Edo Queens Chairperson Restates Commitment To Team’s Welfare

The Chairman of Edo Queens Football Club of Benin, Sabina Chikere, yesterday restated the club management’s commitment to the welfare of their officials and players.

Chikere gave the commitment in Benin while addressing the players after a training session ahead of their match against Bayelsa Queens in Yenagoa today.

She said the Edo government was ready to provide the necessary incentives to enable the team put up an outstanding appearance in the ongoing Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL).

“We want to see the team do well in the NWFL. We want to see our female players doing well here and going international,” the club chairman said.

She congratulated the team on their 1-0 victory against visiting Nasarawa Amazons in their last match.

“We have maintained an unbeaten run since the commencement of the NWFL. We are doing very well, but we can do better.

“We need to score goals to move up the league table. So, let us make use of every goalscoring opportunity that comes our way.

“For us to fully enjoy the welfare packages lined up for the team, we must be more committed. We need to get more exciting results,” Chikere said.

The club chairman urged the team to approach the match against Bayelsa Queens with optimism and a winning mentality, saying “just believe in yourself, don’t be scared, see them as a team that you can beat.”

“We must stop seeing away games as games that are difficult to win. The teams are the same whether at home or away. Let us believe in ourselves,” she said.

Tidesports source gathered that Edo Queens are currently third on the log, winning three and drawing two of the five matches they have played.