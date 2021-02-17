Editorial
As RSU’s New Campuses Come…
Moved by the overwhelming necessity to take development to every nook and cranny of the state and to ensure that tertiary education is effectively delivered through a decentralised campus system, the Rivers State Government, last week, released a monstrous sum of N16.6 billion for the upgrade of facilities in the Rivers State University (RSU).
A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, disclosed that N9 billion out of the amount would serve as take-off grant for the establishment of three new campuses of the university in Etche, Emohua and Ahoada Local Government Areas. A categorisation of the sum indicates that each of the new campuses has N3 billion for the construction of faculty buildings, hostels, offices, lecture halls, residential quarters, libraries, among others.
Equally encompassed in the Information Commissioner’s declaration was the release of N7.6 billion to enable the College of Medical Sciences of the state university to establish befitting Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, Faculty of Clinical Sciences and Pathology building. This is an auspicious intervention to expand and upgrade the health sector in the state.
The decentralisation of tertiary institutions is not as unusual as it accords with global best practices. Most first-generation universities in Nigeria still operate the policy several years after their establishments. The same practice is held tenaciously in the advanced world. A former Governor of old Rivers State, late Chief Melford Okilo, also dawdled with the idea before his administration was sacked in a coup in 1983.
Recent research has shown that decentralisation of university campuses is a more efficient method of managing school infrastructure because it promotes accountability and reduces official corruption in school administration. It also provides practical solutions to the problem of inadequacy of physical facilities, a factor that characterises the Nigerian school system. The multi-campus system moreover increases access and choice for students and drive enrollment growth.
That is why the current move by the state government has evoked so much excitement in Rivers people. The initiative is laudable and a veritable proof of Governor Nyesom Wike’s ungovernable love for the state. The decentralisation policy will take tertiary education to the next level and raise awareness of university education, advance employment opportunities, create wealth and, most of all, attract rapid development to the respective host communities.
From the inception of his government, the governor has never concealed his plan to elevate the status of education in the state from primary to the tertiary category. Today, he has demonstrated an outright commitment to the accomplishment of that dream. Truly, Rivers people are enraptured beyond measure about the impact of Wike’s administration on everybody in our beloved state.
The three campuses of the RSU to be sited at Etche, Ahoada and Emohua will certainly remain a great legacy to the present sons and daughters of the state as well as generations of persons yet unborn. Therefore, everyone must substantially support this undertaking to succeed by providing the needed environment for a peaceful take-off and nourishment of the scheme.
Like other viable policies of the Wike administration, the upswing and decentralisation of the RSU will not only generate employment but will unlock the frontiers of the ivory tower for the educational upliftment of the people in the state. Expectedly, the projects will surely have ripple effects socially, economically and even security-wise because insecurity thrives where there is small or no government’s presence.
Indeed, Wike, by this indication, has not only approximated his words with action about the priority of his administration in education but has also launched the state’s education system on the path of continued progression in line with global standards for the benefit of all. We are positive that the vision will be sustained and yield practical results accordingly.
The governor needs to be estimated justly for accomplishing this uncommon feat which we all have always been desirous of and not be flayed unjustly. Through his efforts, exceeding sagacity, graciousness, and political will, Rivers State can now be estimated among the comity of states endowed with technological growth through quality education for our children. We must not let the opportunity get by.
Regrettably, some captious critics of the government have viewed the decentralisation move as a waste of funds. They wonder why the monies to be expended to actualise the policy are not utilised for the completion of some abandoned model schools begun by the last administration and equally upgrade primary and secondary schools.
We remain at a huge loss as to why these proficient and thoroughbred detractors who have been widely recognised in a particular character of seeing nothing good in the government and its policies have failed to acknowledge the various renovations and the outright reconstruction of dilapidated primary and secondary school buildings in dissimilar parts of the state.
Way back in 2019, the governor had upgraded and expanded about 253 primary and secondary schools in his efforts to actualise access to quality education in the state. They include Seabed Model Primary School, Government Comprehensive Secondary School and Enitonna High School, all in Port Harcourt, among others. The state also awarded contracts for the construction of 69 other primary and basic schools. All these are being done to secure the future of the state.
Sceptics, who thought that Governor Wike was making a mere political proclamation when he first pledged to inaugurate three new campuses for the state university, are now disillusioned as they have uncovered much to their chagrin that he is walking the talk. With the money already released and contractors soon to commence construction at the respective locations, there is an assured expansion of RSU. And those campuses have come to stay.
Editorial
PIB: Beyond The Fisticuffs
The venue of the public hearing on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) was thrown into turmoil following a fight by some members of the host communities of crude oil reserves in the Niger Delta. The people had gathered from the different parts of the oil-producing communities with a greater number from the core Niger Delta states to make presentations on the bill.
The public hearing began with major stakeholders making their presentations. However, the fight broke out when the Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee on PIB, Hon. Mohammed Monguno, who had been moderating the proceedings, called the host communities to make their inputs.
Monguno had earlier given a notice of a harmonised leadership of the host communities that would make presentations through one person. But apparently, the announcement did not go down well among the people who appeared to have struggled amongst themselves over who would represent them.
To this end, they resorted to fighting themselves, disrupting the proceedings. The unhealthy development left lawmakers and other participants scampering for safety. However, calm was restored after the security agents from the Nigerian police intervened in the matter.
Recall that the Federal Government had in the PIB proposed 2.5 per cent as royalty for the host communities instead of the 10 per cent that was in the older version of the bill considered by the 8th National Assembly. At the public hearing, the people insisted on the 10 per cent.
We condemn the conduct of the chiefs and stakeholders from the oil-producing communities. It is shameful that the leaders, instead of presenting a common front at the venue, turned against themselves. The development was contemptuous and constituted a breach of the sanctity of the House. Their vile conduct portrayed the Niger Deltans as aggressors and trouble-mongers. But the truth is people from the region are more decent than thought.
Many years of agitations for justice and equity by the Niger Deltans are somewhat unsuccessful because some stakeholders from the region have become agents of disunity in the hands of detractors who are bent on destabilising the region to deny it its rightful dues. Such persons see development in the area as a threat to their aspirations.
We blame Monguno and his committee for doing the bidding of their paymasters and for poorly conducting the public hearing in a way that suggested sentiments on their part. Given the critical nature and significance of the PIB to the functionality of the oil and gas sector, it was of utmost importance that all stakeholders were treated equally and accorded the same opportunity to discuss its contents and proposal. Unfortunately, only one person was appointed to speak on behalf of other communities. This is a further demonstration of the contemptible manner the Nigerian State has regarded the people of the region.
Since the PIB was amended and reintroduced to the 9th National Assembly, its provisions have been in contention by the host communities. While we support a speedy passage of the bill, we are more interested in its contents and quality. As currently proposed, the PIB 2020, is inadequate to address the environmental, human rights, and livelihoods concerns of host communities. That is why we think that the improperly conducted public hearing could have been the golden opportunity to straighten out all the issues in friction.
The role of the police in bringing the skirmish to an end is commendable. But for their prompt intervention, the situation would have worsened and perhaps resulted in massive bloodshed. This is an indication that if supported and properly funded, the police could conduct their affairs more professionally than thought.
It is ignominious that the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, joined forces against his people to fault the position of host communities who are insisting on collecting 10 per cent of the operating expenditure of the oil firms to set up a trust fund. We wonder why representatives, lawmakers and senators from the region watch other people bastardise the bill.
While we hope that the PIB will be passed in April this year as promised, we stand with those asking for the 10 per cent equity shareholding. We are aware that even that percentage may not be enough to adequately meet the needs of host communities. If included in the bill, it will equally guarantee security in the local communities that produce oil and gas and ensure that no one will spill any oil or vandalise any pipeline.
The PIB should be seen as an instrument to provide legal backing and protection for the development of host communities and the collective good of the nation including a balance of interest between stakeholders of the petroleum sector. Therefore, our ability to dissent peacefully and treat each other with dignity and respect even in the face of controversy will play a key role in determining the success of one of the ideals for which this legislation is being considered. That grievance can be properly addressed without violence and chaos in our host communities.
Editorial
That N729bn For Poor Nigerians
Against the backdrop of the Federal Government’s plan to pay N729 billion to 24.3 million poor Nigerians for
six months, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has given a seven-day ultimatum to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadia Umar-Farouk, to publish details of the proposed payment.
Also demanded by SERAP to be incorporated in the publication are the mechanisms and logistics for the payments, list of beneficiaries, and how they have been nominated, projected payments per state, and whether the payments would be made in cash or through Bank Verification Numbers (BVN) or other means.
The minister was also asked to elucidate the rationale for paying N5,000 to 24.3 million poor Nigerians, which translates to five per cent of the country’s budget of N13.6 trillion for 2021 and to clarify if this projected spending is part of the N5.6 trillion budget deficit. Recall that Umar-Farouk recently disclosed Federal Government’s proposal to pay about N24.3 million vulnerable Nigerians N5,000 each for six months to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
SERAP deserves commendation for the extraordinary bravery in constantly soliciting accountability from the government, therefore, putting them on their toes. Given the general lack of transparency in government businesses, it is expedient, as SERAP requested, for the details of how the N729 billion for indigent Nigerians will be expended. That way, the risks of misuse and diversion of the funds will be extricated.
As the nation’s foremost anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) must show inclination to be involved in the undiminished transaction by jointly tracking and monitoring the payments to ensure that only listed persons benefit from the process. The EFCC can moreover certify the disbursement procedure and guarantee that it is corruption-free. Corruption is so pervasive that it has turned public service for many into a kind of criminal enterprise.
Similarly, since the funds in question must have been appropriated for, the National Assembly (NASS) has a countervailing duty to perform. As part of its oversight function, the federal lawmakers can compel the minister to disclose the logistics and mechanism for the payments. Also, the NASS should ascertain the list of payment and how the beneficiaries have been selected, especially to determine whether the federal character principle is reflected.
It must be pointed out that the Nigerian government has a major responsibility to monitor and fully implement the requirements set by the socio-economic rights group and other anti-corruption controls. There must be a guarantee that the payments are justified in light of the huge budget deficit and borrowings. It has to be ascertained whether there are better ways to use up the N729 billion to support impoverished Nigerians.
It is most distressing that corrupt Nigerians are munching very fat on various well-intended government’s programmes. Endemic corruption has enriched a small elite but left many Nigerians mired in poverty despite the country being Africa’s top oil producer and having the continent’s biggest economy. In the past, mind-boggling sums of money had been malversated from social programmes designed to empower disadvantaged Nigerians. How then can we tell whether this will not go similarly?
The question is, when payment eventually commences, what kind of yardstick will be employed for measuring and confirming that the monies have been disbursed, particularly to the targeted persons to validate anticipated claims by government officials that requitals have been effected? The query is expedient given that Nigerians are often confronted with circumstances in which monies are approved and spent with no way of substantiating the recipients.
A case in point was the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari that some palliatives be distributed to cushion the effects of the pandemic during the COVID-19 lockdown last year, and that included the sustenance of the school feeding programme even though the schools remained closed. The directive raised more doubts as to the continuation of the School Feeding Programme while the schools were shut. Many Nigerians did not understand how it worked.
How was the policy made to work during the lockdown and schools’ closure? Were the children fed at home when under the care of their parents and guardians? How did the vendors move about in most parts of the country during the lockdown? Who assessed the supposed food quality? And who monitored the distributions? No answers have been provided till date. This is a clear proof that there is unrestrained corruption in the execution of welfare-oriented programmes of the government.
Meanwhile, as an addendum, SERAP is also questioning the recent approval of $500 million by the World Bank Board of Directors to boost access to electricity in Nigeria and improve the performance of the electricity distribution companies in the country. The $500 million is part of the over $1billion available to Nigeria under the project titled: Nigeria Distribution Sector Recovery Programme.
The group has prodded the World Bank to release archival records and documents relating to spending on all approved funds on electricity in Nigeria between 1999 and 2020 and demanded the bank’s role in the execution of any funded electricity projects, identify Nigerian officials, ministries, departments and agencies involved in any executed projects.
There is a need for the World Bank to heed SERAP’s request. We are seriously concerned that the funds approved by the bank are vulnerable to corruption and mismanagement. The global bank must ensure that the Nigerian authorities and their agencies are transparent and accountable to Nigerians on how they spend the approved funds for electricity projects in the country, and to reduce vulnerability to corruption and abuse.
The World Bank necessarily has to see how Nigerians are paying the price for widespread and systemic corruption in the electricity sector, and how more than N11 trillion funds designed to enhance performance of the power sector have been squandered by successive administrations in Nigeria since the return of democracy in 1999.
Nigeria can no longer run away from the challenges posed by the accountability group. SERAP’s requests in both the N729bn for vulnerable Nigerians and the World Bank intervention in the nation’s power predicament raise specific issues of public interests. And Nigerians should be deeply concerned about how the authorities address these obvious reports of sweeping and systemic corruption in the affected sectors and demand answers from them on the vexed questions.
