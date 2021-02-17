Nation
Buhari, Okonjo-Iweala, Adesina, Recommit To Economic, Infrastructure, Youth Dev
President Muhammadu Buhari, the newly elected Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and the President, African Development Bank (AFDB), Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, has called for development in economic infrastructure, investment in youths, and enhanced private sector contribution for Lagos as a smart city.
The trio made the call, yesterday, virtually at the opening session of the ongoing three-day economic summit in Lagos, tagged: “Eghingbeti Lagos Economic Summit 2021” with the theme: “Setting the tone for a greater Lagos”, at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Buhari said the Federal Government was determined to open up opportunities by which Lagos State can achieve its projects of a smart city.
He commended the Lagos State Government for its partnership and collaboration with the Federal Government for putting together an economic summit aimed at improving the lives of citizens of the state and Nigeria in general.
He said the Federal Government has several ongoing projects in Lagos, and particularly, commended Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his resolve to continue the development of Lagos.
According to him, “We want a Lagos that is united and ensure its economic prosperity leaves no one behind. I urge all stakeholders to come up with plans to achieve Lagos of our dreams.”
In a virtual question and answer session with Governor Sanwo-Olu, Okonjo Iweala said apart from construction of roads, Lagos should invest in technology such as broadband for every household, embrace artificial intelligence and digital economy, ensure a steady and sustainable supply of electricity and renewable energy/green to remain competitive in the next decade.
“The state should harness the youths by providing employment. The state should move from importing raw materials but exporting primary raw products to value and processing, to industrialize Africa,” she stated.
Akinwunmi, in his contribution, stressed that the youths are an asset to the state and should be given a chance in contributing their quotas to the development of the state.
He continued, “The state should also invest in education by turning tertiary institutions in the state to world-class.
“Youths are not the problem of Lagos, they are the asset. The slogan should not be the young shall grow, but the youths have arrived. Youths do not need empowerment or handouts; what they need is an investment.
“The poverty level in Lagos has reduced from 30.3 per cent in 2009 to 4.5 per cent in 2019. 20 per cent lives in slums.
“A prosperous Lagos will bring a healthier Lagos. A lot needs to be done in tertiary education especially in science. We must turn tertiary institutions in Lagos to world-class.
“The climate situation in Lagos should be attended to urgently. There is a slow need to invest more in the transport system.
“Private sector needs to be mobilised to support the new Lagos. The taxes belong to the people. There must be accountability for taxes collected. I see a greater Lagos, a Lagos where visions are turned into reality and where women and youths thrive.”
In his earlier remarks, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced that the summit was originally planned to take place in November, 2020, but the fallout of the #EndSARS protests caused it to be rescheduled, adding that the summit was the first edition to happen amid Coronavirus pandemic.
According to him, “Here is a pandemic that has disrupted life in every country in the world, and ushered in truly unprecedented times, where physical contact with family and friends could be a source of debilitating illness, and where our places of worship and community interactions have been upended.
“Our growing youth population are disillusioned; their future and prospects for jobs are in question. We must all be distressed by this state of affairs, living as people with no hope or inspiration should never be an option for our young people.
“In the midst of every adversity lies an abundance of opportunities; it all depends on how we choose to view things.
“We are emerging from the most significant act of economic destruction that Lagos has witnessed in decades, combined with the effects of being the national epicentre of a stubborn pandemic.
“The challenge for us is to ensure we never forget our indomitable spirit to emerge out of adversity better and stronger.
“We must continue to maintain and nurture our audacious hope, and the intention to always bounce back from adversity and build back better and boldly.
“Today’s Lagos has seen so many revolutionary changes to usher in a new era of prosperity; reflected in improved infrastructure, economy, and security.
“We are still confronted with many challenges, no doubt, but it is also important to identify the progress so we can guard it jealously and build on it.”
Sanwo-Olu, while enumerating the factors that make Lagos thick, said the “Lagos is the largest city in Nigeria and the 7th fastest growing city in the world, and the gold factor that sets it above the rest, of course.
“Our human capital: their entrepreneurial energy, optimism and ability to pull together, demographic and geographical endowments of over 22million people, sea ports that control over 75 per cent of Nigerian imports, a 180 kilometre coastline and the busiest airport in West Africa.
“Lagos is one huge and accessible market within the West African Economic zone, and well-positioned for the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement.
“Construction of over 5,000 units of houses and delivered under the homeownership scheme. We have the construction of the Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lekki/Ikoyi Link Bridge, Pen Cinema Bridge, Agric Isawo Road, the International Airport Road; and very recently, the flag-off of the regional and Ibeju Lekki-Epe roads, together with over 10,000km road networks, ramps, and junction improvements.
“The regeneration of several parts of the metropolis, with one of the more high-profile ones being the Lagos Island Central Business District,” among others.
The governor reiterated, “In 2030, Lagos will be a smart city, fully covered by a network of several thousands of kilometres of fibre optic infrastructure that will carry broadband internet into our homes, offices, and schools and unleash a technology revolution that has never before been seen in this part of the world.
“The smart city that is unfolding will also be home to a network of intelligent cameras that will support not only security and policing across the state, but also traffic management and data collection for urban planning.
“We are pushing ahead with plans to develop, in partnership with the private sector, a Medical Park that will offer world-class medical and diagnostic services in Ikoyi.
“We have so much to celebrate, but there is also so much to be done, and we are driven by a sense of urgency on the enormous task ahead to build the Lagos of our dreams.”
Convoke National Confab Over Ethnic Crisis, Insecurity, VICCDA Urges FG
The Vision Centre for Communication and Development Advocacy (VICCDA) has called on the Federal Government to urgently convoke a pan-Nigerian conference to check the current spate of inter ethnic crises in some parts of the country.
The conference will address the immediate and remote causes of the civil strife and proffer lasting solutions.
In a statement by the Acting Chairman of VICCDA, Otunba Gbenga Onayiga in Abuja, yesterday, the NGO said the proposed conference, which should be presided over by the President, would be attended by all the state governors, service and other security chiefs, traditional rulers and representatives of relevant interest groups like herders and farmers.
VICCDA expressed grave concern over reports of inter ethnic clashes across the country and warned that it could lead to a civil war, if not checked immediately.
“Students of history and international relations would note that no country has ever survived two civil wars. Nigeria cannot therefore afford to be plunged into another avoidable disaster and war when we are supposed to be focussed and accelerate the pace of improving our grossly inadequate infrastructure.
“As the giant of Africa, Nigeria ought to be taking advantage of and derive strength and unity in her diversity and not entertaining ethnic and other primordial sentiments,” the NGO warned.
The media-based group urged the Press to display a high sense of professionalism and patriotism at this point in the history of Nigeria by exercising restraint in their reportage of conflict sensitive events.
The VICCDA equally advised “Citizen Journalists” and bloggers not to set our dear country on fire by feeding the public with sensational and unverified reports on inter ethnic clashes.
“We should always be conscious of the negative effect of some media reports on otherwise peace loving people of Nigeria. The possibility of reprisal attacks due to the indiscretion of a reporter is rife, particularly on innocent and hard working Nigerians who have hitherto been cohabiting and living together peacefully over the years in places other than their own,” the group noted.
VICCDA is a non-governmental organisation working to promote good conduct, improve journalists’ ethical conduct and capacity building.
Boko Haram Burns Down Over 140 Houses In Borno
Over 140 houses have been reportedly razed by Boko Haram militants in Egiri, Zira 1 and 2 villages of Biu Local Government Area of Borno State.
The militants carted away foodstuff and livestock, after displacing hundreds of people from the three settlements.
Biu is located in the southern flank of Borno about 187km from Maiduguri, the state capital.
Zira village where the incident took place is 5km away from Gur village which was attacked, last Friday, leaving four persons dead.
Zira I and Gur community located North West of Buratai, the home town of the immediate past Chief of Army Staff, Gen Tukur Buratai, but poor telecommunication services delayed information from reaching people about the latest attacks.
A resident of Zira community, who fled and now taking refuge in Biu town, Ali Yusuf, told newsmen that, the attack happened on Sunday at about 7pm.
Yusuf said, “Luckily, almost all residents had fled out of the town, and the insurgents who came through Garin Mallam village first attacked Egiri before proceeding to Zira I and II, as they wreck havoc without confrontation.”
Yusuf, however, said no life was lost as the insurgents met the all affected villages deserted, but notwithstanding, the attackers set ablaze about 20 houses in Egiri, 50 houses in Zira I and 75 others in Zira II.
“We are really terrified with the latest attacks by insurgents in our hitherto peaceful communities.
“Since the former Chief of Army Staff, Yusuf Tukur Buratai bowed out of service; most surrounding villages of Buratai have been experiencing series of Boko Haram attacks without confrontation by security operatives.
“Just last Friday, armed insurgents invaded our neighbouring community of Gur and killed four persons and destroy properties. Two days after, another group of insurgents invaded our own villages of Egiri, Zira I & II and set ablaze over 90% of residential buildings.
“As it is, some of us took liver and went back to our affected communities on Monday, although, no life was lost as the insurgents met the affected villages deserted, but notwithstanding, the attackers set ablaze about 20 houses in Egiri, 50 houses in Zira I and 75 others in Zira II.
“We were lucky to have gotten information about the impeding attacks, so we quickly mobilized our family members, including women and children and fled before the insurgents stormed these communities,” he said.
He appealed to government and other security agencies to come to their aid, as most of them are displaced with no means of livelihood.
Efforts to get confirmation from the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Edet Okon, did not yield any result.
‘Petrol Price’ll Continue To Increase Except Refineries Are Fixed’
Until there are functional refineries in the country, the price of petrol will continue to increase, the Petroleum Product Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) said, yesterday.
The President of PETROAN, Dr. Billis Gillis-Harry, who stated this during a chat with newsmen in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, said the association has the capacity to manage the refineries, giving its vast establishments across the country.
“The cost of fixing the refineries today from what we are told is running into about $1.8billion or thereabouts. Revamping the four refineries will cost Nigeria too much money.
“PETROAN can come together and partner with the Federal Government in ensuring that we have established modular refineries that can do, at least, up to 15,000barrels per day. That should be able to guarantee our domestic consumption per day,” Gillis-Harry stated.
He further said Nigerians will start buying petrol at N200 per litre giving the monthly increase of depot price of the product, and called on Federal Government to be sincere in its deregulation of the petroleum sector.
“As far as pricing of petroleum product is concerned, we know that because of certain exigencies that are happening in the market, prices of petroleum product will continue to increase. There is no doubt about that. Let the government start to work together on how to bring in economic dynamics that should be able to cushion such shock in the system.”
The PETROAN President, however, said the association would support the government to ensure that subsidy was no longer the order of the day.
