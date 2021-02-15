Business
Traders Task Northern Govs On Power Plants
The Market Traders Association of Nigeria (MATAN) has called on Northern Governors to establish power plants in their states, to boost commercial activities.
The association’s National President, Jamilu Abbas, made the call in Kano, yesterday at the swearing in of the new executives of the Kano branch of the association.
Abbas said if the governors could establish such power plants, they would contribute a lot towards improving business and commercial activities in their respective states, and the country in general.
Abbas said,: “Since Kano is the commercial centre of the West African countries, we saw it necessary to inaugurate our chapter here, so that we can see how challenges of traders will be handled.
“Therefore, I am calling on the new leaders to do everything possible to bring out the traders from their current challenges, especially the small business operators or women conducting their businesses from home.
“We are also appealing to the state government to also slash the tax collected from traders across the state, considering the hardship they found themselves occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The state’s Commissioner of Commerce and Industry, Mines and Agriculture, Barr. Ibrahim Mukhtar, said business operators from across the world were always welcome to Kano.
According to him, there are business people from various states and countries in the state, a situation that had contributed to boosting the state’s commercial activities.
“There are great achievements in the area of commercial activities in the state, therefore, the new leadership of the traders should use the opportunity given to them to bring more development to the sector.
“I also call on you to respect your differences with the government and the public to ensure the development of the sector and so as to get government’s support.” He said.
In his remarks, the newly elected MATAN Chairman, Kano state chapter, Abba Aminu-Imam, said the association was the first to have members drawn from the 36 states of the federation, including Abuja.
He said the state’s chapter would be decentralised to the 44 Local Government areas of Kano state, assuring that it would work closely with the state government, to boost commercial activities in the state.
Aminu-Imam also called on the Federal Government to provide intervention funds to revive moribund and ailing industries in the state, assuring of his commitment to bring lasting solutions to the problems confronting commercial activities in the state.
Business
FG Seeks Robust Trade Relations Between Nigeria, UAE
The Federal Government has called for a robust collaboration with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in strengthening existing bilateral relations between the two countries.
Minister of State, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Prince Clement Agba, disclosed his in a statement by the ministry’s spokesman, Mrs Victoria Agba-Attah, in Abuja, yesterday.
He called for robust collaboration between Nigeria’s Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning and its relevant counterparts in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Agba made the call in Abuja when he received the UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Fahad AITaffag who came to extend invitation to participate in his country’s trade and promotional campaign 2021 aimed at improving trade and bilateral relations with other countries.
The minister appreciated the enormous work UAE had been doing with ministries and states in the country.
He said that their activities had remained unreported due to lack of collaboration with the Ministry, which was saddled with coordinating bilateral relations and agreements.
Agba said that there was no report of UAE’s activities on the Development Assistance Database (DAD) platform.
“When we have the data we can properly brief the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on your activities in the country.
“I am optimistic that this visit will be a starting point for robust bilateral relations between the Ministry and the Embassy,” he said.
The minister said that on the Dubai Expo 2021, he would liaise with his colleague, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment to work out modalities on how Nigeria could come in.
He expressed his readiness to work with the Embassy in making quotes and comments on bilateral relations of both countries as part of media promotion materials for the February campaign.
AITaffag said the Expo, which is scheduled for November 2021, would be part of the activities to mark their Independence Day celebrations.
Business
BPE To Concession Lagos Int’l Trade Fair Complex, Others
The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), has disclosed plans to concession four of the Federal Government enterprises, soon.
The Head of Public Communications in the bureau, Amina Othman made the disclosure in a statement issued in Abuja, yesterday.
According to her, the enterprises are Tafawa Balewa Trade Fair Complex, Lagos International Trade Fair Complex (LITFC), Calabar Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and Kano Special Economic Zone (SEZ).
She also said that an International Investors’ webinar to showcase investment opportunities in the four enterprises was slated for Tuesday, February 23 by 10am.
“The webinar is in line with the new mandate of BPE as contained in a new Federal Government circular.
“It gives the bureau the responsibility for the concession of public enterprises and infrastructure already listed in the first and second schedules of the Public Enterprises Act.
“Acting on behalf of the Federal Government as the counterparty on all infrastructure projects being developed on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) basis.”
Othman said that the one- day event would provide a platform for prospective investors to leverage on the vast opportunities in the aforementioned enterprises in line with international best practices.
She added that the virtual event would attract embassies, high commissions, trade missions, multilateral and bi-lateral commissions, identified investors, ministries, state governors, sister agencies and the presidency.
The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo is expected to give the keynote address, she added.
The Tide recalls that the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo had in December 2020, clarified the roles of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) and the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) in Public-Private Partnership (PPP) engagements.
He said that the circular issued stipulated that the BPE would act on behalf of the Federal Government as a counter-party of all the infrastructure projects being developed on PPP basis.
For the ICRC, he said it would serve as the regulatory agency for PPP transactions with powers to inspect, supervise and monitor the projects and processes in order to ensure compliance with relevant laws, policies and regulations.
“So it is expected that this new policy direction will provide clarity to stakeholders and foster the improvement of PPP programmes in the country, he had said.
Business
I Want To Put NCS On Fast Dev Pedestal -Ali
The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), retired Col. Hameed Ali, says he wants to be remembered for putting the NCS on “a pedestal of fast development’’.
Ali made this remark yesterday when he featured as guest on the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) forum in Abuja.
He said he was working hard to put the NCS on a training pedestal where the capacities of officers and men would be well harnessed.
The customs chief said that his dream and passion were to make the customs technology-based, where every process would be done electronically.
“I want to leave customs on pedestal of training and enabling equipment. We need technology, we need modern technology for today and tomorrow.
“That is why we pushed and got approval for e-customs. E-customs is key to the survival and progress of the service.
“By the time we deploy e-customs, it will be an end-to-end automation, which means that from that moment even on the table of every customs officer, you won’t find a paper, everything will be electronic-based; that is our hope.
“In a nutshell, I want to be remembered as somebody who has gone into customs and did his best to improve and increase the progress of the service.
“Most especially, that I have been able to put customs on a pedestal of fast development in tandem with global best practices.”
