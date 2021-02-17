SMEs
Dangote Foundation Disburses N3.9bn To Women, Youths Across States
The Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) has disbursed the sum of N3.924 billion to 392,490 women and youths across Kano, Jigawa, Kogi, Adamawa, Borno, Yobe, Lagos, Niger, Nasarawa, Sokoto and Katsina States as part of its microgrant programme, the company has said in a recent press release.
The release noted that theFoundation has concluded plans to extend the disbursement of the mic-ro grant programme to Ogun, Osun, Kwara, Edo, Rivers, Anambra, Ebonyi and Bauchi states as part of the next phase of the pro-gramme.
A breakdown of the disbursement shows that N880 million was distributed to 88,000 women in Kano State; 27,000 women received N270 million in Jagawa state; 22,000 women received N220 million in Kogi State; 31,500 women and youth collected N315 million in Adamawa; and 54,000 Women and youth got N540 million in Borno State.
Furthermore, 40,000 women received N400 million in Lagos; 25,000 women received N250 million in Niger; 13,000 received N130 Million in Nassarawa; 23,990 women benefitted from the sum of N239.9 million in Sokoto; and 34,000 women benefitted from N340 million in Katsina State; and 34,000 women and youth benefitted from N340 million in Yobe State.
According to the Foun-dation, in some Sta-tes, mobile pho-nes and bank cards to start up or improve their income generating activities were added to the grants as a delivery mechanism for the funds in partnership with the respective State and Local Governments and mobile money/bank operators.
The Managing Director/Chief Executive Office of ADF, Zouera Youssoufou stated that the Board of the Foundation has already approved the next phase of disbursement of the grants across Ogun, Osun, Kwara, Edo, Rivers, Anambra, Ebonyi and Bauchi states.
She described the Aliko Dangote Foundation Micro-grant programme as a N10 billion programme designed to provide a N10,000 one-off grant to at least 1,000 vulnerable women, and in some cases, youths, in each of the 774 LGAs across Nigeria.
She said that the programme was being implemented in partnership with State governments, who work with committees set up down the ward levels to ensure the appropriate beneficiaries were reached.
Youssoufou said the scheme provided recipients with a one-time, un-conditional N10,000.00 cash grant to meet immediate household consumption and economic needs.
“As far as possible, participants also receive training tailored to bolster their income-generating activities which are critical for the welfare of millions of Nigerians. Beneficiaries of this programme are evenly selected from the target communities with primary consideration for vulnerable women, food distressed household with infant or children under-five year old, disabled, divorcees, widows with multiple dependents, and extremely poor residents in these communities”, she said.
It would be recalled that the Programme is implemented in partnership with State Governments to complement their economic empowerment and poverty reduction drive,. The Executive Governor of each state is tasked with setting up a committee to oversee the implementation of the programme alongside Aliko Dangote Foundation staff.
Since 2016, the Foundation automated the beneficiary enrolment and payment processes. In addition to the cash grants, beneficiaries were also given mobile phones and SIM cards by the Foundation. In the last two states, the scheme was implemented, the Foundation partnered with a leading commercial bank to open bank accounts and provide ATM card for each beneficiary.
SMEs
Inflation: Uwaleke Tasks CBN On Agric Interventions
The Association of Capital Market Academics of Nigeria (ACMAN) has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to scale up interventions in agricilture sector to stem the rising inflation figure.
ACMAN President, Prof. Uche Uwaleke, said this in an interview with newsmen yesterday, while reacting to the January inflation figure released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
The Consumer Price Index report released by the NBS said the nation’s headline inflation rose by 0.71 basis points in January to 16.47 per cent from 15.75 per cent recorded in December.
According to the report, Nigeria’s headline inflation has risen to its highest in over three years, while food inflation rose to its highest since July 2008, when it stood at 20.9 per cent.
On a month-on-month basis, the headline index increased by 1.49 per cent in January 2021. This is 0.12 per cent points lower than the rate recorded in December 2020 (1.61 per cent).
Uwaleke said the Federal government and the CBN should scale up interventions in agriculture.
He observed that the inflationary pressure had refused to abate in spite of the reopening of the border and reduction in levy on imported cars.
“Inflationary pressure is coming more from the food component which has now exceeded 20 per cent.
“This reflects the lingering effects of increases in Value Added Tax, pump price of fuel and electricity tariffs as well as insecurity and transport bottlenecks,” Uwaleke said.
He added that the CBN should equally consider increasing foreign exchange supply to bring down exchange rate, especially now that crude oil prices are relatively high.
According to him, the new Service Chiefs should roll up their sleeves and confront the seemingly intractable insecurity challenge in the country.
SMEs
Bank Issues N41bn Local Bond To Support SMEs, Businesses
Tier 2 lender, Fidelity Bank, says it has completed the issuance of a fixed rate unsecured bond of N41.21 billion with a tenor of 10 years at an 8.5 per cent coupon rate.
The transaction, which was executed under its registered N100 billion bond issuance programme, will mature in 2031, a document showed.
Given its nature as a subordinated debt, the bond ranks beneath other, more senior loans or instruments with regard to claims on assets or earnings. It means creditors in possession of this kind of security will not be paid out unless senior bondholders are fully paid in the event of a default.
The bank said the debt-raising was 137 per cent subscribed as total investor interest and commitment came to N56.6 billion, affirming the bank’s “capacity to successfully execute debt capital market transactions.”
According to Fidelity Bank, “the transaction is a landmark achievement in the Nigerian domestic debt market for being the largest corporate bonds ever issued by a Nigerian Bank including the deposit money banks and merchant banks etc.”
Lagos-based Fidelity Bank in December declared its aspiration to issue fixed income securities of a 10-year tenor to support Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), retail business and technology infrastructure.
The bond “validates the continued investor confi-dence in our corporate strategy and aspirations, strong corporate governance structure and solid and stable executive management team with robust history of superior financial performance and returns,” said Fidelity Bank Chair Mustapha Chike-Obi.
Fidelity bank’s chief execu-tive, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe,said the decision to commit the proceeds of the transaction to the develo-pment of SMEs, retail business and technology infrastructure aligned with the lender’s Tier I ambition.
“The successful bond issuance highlights the confidence in the Fidelity brand, as well as our capability to expand our funding sources, and deliver innovative financial services to our esteemed customers,” she added.
SMEs
Kebbi Rolls Out Programmes To Improve Socio-Economic Wellbeing
Kebbi State Government has rolled out strategies and programmes to improve the socio-economic wellbeing of youths in the state.
The government stated that, it would provide enough information for the teaming youths to tap various grants, empowerment, agriculture loan’s opportunities by international groups, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other donors for their progress.
The Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development in the state, Alhaji Gidado Kaliyal, who stated this while addressing various youth groups on mutual dialogue, held at the conference room of the Ministry of Budget and Economic Development, along other cabinet members of state executive council, reassured the youths that the current administration would do everything to strengthen their capacity as productive members of the society.
The Commissioner for Information Communication Technology, ICT, Alhaji Abdullahi Muhammad Magoro, Commissioner for Information and Culture, Alhaji Mahmud Warrah, Majority Leader, Kebbi State House of Assembly, Alhaji Faruq Aliyu Nasarawa and the Chairman of Jega LGA, Alhaji Shehu Mashal, who double as the state ALGON Chairman as well as the Deputy National President of ALGON were among those who witnessed the interactions session.
The Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, while addressing the youths, said, “the state government has the confidence about the ability of youths to become vanguards of development of the society. The state government will make enough opportunities available and other organisations for the youths to utilise, for economic prosperity”.
The Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Yahaya Sarki, in his short remarks advocated for greater synergy between the CBN, NIRSAL, the Donor Agencies and the Ministry of Information and the Press, for the creation of awareness on the availability of the various FGN interventions for the youths.
In his paper presentation, Dr Usman Buhari Gwandu, enumerated numerous grants and loan schemes in Nigeria, Africa and at the global levels which youths and women could access, to attain self employment.
A Representative of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, SME, Alhaji Nasiru Bello, lamented the high rate of unemployment among the youths, especially graduates of Universities and Polytechnics.
He disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari has set aside N75 billion for the youths to access through the SME, to start businesses of their own.
Trending
- Oil & Energy2 days ago
Oil Pollution: Monarch Hails UK Supreme Court’s Ruling Against Shell
- Column2 days ago
Ponzi Schemes Still Abound
- Oil & Energy2 days ago
Shell Didn’t Under-Report 2m Barrels Of Crude-DPR
- News2 days ago
Polluted N’Delta Communities Can Sue In English Courts, UK S’Court Rules
- Sports2 days ago
2020/2021 CAF Champions League: Results From Early Group-Stage Matches
- Rivers4 hours ago
RSNC GM Tasks Correspondents On Professionalism
- Sports2 days ago
Goalkeeper Wants To Make His History With Kwara United
- Politics2 days ago
Jonathan, Others Present At Diri’s S’ Court Victory Thanksgiving