Rivers
Court Sentences Killer Of Jumia Agent To Death
A High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has sentenced Sodienye Mbatumukeke to death by hanging for the murder of the Jumia delivery agent, Chukwuma Eleji.
Justice I. P. Chigoezi-Igwe while delivering the judgement said the prosecution team was able to convince the court that Mbatumukeke committed the crime.
The convict was also found guilty of armed robbery.
Justice Chigoezi-Igwe who described the murder of the Jumia delivery agent as unlawful and gruesome said the sentence would serve as a deterrent to others.
The judge however, discharged and acquitted the second defendant, Divine Naabe of murder and robbery.
He said there were doubts in the evidence provided by prosecution team to find him guilty of committing the crime.
Meanwhile, lawyer to the convict, Bonaventure Ugwu, shortly after the court proceedings faulted some of the bases for the conviction.
He said that they would appeal against the decision of the lower court.
On her part, Director, Public Prosecution, Ibiene Mbano in an interview with newsmen said the judgement was a welcomed development.
Meanwhile, wife of late Chukwuma Eleji, Mrs Blessing Chukwuma Eleji, who could not control her emotions thanked the court for the judgement.
She added that life had become unbearable for the family since the death of her husband.
Rivers
Rivers Moves To Regulate Water Production, Supply Chain
The Rivers State Government says that it would eliminate quacks in the water production industry in order to ensure quality production and consumption.
The state Commissioner for Water Resources and Rural Development, Dr Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja, stated this at a three-day ongoing stakeholders’ forum on Water Management and Regulations in Port Harcourt.
Gogo-Jaja said the move was intended to ensure standard among water producers and service providers in the state.
The commissioner disclosed that plans are underway to give certifications to water producers, who have gone through the ministry’s water sample testing.
“There is a lot of quackery. There are people, who produce sachet water in their one-room apartment. There are people who do not have boreholes at all. Some of them all they need do is go to a printer, get somebody to produce sachet for them”, he said.
“We want to rid the industry of quacks and regulate the industry. We are not just meeting with the providers alone; we are also meeting with borehole drillers.
“In the law, you are supposed to keep a certain metre. The standard is, if you don’t have up to 30 metres, that means, you must not use suck-away. If you don’t regulate them, you will see that there is an escape of suck-away water into the borehole of another.”
Meanwhile, the House Committee of Rivers State House of Assembly has reiterated the commitment of the Ninth Assembly laws to protect and promote conducive business environment for people living and doing business in the state.
The Assembly said Law No 7 on Water Sector Development would soon become operational and agencies, as well as bodies involved in it will follow suit as prescribed, to activate into full action to produce portable water for consumers within Rivers State.
Rivers
AGPMN Rates Nigeria’s Health Sector Low
Association of General and Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria (AGPMN), says Nigeria’s health sector still remains one of the weakest in the world.
National President of the Association, Dr. Iyke Odo said this at the first quarter centenary NEC meeting of the Association in Port Harcourt.
Odo said the nation’s poor health system had increased infant and maternal mortalities as well as led to a reduction in the average life span of Nigerians.
He said as part of its centenary anniversary, the Association is taking the challenge to turn around the health sector of Nigeria.
According to him, “it is our determination to take the opportunity presented by this unique moment to come into the Nigerian health arena from a perspective as never before.
“We desire to touch the lives of Nigerians and support government remodel the health sector and leave Nigeria better than we met it at 100.
Odo said to achieve this feat, the Association mapped out some programmes which included, a N10 billion implementation fund launch for the AGPMN private sector partnership initiative, save one million Nigerian mothers initiative (mobile health solution) and Awake Nigeria project (Project 2030).
He regretted that Nigeria had failed to meet its universal health coverage by 2015, adding “to date, Nigeria is still struggling with less than 10 percent coverage. The lack of awareness and overwhelming ignorance amongst the people is one of the major contributors to this failure”.
He said the new date of 2030 can only succeed when the people understand and accept that the programme was designed for them.
Odo said the Association intended “to bridge this knowledge gap and unite Nigerians with the great programme of government to promote healthy living amongst Nigerians, encouraging them to support the programme and own it.
Rivers
RSNC GM Tasks Correspondents On Professionalism
The General Manager of Rivers State Newspaper Corporation (RSNC), publishers of The Tide Newspaper, Chief Ernest Chinwo, has tasked the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Rivers State on professionalism.
Chinwo gave the advice yesterday during a courtesy visit by the Chapel to the corporation.
“I want to advise you that in terms of doing your jobs, do it better because you do not know who is watching you. Perhaps, it is the work I have been doing that led me into serving today as GM,” Chinwo said.
According to him, “whenever you carry out your profession diligently, there is a reward for you up front”. He said that as journalists, “we should know that whatever that is published in the media is for public consumption.
“People are seeing it, some time, it counts for us good, sometime, it counts for us bad. We should be remembered for good so that people may not come after us”, he said.
“Let us do our job the way we were taught to do as it will speak for us in the larger society,” he stated.
He used the medium to thank the media and the security agencies for their role in the release of the NTA reporter, Mrs Chidiebere Onyia who was kidnapped recently.
He thanked the Correspondents Chapel for their visit, noting that he is still part and parcel of the Chapel.
Earlier, the Chairman of the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Rivers State Council, Mr Amaechi Okonkwo, stated that the visit was to congratulate their former chairman, Mr Ernest Chinwo, on his appointment as the GM of RSNC and to extend their cordial relationship to the management of the corporation.
He assured the management of RSNC that the GM, being one of their own, would receive their fullest support.
The chairman thanked the management of RSNC for the warm reception accorded them.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Trending
- Oil & Energy2 days ago
Oil Pollution: Monarch Hails UK Supreme Court’s Ruling Against Shell
- Column2 days ago
Ponzi Schemes Still Abound
- Oil & Energy2 days ago
Shell Didn’t Under-Report 2m Barrels Of Crude-DPR
- News2 days ago
Polluted N’Delta Communities Can Sue In English Courts, UK S’Court Rules
- Sports2 days ago
2020/2021 CAF Champions League: Results From Early Group-Stage Matches
- Rivers4 hours ago
RSNC GM Tasks Correspondents On Professionalism
- Sports2 days ago
Goalkeeper Wants To Make His History With Kwara United
- Politics2 days ago
Jonathan, Others Present At Diri’s S’ Court Victory Thanksgiving