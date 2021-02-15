News
Wike’s Decentralisation Of RSU, N16.6bn Release Excite Stakeholders
Stakeholders in Rivers State have commended the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for releasing N16.6billion for the upgrade of facilities at the Rivers State University in Port Harcourt.
Guests made the commendation during a Rhythm 93.7 FM radio phone-in programme ‘Viewpoint’, in Port Harcourt, last Saturday.
Speaking as a guest at the programme, a Professor of Econometrics, University of Port Harcourt, Prof Okey Onuchukwu, described the development as a timely intervention to expand the tertiary education sector and improve the rural economy of the state.
The renowned economist called the people of the state to jettison political sentiments and support Wike and his team so that the basic objective of transforming the rural communities would be achieved through decentralisation of the Rivers State University.
Onuchukwu, a former Director of the Business School of the University of Port Harcourt, said the decentralisation would not only enhance rapid socio-economic development of the three local government areas but would also make tertiary education more accessible to the people of the state.
The university don, who was part of the team that drew up the development blueprint of the NEW Rivers Vision of Governor Wike said, “The Rivers State University is a very critical area Governor Nyesom Wike had in mind earlier before he came into government, that look, ‘I am going to intervene in this university by ensuring that the campuses are decentralised and build a world standard medical college.’ That has been there. Wike didn’t just jump into governance; he had a well-prepared blueprint of how he is going to develop the various sectors of the state.”
He described the move to establish a standard medical college at the university as one of the best things that has happened to Rivers State as it would address the dearth of medical doctors in the health sector of the state in the nearest future.
Onuchukwu said there was nothing wrong in the governor’s award of scholarship to students of the PAMO Medical University, who are indigenes of the state, saying that it would encourage the graduation of more medical doctors to complement the personnel requirements of hospitals in the state.
He dismissed claims of ethnic colouration in the development agenda of the Wike-led administration, saying that “in the first place, we should commend the effort of the Rivers State Government and try to play down on this ethnic colouration.”
“And one thing I will say here is: government has done this much in this present situation. Some other governments will continue and provide. There is no way government can address all the issues bothering on development at a time and at a go,” he said.
Speaking in the second the segment of the radio programme, Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Coalition of PDP Support Group of Nigeria, Rivers State Chapter, Hon. Edwin Ibanichuka and Arch. Meme Samuel, respectively, described Wike as a detribalised leader who has taken into consideration equality, service and justice in the execution of his administration’s development agenda.
They maintained that although the Wike-led administration has ensured the spread of development projects to all the 23 local government areas of the state, there was no way the government or any other group can ignore the need for urban renewal programme since 90 per cent of Rivers people improve their economic wellbeing in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor local government areas that constitute the capital of the state.
According to Samuel, “For access to economic wellbeing for businesses to thrive, for comfort, every responsible government would want to open up the urban centres so that the inflow of people from the rural areas and those coming from outside the state with their goods, their services would have a pot everybody can come and feed from, and that is what the government is doing.
“I can assure you, it is Wike today, tomorrow, there might be another governor. Let me tell you, every governor that sits at the Brick House will always embark on urban renewal, and in so doing, cannot succeed in Rivers State without investing in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor,” Samuel said.
Samuel, however, defended the state government on the issue of decentralisation of projects.
“You will be unfair to Governor Wike when you constantly miniaturise the NEW Rivers Vision by saying that development is concentrated in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor, while a lot is happening across the 23 local government areas of Rivers State.
“For example, the expansion of the Rivers State University campuses to three local government areas on its own has ripple effects socially, economically and even security wise because insecurity thrives when focus of government is not there.”
Buttressing their claims with a list of 106 projects executed by the Wike-led administration in the 23 local government areas, he said, “now, for us in the next 20 to 30 years, if there is continuity of programme by succeeding governments, you will see that in the next 10 years, Emohua, Ahoada and Etche will open up because there will be careful, deliberate implementation of policies from the school projects.”
It would be recalled that the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, had last Wednesday, announced that the state government has released N16.6billion for the upgrade of facilities at the Rivers State University.
Out of amount, N7.6billion is for the proper establishment of the College of Medical Sciences of the university while N3billion each will go to the three campuses of the university to be established at Emohua, Ahoada and Etche local government areas, Nsirim said.
Nigeria Collapsing Under Your Watch, PDP Tells Buhari
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed deep concerns over the rising sectional disagreements and violent conflicts in various parts of the country, which it stressed that are being exacerbated by the insensitive, divisive and parochial approach to governance by the Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.
It specifically urged the President to note that the once cohesive and economically thriving nation handed over to him in 2015 is fast collapsing in his hands due to his failure to effectively manage the economy, inability to administer the complex political and sectional nuances of the nation as well as manifest lack of capacity to confront terrorists, bandits and kidnappers ravaging our country.
The PDP particularly lamented the escalated sectional conflicts in various parts of the country; the bloody ethnic clashes currently raging in Ibadan, Oyo State in addition to similar clashes recorded in Benue, Taraba, Kogi, Plateau, Kaduna, Kano as well as other states of the federation.
The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, further expressed grief that under the anti-democratic and anti-people proclivities of the Buhari-led APC administration, the once thriving country has come under grave tension to the extent that citizens have become nervous, agitated, lost faith in the polity, with individuals, communities, states and geo-political zones resorting to self-determination as a way of survival.
The party noted as distressing that the Buhari administration cannot handle the fundamental responsibility of government; to guarantee the security, safety of our citizens as well as peaceful co-existence and stability of our nation.
The PDP further said, “From Lagos to Borno, Oyo to Ebonyi, Imo to Katsina, Plateau to Osun, Benue to Kano; indeed, across our nation, the tension is palpable; Nigerians are losing confidence in government. The corporate existence of our nation, which patriotic citizens have been labouring for, is now being threatened”.
It, therefore, called on Buhari to wake up from slumber, end the divisive tendencies of the APC administration and without further delay, take urgent steps to guarantee peaceful co-existence in our country by ensuring strict adherence to extant provisions of the 1999 Constitution, especially regarding our federal structure and sensibilities.
Covid-19: 11m Girls May Not Return To School In Nigeria, Others -World Bank
Over 11 million girls in low and middle-income nations such as Nigeria may not return after the reopening of schools following their closure as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, a report by the World Bank has noted.
The report, titled “Realising the returns to schooling: How Covid-19 and school closures are threatening women’s economic future, “ said the pandemic is eroding the gains made in girls’ education in recent years.
The Bank noted that urgent action is needed to ensure that girls and women can realise the returns to their schooling, as one additional year of schooling for girls, means their wages could go up by 12 per cent.
“Covid-19 is presenting a crisis within a crisis for girls’ education. One additional year of education increases women’s returns to education by 12 per cent, while it is 10 per cent for men.
“‘The quality of education received by boys and girls is an important determinant of their access to higher levels of schooling and their future earnings. Girls have caught up with boys in many dimensions in recent decades and now outperform boys in terms of learning achievement.
“Covid-19-induced school closures may slow or reverse these gains and may further prevent girls and women from realising the potential returns – representing a ‘hidden’ future cost,” the report stated.
The Bank forecast lower levels of schooling, learning and future earnings because of school closures due to Covid-19.
It added that the pandemic put the girl child at an increased risk of dropping out of school, being vulnerable to domestic violence and other gender-based violence threats, facing child marriage and early pregnancy and being exploited as child labour.
It noted that the scenario played out during the Ebola crisis in Sierra Leone, as more girls missed out on educational opportunities as a result of school disruption.
It suggested that urgent action be taken to prevent further school closures, mitigate or reverse learning losses and get girls back to school.
PDP Candidates Emerge For April LG Polls In Rivers
Indications have emerged that chairmanship and councillorship candidates for the forthcoming April 17, local government elections in Rivers State have emerged, after meticulous and scrupulous selection process across all the 23 local government areas in the state.
These indications began emerging, last Thursday, after the party’s primaries and congresses for the conduct of the local government election.
Top on the list of candidates for the election are eight persons who are presently serving as LG chairmen.
Among them is Engr Samuel Nwanosike, who is re-contesting election as chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area.
Others returning include Daniel Opelia for Abua/Odual, Ben Eke for Ahoada East, Hope Ikiriko for Ahoada West, and Rowland Sekibo for Akuku-Toru.
Also returning are Obinna Anyanwu for Etche, Chisom Christian for Omuma, and David Irimagha for Bonny LGA.
Scaling through the nomination process as fresh candidates, last weekend, also are Barrister George Ariolu for Obio/Akpor, Erastus Awortu for Andoni, Dr Chidi Lloyd for Emohua, Ollormate Obarilor for Eleme, and Thomas Bariere for Khana LGAs.
In the line-up to take over from the present LG council chairmen include, Onengiye George for Asari Toru, Michael John Williams for Degema, Confidence Dekoo for Gokana, Vincent Nwaobakata for Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, Vincent Nemieboka for Ogu/Bolo, Akuro Tobin for Okrika, Enyiada Cookey-Gam for Opobo/Nkoro, Okechukwu Akara for Oyigbo, Allwell Ihunda for Port Harcourt, and Mbakpone Okpe for Tai.
The Tide gathered that the above candidates are to square it out with candidates of, at least, 18 other political parties, which have indicated readiness to participate in the electoral process to be supervised by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission at the local government level.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
