Sanwo-Olu Condoles Jakande’s Family, Extols Ex-Gov

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, his wife, Dame Patience, governors of Bauchi, Akwa Ibom and Oyo were among dignitaries at the special victory thanksgiving of the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, in Yenagoa on Saturday.

The event which held at the 15,000-seater Ecumenical Centre to commemorate the February 13, 2020 Supreme Court verdict that ushered in Senator Diri as governor of the state as well as the first anniversary of his administration also had in attendance the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta, Senator Ita Enang, National President, Christian Association of Nigeria, Dr. Samson Ayokunle, General Overseer, The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement, Pastor Lazarus Muoka among other clerics.

Immediate past governor of the state, Senator Seriake Dickson, was represented by a former Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Kemela Okara.

Speaking at the event, Governor Diri expressed appreciation to God for the miracle that brought him to office, saying he would forever remain grateful and committed to the service of the state.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted him as also thanking the judiciary, particularly the Supreme Court Justices for their courage in delivering such a landmark judgement.

Diri said the Justices proved that the judiciary remained the last hope of the common man.

He equally appreciated all those who stood by him after the election and before the apexc ourt ruling, especially Senator Dickson, Akwa Ibom governor, Udom Emmanuel and his Oyo counterpart, Seyi Makinde.

The state helmsman urged people of the state to always exude love and embrace one another irrespective of party affiliations, stressing that the development of the state was bigger than any group or individual consideration.

“They say the judiciary is the last hope of the common man. For us, the judiciary was our last hope. We thank all those who contributed one way or another toward ensuring our victory”, he said.

“Let me again urge Bayelsans not to see those in APC as enemies. Today they are there but tomorrow they might be in PDP. As I speak, many of our brothers in the APC are returning to the PDP”, he added.

Former President Jonathan, in his goodwill message, urged politicians to see politics as a means of developing the people and not warfare.

The former Nigerian leader stressed that at the end of every political contest, politicians should sheathe their swords and work with the winner.

He commended Diri for his non-discriminatory style of politics, which he said has seen him embrace everybody, regardless of political leanings.

He also called for support from people of the state to enable the Diri administration succeed.

“My message today is that those of us in politics should learn to play politics as politics and not war. At the end of the process, let us come together and support whoever emerges winner’, the ex-president said.

In their goodwill messages, Governors Seyi Makinde, Udom Emmanuel and Senator Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State as well as Prince Secondus all commended Governor Diri for his strides in office and expressed confidence that he would transform the state while calling on Bayelsans to rally round him.

Delivering a sermon on the topic: “It is The Lord’s Doing,” Pastor Lazarus Muoka described Diri’s emergence as divine.

By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells,Yenagoa