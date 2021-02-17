Niger Delta
Diri Unveils Projects To Mark Anniversary
Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has commissioned three projects as part of activities commemorating his first year in office.
It would be recalled that Governor Douye Diri was sworn in on February 14, 2020.
The projects included a state-of-the-art automated incinerator at the Bayelsa Medical University (BMU) complex, a 50-bed referral hospital at Kaiama in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area and a bridge at Imiringi community in Ogbia Local Government Area. The bridge was destroyed by flood in 2012.
A statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted him as saying while commissioning the incinerator that the waste management facility would be a public, private partnership to drive revenue for the state.
He said the project would complete the circle of waste management and transform them into a money-making venture and manpower development for youths in the state.
Governor Diri also hinted that an executive bill to regulate waste management would be sent to the state House of Assembly as a prelude to the Bayelsa State Healthcare Waste Law.
He charged Bayelsans to turn a new leaf in waste disposal and join hands with government in the new initiative to transform wastes into revenue.
He commended the BMU Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ebitimitula Etebu, for the bright idea geared towards diversification of the state economy.
Speaking earlier, Prof. Etebu said the need to address major challenges associated with waste disposal like environmental degradation and public health concerns gave birth to the incinerator.
He expressed the hope that a special waste legislation for regulatory framework would make Bayelsa blaze the trail in curtailing the menace of hazardous waste disposal.
At the referral hospital in Kaiama, Governor Diri assured that his government would work assiduously to bring healthcare services closer to the people.
He described the facility, which was started by the administration of late Melford Okilo in the old Rivers State and revived by his predecessor, Senator Seriake Dickson, as massive.
Diri noted that the immediate past governor executed 60 per cent of the project while his administration completed and equipped it.
He directed the Ministry of Health to ensure completion of all referral hospitals across the state and put them to use this fiscal year.
“The referral hospital was started by the Melford Okilo administration and the previous government continued with the project. That is why I was more determined to complete and commission it. The Commissioner for Health practically relocated to Kaiama for one month to ensure its completion.
“I also thank Hon Tonye Isenah for being part of the history of the access road to the hospital. The previous administration replicated this referral hospital in all the local government areas. I hereby direct the Commissioner for Health to ensure that all of them are completed and put to use not later than this fiscal year,” he added.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells,Yenagoa
Niger Delta
Delta To Revoke Undeveloped Land Allocations
Delta State Government on Monday gave owners of lands acquired from it in urban areas for over two years, three months to develop such lands or risk the revocation of the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O).
The Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, gave the warning at a news conference in Asaba.
Aniagwu deplored the attitude of some persons who acquired land from the state government and left such lands undeveloped for long periods, saying that the situation was impeding the transformation of the environment through urban renewal effort of Governor IfeanyiOkowa.
He explained that the decision of the state government on the issue was not to witch-hunt anybody, adding that some of the undeveloped lands had become kidnappers’ and robbers’ dens in addition to defacing most cities in the state.
Aniagwu said that the state government had decided to invoke section 5 of the Land Use Act to drive the process.
According to him, nobody in government is looking for land to buy from any “land banker’’; the interest of the state government is to develop the state.
The commissioner said that it was counter-productive to leave an acquired land undeveloped after three to 10 years of acquisition, with C of O from the state government.
“The C of O of such lands will be revoked and given to those who are ready to acquire and develop the plots,’’ he said.
Aniagwu stated that the present administration in the state was highly determined to ensure that urban areas were developed to create employment, strengthen security and advance sustainable socio-economic development.
“Individuals who had acquired lands from the state government with Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) have turned themselves into land bankers.
“This means that instead of such individuals to develop the acquired lands, they leave them hence we still see bushes around our cities.
“As from today, Monday, February 15, anybody with a C of O of two years and above on a parcel of land acquired from the state government without any sign of development, will have such land(s) taken over by the government for better development.
“We have not employed anybody as a `land banker’. If you have been given a land with a C of O and you have refused to develop the land, the land will be revoked and given to those who need it.
“For clarification purposes, the lands involved are the ones in urban areas in the state that were acquired from the state government with C of O.
“Three months is the maximum time for a land owner, whose C of O is over two years, to commence development, failing which the C of O of such land will be revoked or taken back by the government.
“Our interest is the development of our state, bringing employment to our people and above all, providing security for our people in the city,” Aniagwu said.
Niger Delta
Gunmen Invade Church, Kill Police Officer In Delta
Unknown gunmen have killed a police officer during a church service at Oviri-Ogor Road in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.
The incident was confirmed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Onome Onovwakpoyeya while addressing newsmen in Warri.
The PPRO said: “Yes, he (police officer) followed his principal (not named) to the church.”
It was gathered that before his death, the Police Inspector, was serving at PMF 31, Ogwashi-Uku and was on escort duty at the time of the incident.
“The service was abruptly stopped at about 11.15 a.m. when gunshots rented the air inside the church premises and worshippers scampered for safety.
“It was after the gunmen escaped that some youths came out only to discover the police officer in a pool of his blood,” an eyewitness said.
According to the eyewitness, the police officer was rushed to the Central Hospital, Ughelli where he was confirmed dead.
