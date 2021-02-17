City Crime
Appreciating Benefits Of Local Vigilante
Before the invitation and inauguration of OSPAC, a local vigilante outfit, into some communities in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, it is important to review the security situation of the areas. The entire LGA and its environs had turned into jungles of crimes and criminality. The ecosystem was overrun by cultism and cult – related violence persistently.
There were rampant violent clashes, arson, manslaughter, murder, beheading, armed robbery, kidnapping and assassination etc. All these social aberrations happened unabated as conventional security outfits were overwhelmed by the superior firearms and criminal activities of these daredevil cultists and assailants. Our locals could no longer access their farms as forests or farm lands were converted into dens of iniquity for kidnappers and “ barracks” for the Boys.
Life, in every community became too unbearable as locals lived in perpetual fear of the unknown. However, economic and social lives were halted. The boys actually took charge of everything and everywhere. They became policy makers and decision makers in their different domains, where they held sway. In most unfortunate situations, locals paid through their noses before the Boys could permit them to host social ceremonies such as marriages, church services, funerals, or birthday celebrations.
In some scenarios, conventional security men were found complicit in these agonising situations. Buses and passengers were abducted at will along the Port Harcourt – Owerri Highways and victims taken into their dens for ransoms. In fact, our local communities became desolate and deserted. Life became hell for the inhabitants! Severed human bodies littered the nooks and crannies of our communities.
To make matters worse, cronies and relatives of the hoodlums bragged about the evil actions of their siblings and used same to intimidate innocent and harmless citizens. While all the atrocities were meted out to our locals, the ranting arm- chair activists kicking against OSPAC today looked elsewhere and never condemned the evil activities or acts of terrorism perpetrated by the Boys. The boys also had some political patronage from the ruling political parties of the day.
It was regrettable that all efforts made to bring the ugly situations under control failed woefully because of the conspiracy of some CONFLICTPRENEURS, violence merchants and some compromised security men who received kickbacks when ransoms were paid .
This was the backdrop that birthed the invitation and inauguration of OSPAC in Ikwerre LGA. It was, even, clearer to the blind to see, the deaf to hear, the cripple to walk, that OSPAC restored sanity, peace and sanctity of life to Ikwerre LGA. Ever since OSPAC took charge of the security architecture (internal) of our local communities, normalcy has returned as the criminal elements have all fled and peace is gradually returning to every community. Locals could move around and do their legit businesses unmolested as the occurrence of violent clashes and killings have ended relatively. There are no longer reported cases of abductions and rape as before. Kudos to OSPAC!
While we must admit the fact that some members of OSPAC have their excesses, it becomes very pertinent, to state here, that such misdemeanours be channelled to our traditional institution (ROYAL STOOLS) which supervise and coordinate them to handle, rather than subjecting them to public ridicule and disrepute. Although we have had some instances where a handful of them got involved in the settlement of civil strife which is not a part of their rules of engagement, such perpetrators ought to be punished according to their weird ‘modus operandi.’
In as much as members of the local vigilante are part and parcel of our corruption-ridden or rotten society, there are chances or tendencies that some of them will be negatively influenced to get involved in some nefarious acts as against the rules of engagement. However, it will not be advisable for us to throw away the baby with the bathe water. While handling their excesses, we have to tread with caution so as to avoid exposing them to danger.
It is important to remark here that conflictpreneurs and merchants of violence are so disturbed that the organisation has run them out of business. They are hell-bent on discrediting the positive sides of OSPAC.
Most importantly, peace and order have returned to our local communities. There is sanity now and there are no traces of cultism and cult- related activities. We are at peace and have celebrated two Yuletide Seasons without bloodbath. The Police hierarchy must come to terms with the stark realities that our local communities have more confidence in OSPAC than they.
Therefore, we must respect and honour OSPAC for its sacrifice and good works and caution them when necessary. If we work to disband them, GOD FORBID, it will be to our own peril. The “ terror” of OSPAC is far better than the romance of De Gbam and Ice Land.
In conclusion, I urge the traditional institution and the political leadership of Igwuruta and Ikwerre LGA to rise up to the challenge of ensuring that the members of Igwuruta OSPAC, who were harassed, molested, arrested and detained by the Police, regain their freedom and be allowed to continue in their business of sustaining peace at Igwuruta. This call is beyond the Igwuruta Saga. Let people of good conscience rise up to support OSPAC to continue in their giant strides.
Most regrettable is that of Emohua Council Chairman, who outrightly banned the operations of the local vigilante group co-named OSPAC without any alternative mechanism on ground regardless of the possibility of regrouping of the men of the underworld to the local communities. Afterall, one of the best writers from the Black World, Chinua Achebe, warns us to always know when the rains begin to beat us.
By: King Onunwor with Reports From Daniel Henacho Eluke (Ezeoha), Port Harcourt
City Crime
Community Youths Seek Investigation Over Disappearance Of Kinsman
A group of youths from Rundele Community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State have protested to Rivers State Police Command and House of Assembly Complex to demand for speedy Investigation into the sudden disappearance of one Hanson Chukwu from the area
Hanson Chukwu who was a graduate was reported missing on the 26th of January, 2021 after he allegedly went to a nearby bush within his community to defecate.
According to a protest letter addressed to the Command Headquarters and Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly, Ekerem Unity and Charle Enyaa who led the protesters said they were saddened with the disappearance of Hanson Chukwu whom they said only had issues with a local Vigilante Group in the area.
Unity and Enyaa while complaining of humiliation and intimation from the local vigilante called on relevant Security agencies and state government to intervene especially on the disappearance of the Chukwu.
On his part, Friday Chukwu who is the elder brother to the missing young man said his brother got missing few days after operatives of Zone sixteen addressed a petition against them by members of Rundele Security Peace and Advisory Committee ROSPAC.
Chukwu also confirmed that his mother who has been on comma following the shock of the sudden disappearance of her son died early hours of Monday just as he called on government and security agencies to quickly commence Investigation.
City Crime
Monarch Harps On Peace
The Eze Oha Evo III of Evo Kingdom, King Leslie N Eke, has called on all residents of his Kingdom to view security as business of all irrespective of their different beliefs and ideologies.
Eke made the call at a security meeting with the Police, Pro Essara, Oro Opotoma and others yesterday in Woji Community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.
The Eze Gbakagbaka said that the meeting was in line with the directives of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) on the need to maintain peace at various quarters in the state, before, during and after the April 17, 2021 local government elections.
According to him, Royal Fathers were invited by the commission to be briefed on peace maintenance and to sermonise same in their different localities.
The monarch, who said that such was not a herculean task, pointed out that it was ideal and worthy of note.
“We should pray for peaceful election. We cannot be a stumbling block to the process. The traditional rulers will be held responsible for both traditional and cultural infringements “, he said.
To the Royal Fathers who were absent in the meeting, he urged them to also maintain peace in their areas in order to support Governor Nyesom Wike’s vision of maintaining peace and security in the state.
The Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Woji Police Station, M. Mahdi who spoke for the Area Commander of Mini-Okoro Police Command, Mr Suleman Sadi, said that the police would do all that is necessary to ensure a hitch- free election.
Sadi admitted that it was part of the police’s mandate to secure lives and property, and promised not to short-change any group before, during and after the process.
Eze Essara, Eze Sidney Worlu, who spoke among other monarchs, promised not also to sermonise peace, but to take further steps of initiating peace process in their localities.
Meanwhile, Eze Onuekwa has called on the Eze Gbagbaka to consider the need to take such a sermon to areas like Emohua and hinted that peace was for all.
The Evo Youth Coordinator, Comrade Chile Ekwe and his Woji counterpart, Prince Ezebunwo Worgu were in attendance.
By: King Onunwor
City Crime
Court Dismisses Suit Seeking To Remove IGP
The Federal High Court, Abuja, has dismissed a suit seeking an order to restrain Mr. Mohammed Adamu from parading himself as the Inspector-General of Police (IGP).
Justice Ahmed Mohammed gave the ruling yesterday following a motion exparte with suit number: FHC/ABJ/CS/106/21 filed by Maxwell Opara, a legal practitioner and argued by Ugochukwu Ezekiel, his lawyer.
Arguing the motion, Ezekiel informed the court that the application was brought pursuant to Section 215, 216 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), Section 7 of the Nigeria Police Act 2020 and provision of the court.
The Tide source reports that Opara had sued President Mohammadu Buhari, the Attorney General of the Federation, Mr Mohammed Adamu and the Ministry of Justice as 1st to 4th defendants respectively.
However, Justice Mohammed ruled that since all the defendants had already been served with the originating process in the suit, it would be unfair to grant the exparte motion when the defence had within thirty days to respond to the main suit.
Mohammed said such an order would be contrary to the provision of the law.
“The prayer one is hereby refused,” the judge ruled.
Mohammed said prayer two of the plaintiff should be a notice to the defendants.
Meanwhile, the IGP was represented by Alex Izinyon, SAN, while the 1st, 3rd and 4th defendants were not represented in court.
The judge, however, adjourned the matter until February 24 for a continuation of hearing.
Trending
- Oil & Energy2 days ago
Oil Pollution: Monarch Hails UK Supreme Court’s Ruling Against Shell
- Column2 days ago
Ponzi Schemes Still Abound
- Oil & Energy2 days ago
Shell Didn’t Under-Report 2m Barrels Of Crude-DPR
- News2 days ago
Polluted N’Delta Communities Can Sue In English Courts, UK S’Court Rules
- Rivers4 hours ago
RSNC GM Tasks Correspondents On Professionalism
- Sports2 days ago
2020/2021 CAF Champions League: Results From Early Group-Stage Matches
- Sports2 days ago
Goalkeeper Wants To Make His History With Kwara United
- Nation3 hours ago
Olonisakin Pulls Out Of Service, Hails Military