Traders Task Northern Govs On Power Plants

The Market Traders Association of Nigeria (MATAN) has called on Northern Governors to establish power plants in their states, to boost commercial activities.

The association’s National President, Jamilu Abbas, made the call in Kano, yesterday at the swearing in of the new executives of the Kano branch of the association.

Abbas said if the governors could establish such power plants, they would contribute a lot towards improving business and commercial activities in their respective states, and the country in general.

Abbas said,: “Since Kano is the commercial centre of the West African countries, we saw it necessary to inaugurate our chapter here, so that we can see how challenges of traders will be handled.

“Therefore, I am calling on the new leaders to do everything possible to bring out the traders from their current challenges, especially the small business operators or women conducting their businesses from home.

“We are also appealing to the state government to also slash the tax collected from traders across the state, considering the hardship they found themselves occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The state’s Commissioner of Commerce and Industry, Mines and Agriculture, Barr. Ibrahim Mukhtar, said business operators from across the world were always welcome to Kano.

According to him, there are business people from various states and countries in the state, a situation that had contributed to boosting the state’s commercial activities.

“There are great achievements in the area of commercial activities in the state, therefore, the new leadership of the traders should use the opportunity given to them to bring more development to the sector.

“I also call on you to respect your differences with the government and the public to ensure the development of the sector and so as to get government’s support.” He said.

In his remarks, the newly elected MATAN Chairman, Kano state chapter, Abba Aminu-Imam, said the association was the first to have members drawn from the 36 states of the federation, including Abuja.

He said the state’s chapter would be decentralised to the 44 Local Government areas of Kano state, assuring that it would work closely with the state government, to boost commercial activities in the state.

Aminu-Imam also called on the Federal Government to provide intervention funds to revive moribund and ailing industries in the state, assuring of his commitment to bring lasting solutions to the problems confronting commercial activities in the state.