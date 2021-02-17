Nation
Buhari Tasks Ambassadors-Designate On Nigeria’s Image
President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Ambassadors-Designate, Consuls-General, Charge’ D’ Affaires Entitre to continually project the strengths of Nigeria, showcase priorities of the government and uphold standards that will bring honour to the country.
The president gave the charge at the virtual Induction /Orientation Exercise For Ambassadors-Designate, Consuls-General and Charge’ D’ Affaires Entitre held at the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) auditorium, Abuja, yesterday.
He told the diplomats to always be mindful of the policy direction of the government, particularly the nine priorities it had listed.
“You must not forget that you have been posted to your respective bilateral and multilateral Missions to represent and project Nigeria as a great and indivisible nation and a very attractive investment destination.
“In our effort to achieve realistic development oriented domestic and foreign policies, the government has identified nine (9) priority areas to guide our policy directions and thrust within the time frame of 2019-2023.
“These are: Build a thriving and sustainable economy; enhance social inclusion and reduce poverty; enlarge agricultural output for food security and export as well as to attain energy sufficiency in power and petroleum products”.
Others include: To expand transport and other infrastructural development; expand business opportunities, entrepreneurship and industrialisation; expand access to quality education, affordable healthcare and productivity of Nigerians”.
The president also noted that the priorities include building a system to fight corruption, improve governance and create social cohesion and improve security for all.
“I ,therefore, urge all of you to be guided by these identified priority goals, as well as your various Station Charters which highlight specific mandates and guidelines on government’s expectation.
“We expect you to fight hard for Nigeria and for Nigerians abroad.
“You must strive to promote trade, human capacity development, foreign direct investment and other areas of cooperation with countries at national and multilateral levels to support our national growth and development,’’ he added.
Buhari said national and global resources had continued to shrink, a situation compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that the government would continue to innovate and cope with a new norm in order to contain the catastrophic consequences of the pandemic.
He said the world must resolutely commit itself to global concerted actions to fight and defeat the common enemy together.
According to the president, Nigeria’s diplomacy must make sufficient contributions to common global challenges on how this health pandemic can be contained and eventually defeated.
“But we must not forget that traditional challenges of terrorism, violent extremism, climate change, poverty, population explosion, hunger and other manifestations of insecurity, including cybercrimes, drug abuse, child trafficking, irregular migration as well as the proliferation of small arms and light weapons, which have negatively impacted Nigeria and Africa remain part of our nation’s critical challenges.
Nation
Convoke National Confab Over Ethnic Crisis, Insecurity, VICCDA Urges FG
The Vision Centre for Communication and Development Advocacy (VICCDA) has called on the Federal Government to urgently convoke a pan-Nigerian conference to check the current spate of inter ethnic crises in some parts of the country.
The conference will address the immediate and remote causes of the civil strife and proffer lasting solutions.
In a statement by the Acting Chairman of VICCDA, Otunba Gbenga Onayiga in Abuja, yesterday, the NGO said the proposed conference, which should be presided over by the President, would be attended by all the state governors, service and other security chiefs, traditional rulers and representatives of relevant interest groups like herders and farmers.
VICCDA expressed grave concern over reports of inter ethnic clashes across the country and warned that it could lead to a civil war, if not checked immediately.
“Students of history and international relations would note that no country has ever survived two civil wars. Nigeria cannot therefore afford to be plunged into another avoidable disaster and war when we are supposed to be focussed and accelerate the pace of improving our grossly inadequate infrastructure.
“As the giant of Africa, Nigeria ought to be taking advantage of and derive strength and unity in her diversity and not entertaining ethnic and other primordial sentiments,” the NGO warned.
The media-based group urged the Press to display a high sense of professionalism and patriotism at this point in the history of Nigeria by exercising restraint in their reportage of conflict sensitive events.
The VICCDA equally advised “Citizen Journalists” and bloggers not to set our dear country on fire by feeding the public with sensational and unverified reports on inter ethnic clashes.
“We should always be conscious of the negative effect of some media reports on otherwise peace loving people of Nigeria. The possibility of reprisal attacks due to the indiscretion of a reporter is rife, particularly on innocent and hard working Nigerians who have hitherto been cohabiting and living together peacefully over the years in places other than their own,” the group noted.
VICCDA is a non-governmental organisation working to promote good conduct, improve journalists’ ethical conduct and capacity building.
Nation
Boko Haram Burns Down Over 140 Houses In Borno
Over 140 houses have been reportedly razed by Boko Haram militants in Egiri, Zira 1 and 2 villages of Biu Local Government Area of Borno State.
The militants carted away foodstuff and livestock, after displacing hundreds of people from the three settlements.
Biu is located in the southern flank of Borno about 187km from Maiduguri, the state capital.
Zira village where the incident took place is 5km away from Gur village which was attacked, last Friday, leaving four persons dead.
Zira I and Gur community located North West of Buratai, the home town of the immediate past Chief of Army Staff, Gen Tukur Buratai, but poor telecommunication services delayed information from reaching people about the latest attacks.
A resident of Zira community, who fled and now taking refuge in Biu town, Ali Yusuf, told newsmen that, the attack happened on Sunday at about 7pm.
Yusuf said, “Luckily, almost all residents had fled out of the town, and the insurgents who came through Garin Mallam village first attacked Egiri before proceeding to Zira I and II, as they wreck havoc without confrontation.”
Yusuf, however, said no life was lost as the insurgents met the all affected villages deserted, but notwithstanding, the attackers set ablaze about 20 houses in Egiri, 50 houses in Zira I and 75 others in Zira II.
“We are really terrified with the latest attacks by insurgents in our hitherto peaceful communities.
“Since the former Chief of Army Staff, Yusuf Tukur Buratai bowed out of service; most surrounding villages of Buratai have been experiencing series of Boko Haram attacks without confrontation by security operatives.
“Just last Friday, armed insurgents invaded our neighbouring community of Gur and killed four persons and destroy properties. Two days after, another group of insurgents invaded our own villages of Egiri, Zira I & II and set ablaze over 90% of residential buildings.
“As it is, some of us took liver and went back to our affected communities on Monday, although, no life was lost as the insurgents met the affected villages deserted, but notwithstanding, the attackers set ablaze about 20 houses in Egiri, 50 houses in Zira I and 75 others in Zira II.
“We were lucky to have gotten information about the impeding attacks, so we quickly mobilized our family members, including women and children and fled before the insurgents stormed these communities,” he said.
He appealed to government and other security agencies to come to their aid, as most of them are displaced with no means of livelihood.
Efforts to get confirmation from the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Edet Okon, did not yield any result.
Nation
‘Petrol Price’ll Continue To Increase Except Refineries Are Fixed’
Until there are functional refineries in the country, the price of petrol will continue to increase, the Petroleum Product Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) said, yesterday.
The President of PETROAN, Dr. Billis Gillis-Harry, who stated this during a chat with newsmen in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, said the association has the capacity to manage the refineries, giving its vast establishments across the country.
“The cost of fixing the refineries today from what we are told is running into about $1.8billion or thereabouts. Revamping the four refineries will cost Nigeria too much money.
“PETROAN can come together and partner with the Federal Government in ensuring that we have established modular refineries that can do, at least, up to 15,000barrels per day. That should be able to guarantee our domestic consumption per day,” Gillis-Harry stated.
He further said Nigerians will start buying petrol at N200 per litre giving the monthly increase of depot price of the product, and called on Federal Government to be sincere in its deregulation of the petroleum sector.
“As far as pricing of petroleum product is concerned, we know that because of certain exigencies that are happening in the market, prices of petroleum product will continue to increase. There is no doubt about that. Let the government start to work together on how to bring in economic dynamics that should be able to cushion such shock in the system.”
The PETROAN President, however, said the association would support the government to ensure that subsidy was no longer the order of the day.
