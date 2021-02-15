Featured
WTO: Finally, Okonjo-Iweala Emerges First Female, First African Director General
Finally, Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has been officially chosen as the Director General of World Trade Organization (WTO).
She now becomes the first female, and first African to occupy the top seat at the WTO.
The organization revealed this via its official tweeter handle @WTO.org.
According to the tweet, “members made history today (15 February) when the General Council agreed by consensus to select Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala of Nigeria as the organization’s seventh Director-General.”
Upon resumption on March 1, 2021, Dr Okonjo-Iweala will become the first woman and the first African to be chosen as Director-General. Her term, renewable, will expire on 31 August, 2025.
“This is a very significant moment for the WTO. On behalf of the General Council, I extend our warmest congratulations to Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her appointment as the WTO’s next Director-General and formally welcome her to this General Council meeting,” said General Council Chair, David Walker of New Zealand who, together with co-facilitators Ambassador Dacio Castillo (Honduras) and Ambassador Harald Aspelund (Iceland) led the nine-month DG selection process.
“Dr Ngozi, on behalf of all members I wish to sincerely thank you for your graciousness in these exceptional months, and for your patience. We look forward to collaborating closely with you, Dr Ngozi, and I am certain that all members will work with you constructively during your tenure as Director-General to shape the future of this organization,” he added.
The elated Okonjo-Iweala said a key priority for her would be to work with members to quickly address the economic and health consequences brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am honoured to have been selected by WTO members as WTO Director-General,” said Dr Okonjo-Iweala.
“A strong WTO is vital if we are to recover fully and rapidly from the devastation wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic. I look forward to working with members to shape and implement the policy responses we need to get the global economy going again. Our organization faces a great many challenges but working together we can collectively make the WTO stronger, more agile and better adapted to the realities of today”, she said
The General Council decision follows months of uncertainty which arose when the United States initially refused to endorse the consensus around Dr Okonjo-Iweala and rather threw its support behind Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee of the Republic of Korea.
However, following Ms Yoo’s decision on 5 February to withdraw her candidacy, the administration of newly elected US President Joseph R. Biden Jr. dropped the US objection and announced instead that Washington extends its “strong support” to the candidacy of Dr Okonjo-Iweala.
Walker extended his thanks to all eight of the candidates who participated in the selection process and particularly to Ms Yoo “for her ongoing commitment to and support for the multilateral trading system and for the WTO”.
The General Council agreed on 31 July that there would be three stages of consultations held over a two-month period commencing September 7, 2020.
During these confidential consultations, the field of candidates was narrowed from eight to five and then two. On 28 October, General Council Chair, David Walker of New Zealand had informed members that based on consultations with all delegations Dr Okonjo-Iweala was best poised to attain consensus of the 164 WTO members and that she had the deepest and the broadest support among the membership.
At that meeting, the United States was the only WTO member which said it could not join the consensus.
RSG Implements Minimum Wage For Civil Servants …Sets Up Tripartite Committee On Pending Labour Concerns
The Rivers State Government has agreed with the state Chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), to address all pending labour concerns in the state.
The Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, who disclosed this, said that an agreement on the implementation of the National Minimum Wage of N30,000.00, which took effect on January 1, 2020, has been executed.
Danagogo, said this in a statement after a meeting between the state government and organised labour in Port Harcourt, last Friday.
According to him, a tripartite committee to undertake detailed discussions on all outstanding issues has also been set up.
The SSG said, “Rivers State Government has agreed and commenced implementation of the payment of check-off dues and the payment of arrears of salaries of health workers in the Rivers State Public Service who participated in the sympathy strike of 2017 under the auspices of JOHESU.
“Other issues which were raised by labour such as: Need for payment of arrears of minimum wage, promotion of civil servants from 2012, payment of gratuity to pensioners, payment of arrears of salaries to some civil servants who were not paid their February and March, 2016, salaries due to the aborted 2016 biometric verification exercise etc”, according to the SSG, “will be discussed in detail by the tripartite committee.
“The tripartite committee is to commence sitting immediately for a period of six weeks after which a report will be submitted to the government”, Danagogo added.
The meeting was attended by the Head of Rivers State Civil Service, Barrister Rufus Godwins.
On the part of labour unions were the Chairman of the NLC, Comrade Beatrice Itubo; Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Pastor Jonah Austin; Chairman of the Joint Public Service Negotiating Council (JPSNC), Comrade Emecheta Chukwu; and other labour leaders.
The tripartite committee would resume sitting this week.
Covid-19 Vaccines Not Mark Of ‘666’, Anglican Primate Tells Nigerians
The Primate of Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Henry Ndukuba, has urged Nigerians, especially Christians, to ensure that they are inoculated against the deadly Covid-19 pandemic when general vaccination commences in the country.
Ndukuba, a most reverend, said this at the February, 2021, Standing Committee meeting of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, which began on February 8 and ended on February 14, with a church service at the All Saints’ Cathedral, Onitsha, Anambra State.
A full text of the meeting, made available to newsmen, in Abuja, yesterday, quoted Ndukuba as saying that many Nigerians had become complacent about Covid-19 because of the unfounded campaign against the vaccines.
“Covid-19 is already in our villages and communities; we have lost some members to Covid-19 infections. Many people are very complaisant and careless because they believe it is a rich people’s disease or it is not real.
“Covid-19 is real and it kills. Some people are peddling unfounded campaign against the Covid-19 vaccines; they suggest that anyone receiving the vaccine will receive the anti-Christ number 666.
“Let it be clear that Covid-19 is a virus that is ravaging the world and killing people. We give glory to God that we have higher survival rate in Nigeria,” he said.
“This disease is like Polio, Yellow Fever and other virus diseases that we receive vaccines to prevent. Those who are infected are being treated and many recover.
‘The medical personnel administer drugs to cure them which does not initiate them with the 666. This vaccine is like any other that we receive to prevent diseases caused by virus.
“The End Time signs are here but the severe persecutions and tribulations have yet to come fully. We should be careful not to propagate stories that are not true and which can only be destructive to the lives of our people.”
