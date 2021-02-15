Education
Ugwuanyi’s Aide Offers Scholarship To 35 Indigent Students
Ugwuanyi on Youth Affairs, Mr Johnpaul Anih, has offered scholarship to 35 indigent students from Akpugo community in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State.
The beneficiaries of the scholarship, which will cover three academic terms, were drawn from three secondary schools — the Government College, Agbani; Technical College, Obinagu-Uwani, Akpugo, and Akpugo High School, Akpugo.
Speaking at the launch of the scholarship, tagged: “Johnpaul Anih Education Support Scheme’’, Governor Ugwuanyi yesterday urged the residents of the community to continue to support all government programmes meant to better their lives.
The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, Mr Manfred Nzekwe, commended Akpugo people for their continued support for the administration.
“I thank the community and its major stakeholders, especially people of Ward 5, over the tremendous support you are giving to the present administration in the state.
“I will urge you to continually support this administration and more dividends of democracy would surely come your way,’’ he assured.
Earlier, the Founder of the scholarship scheme, Anih, who is also an indigene of the community, assured that the scheme would be sustained so as to afford the less privileged opportunity to achieve their educational dreams.
He said the scheme was part of his contribution to support and consolidate on the policies and programmes of Governor Ugwuanyi, whom he said had touched the lives of the people.
Speaking, the traditional ruler of Ndiagu-Owa Akpugo, Igwe Innocent Ogbodo, commended the philanthropic gesture demonstrated by their illustrious son, Anih.
Ogbodo charged other well-meaning individuals in the community to emulate Anih so as to improve the general well-being of people in the community.
“Akpugo community is passing a vote-of-confidence on its son, Johnpaul Anih, and declaring total support to Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration,’’ he said.
Highlights of the event were a visit to an abandoned borehole in the community as well as cash and bags of rice donation to members of the PDP.
Education
ASUP Renews Call For National Polytechnic Commission
The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has renewed call for the establishment of a National Polytechnics Commission to regulate and oversee the affairs of polytechnic education in the country.
ASUP National President, Mr Anderson Nzebe, made the call while rounding off his working visit to the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, yesterday.
Nzebe said the call for such commission was to guarantee the desired growth and development in the nation’s polytechnic education sector.
According to him, ASUP needs such commission as against the present system of being regulated by a body, which oversees over 600 other institutions with uncorrelated needs and policies.
Nzebe expressed the need for all stakeholders within and outside the sector to work for unity of purpose to deliver a National Polytechnic Commission that would save the sector from abject neglect and total collapse.
The ASUP President also stressed the need to strengthen industrial harmony between Trade Unions within the polytechnic sector and institutional managements as regards labour management relations.
“Such a synergy is needed in salvaging the polytechnic sector from its perennial neglect and impulsive non-uniform policies which might soon lead to a looming collapse of the sector,” he said.
Nzebe praised the institution’s Rector, Dr Dayo Oladebeye, for his show of love and efforts toward promoting the union’s agenda.
He assured the institution that the union would do its best to always work hand in glove with institutional managements in very peaceful labour-management relations.
Nzebe said the union had been working within the dictates of its constitutional provisions and the overall best interest of the polytechnic sector.
He listed the exertion of pressure on the Federal Government for the reconstitution of governing councils of federal polytechnics and campaign for increase of capital allocation to the institutions as parts of its earlier efforts.
Responding, Oladebeye appreciated the ASUP president for deeming it fit to pay a working visit to the institution.
According to him, we are happy this visit is devoid of confrontation but on how to concretise the industrial harmony between the union and the management of the polytechnic.
Oladebeye bemoaned the observed neglect which Nigerian polytechnics have suffered chiefly resulting from lack of a polytechnic commission.
“Such a commission in place will strictly address the needs of polytechnic education in comparison with its universities and colleges of education counterparts among others.
The rector promised to always do his best, as he had always done to support the unions’ agenda within the context of available resources in his institution.
The institution’s Registrar, Mrs Kehinde Ekanem, appreciated the union representatives for the honour done to the polytechnic through the visit.
She enjoined the union to always prioritise consultation, consolidation and consideration to ensure a smooth-running and rancour-free learning environment.
Education
Editor Tasks RSU Students On Hardwork
The Acting Deputy Editor of The Tide Newspapers, Mr Nelson Chukwudi, has challenged students of Mass Communication on hardwork and dedication to studies in order to become the needed future breeds of journalists in the nation’s ever-challenging journalism profession.
Chukwudi gave the charge during the excursion of some 300-Level students of the Mass Communication Department, Rivers State University (RSU), to the corporation, last Thursday.
Addressing the students at the end of the tour round the different units that aid the production of The Tide, Chukwudi stated that the journalism practice comes with a lot of responsibilities, maintaining that it required hardwork and dedication during studies to cope with the challenges of the profession
The acting deputy editor averred that journalism was a solid profession which provides vast opportunities for practitioners, but regretted, however, that most often; the personalities cultivated from the profession do not return the favours but treat journalists with scorn and distain.
He said, “For journalists, one thing is very clear: Journalism is a very solid profession. It makes people but unfortunately, most of those people it made fear or seldom want to support practitioners in the profession. But even so, it is a noble profession, and I urge you to approach your studies with an open mind, and the desire to make a difference in society”.
Describing journalism as a risky profession, the Editor said, however, that “the risk is that of exposure. It exposes us to good and bad people. As journalists, we see ourselves as endangered species because some times, we are targets of people who may feel hurt by our incisive reporting”.
While noting the National Universities Commission’s change of the Mass Communication curriculum, Chukwudi, stated that the students would specialize in the different fields of journalism of Print, Broadcast, New Media, among others, urging them to put in their best in their studies for excellent output.
The acting deputy editor, who took the students round all the critical sections in the corporation, reminded the students that the newspaper was unique, even as it is one of the oldest professions in the world with sustained and distinguished character.
Earlier, the Group News Editor of The Tide, Mr Victor Tew, while fielding questions from the students, explained the technicalities of the newspaper production from news gathering by the reporters to the production process of the newspaper.
Tew, who noted that all aspects of news gathering was challenging, further maintained that social media could not take the place of traditional journalism, particularly, print journalism, as it’s qualities stand the test of time.
Highlights of the excursion was a tour of the Newsroom, Library, Computer Section, and the two production facilities, including the old printing machines, and the state-of-the-art Goss Rotary Printing Machine, which prints about 30,000 copies per hour.
By: Lady Godknows Ogbulu
