hundred thousand naira) for victory but they failed.
Scorer of Go Round FC equaliser, Victor Wohuruche, said after the game that the players were disappointed, not just that they failed to win at home and also that they lost the money promised to them.
“The announcement affected us positively,” Wohuruche said.
“It came as a morale booster for us, but we couldn’t cement that game by winning it.
“Things like these can be morale boosters for us if these promises keep coming,” the soft talking striker said.
He revealed that players in the camp of the team have not been too happy since the draw.
“The camp has not been what it used to be since the draw. We all had high hopes of getting the money yesterday. I spoke to some of my colleagues and they were really not happy that the money slipped off our hands.
“Now we must work towards Saturday.”
Go Round FC will be at home on Match Day 2 at the Krisdera Hotel Stadium against Stationery Stores FC.
