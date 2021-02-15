Column
Ponzi Schemes Still Abound
It is becoming increasingly worrisome to observe the continued prevalence of fraudulent investment outfits across many Nigerian cities and particularly in Port Harcourt.
Apart from Charles Ponzi for whom the fraudulent scheme is named worldwide, other celebrated cases of this madness include Merril Lynch, AIG and Bernie Madoff.
Only five years ago, a Russian-based Ponzi firm, Mavrodi Mundial Moneybox (MMM), was reported to have successfully swindled about three million Nigerian investors of N11.9 billion at the time the federal government stepped in to shut down its operation in early 2017.
According to a study, “Ponzi scheme is an investment fraud that involves the payment of purported returns to existing investors from funds contributed by new investors. The organisers often solicit new investors by promising to invest funds in opportunities claimed to generate high returns with little or no risk.
“In many Ponzi schemes, the fraudsters focus on attracting new money to make promised payments to earlier-stage investors to create the false appearance that investors are profiting from a legitimate business.
“For the scam to be sustained, the base must be continuously expanded through aggressive recruitment of new entrants”.
The researcher went on to identify new strategies which the scammers use to rip off potential investors. One such strategy is to organise free seminars in their offices or popular hotels and event centres for people to learn more about their products and money-spinning business.
Surely, this is what is trending right now in Port Harcourt. Just listen to any of the local radio stations and you will hardly miss the persuasive voices of representatives of what I would prefer to call ‘Text-YES Companies’ as they are interviewed by their usually excited studio hosts.
For me, the most disturbing part of this is that whenever they are asked to say how long they have been in business, these fellows hardly volunteer any time beyond two years. They would even say ‘since two years’ which leaves me wondering if two years is such a long period for acquisition of enough business experience or to even allay any investor fears. Also, these firms are always quick to announce their registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) while saying little, if anything, about how they stand with their official regulator which is the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
As regards their previous places of operation before berthing in Port Harcourt, they rarely mention anywhere other than Lagos. And like their advance-fee fraud or 419 half brothers, they are often wont to display all the accoutrements of successful businessmen, including exotic cars, designer clothes and luxury apartments, even if to deceive their potential preys.
These scammers are currently having a field day in town with promises of free training and mentorship programmes in on-line foreign exchange trading, block chain and other types of smart business for the earliest customers to register with them by merely texting YES to some mobile phone numbers.
It is already common knowledge that one of these on-line forex trading outfits is currently in deep shit here in Port Harcourt with so much uncertainty surrounding investors’ lodgments and their accumulated monthly accruals. The worst hit are perhaps civil servants most of whom were said to have invested their FMBN housing deduction refunds in the scheme. Others are still secretly contemplating their huge losses, some almost on the scale of MMM.
For Port Harcourt, the first major experience in the hands of Ponzi schemers was probably the one organised by a certain Umana Umana sometime in the 1990s. There were so many beneficiaries and the attendant excitement was such that made the man appear like a God-sent. Even after the state intervened to save the apparently ignorant populace from an impending calamity, Umana reportedly announced to his clientele and, indeed, the world that what the government claimed to have recovered from a search of his various vaults across town was far short of the total treasure. And quite funnily, people seemed to believe him.
Studies have also shown that the main motivations for people who patronise Ponzi schemes are poverty, ignorance, debts payment, enhancement of social status due to peer pressure, gambling habits and bandwagon temptation. Now, the question is how can Nigeria discourage the operation of Ponzi schemes?
“The most appropriate way to checkmate Ponzi schemes is to create enough awareness of the modus operandi of such schemes so that the general public will understand that the rewards offered by Ponzi schemes are not sustainable and only serve as bait to attract uninformed investors.
“It may also be necessary for SEC to set up toll-free lines for investors to confirm the registration status of investment houses seeking their patronages,” said Johnson Chukwu of Cowry Asset Management Ltd.
Mr. Chukwu may have spoken well, but I doubt if that is enough to lead us out of the situation. This is because poverty has turned many Nigerians into habitual gamblers of which there are even those waiting right now for new Ponzi firms to open shop so that they will invest early and pull out before things turn awry. But unfortunately, the temptation to tarry a little longer gets the better of them each time. And, moreover, the Ponzi people are always introducing more attractive instruments, including artificial intelligence, into the works.
From available reports, the regulatory authorities, particularly SEC (often in collaboration with EFCC) are doing great to check the activities of these illegal outfits elsewhere, especially up north. The cases of MGB Global and Dantata Success and Profitable Company in Kano are ready examples. Why these federal agencies appear to be lethargic around here remains to be explained.
Lastly, and like the military administration in Umana’s case, the state government should endeavour to get involved by secretly investigating and possibly halting these Ponzi firms right in their tracks. Port Harcourt cannot continue to be a haven for such public enemies.
By: Ibelema Jumbo
Column
Aere Perennius
Horace, a Roman poet once boasted that his poetry will outlive man made monuments. He wrote in Latin “exegi monumentum aere Perennius”, meaning I have made a monument more lasting than the bronze. (An enduring legacy). The implication of his claim is that his work is engraven in the hearts of men.
This is what happens to every good deed of man to his society, material or intellectual. In the political sphere. Former Senate President late Chuba Okadigbo in his reflection of the affairs in his state in the Second Republic spoke about governance, when he called out on the former Governor of his state saying, “no meaningful projects and no quotable quotes”.
This kind of observation should ordinarily arouse a prognosis of governance failure in Nigeria. Why do leaders fail to make reasonable impacts in government?
What are the parameters to measure the success of a leader in governance? Late Senator Chuba Okadigbo had summarized it in the two ideas of that phrase, “No meaningful projects, No quotable “quotes”. The implication is that a leader must accomplish the primary reason for going in to social contract with his people, state, nation or constituency.
A leader must justify the mandate given to him by his people. That mandate is to provide the good things of life such as visible social infrastructure and the right environment for business and economic growth. A good leader must also be a motivator, an intellectual whose words can bring hope and add value to human civilization. This is why many leaders write books and other intellectual writs.
Nelson Mandela is a leading light in this leadership enterprise. Bill Clinton, Winston Churchill, Abraham Lincolm, Nnamdi Azikiwe, Obafemi Awolowo, Peter Odili and a host of other past and present leaders including former Governor Celestine Omehia of Rivers State.
Almost always, leaders write books after the expiration of their tenure as part of their accomplishment in office.
A leader is a builder of hope. Broadcasts and speeches from leaders, governors and other political office holders inspire hope, they are quotable quotes that can be engraved in the hearts of men.
Abraham Lincoln’s Gertysburg declaration on Freedom and Liberty in 1863 has remained a sublime quote from generation to generation. This declaration has continued to be an inspiration for democratic values the world over.
The quotes on Marble on the back page of The Tide Newspapers as well as words on Marble on RSTV, Catalogue quotable quotes by Governor Nyesom Wike. These quotes are capable of reminding Rivers people of their civic obligations and responsibilities of government to the people. The quotes can inspire hope which can conquer desperation. Governor Wike was recently quoted as say “politics is a game of interest and you must make sure everybody is fully involved. Here the governor is preaching inclusiveness in governance and participation in politics.
Therefore, good political leaders must provide good social infrastructure to the people and be a pathfinder for positive values, through words and actions. Indeed these values can remain enduring legacies, if properly placed and articulated. Calvin Cooliage once wrote “No person was ever honoured for what he received. Honour has been the reward for what he gave.”
Society recognises concrete achievements by persons. Only those who put the interest of society first, above personnel gains, qualify as worthy recipients of honours.
Those who endow such honours and Awards look out for selfless service to humanity. The recent conferment of chieftaincy title on former Governor of Rivers State, Sir Celestine Omehia is one of such deserving meritorious honours.
Sir Omehia was conferred with the chieftaincy title of Eze Gbuwaru Izor Ke Mbom Ikwerre by government recognized traditional rulers in Ikwerre local government area, the hinterland Ikwerre LGA of Rivers State.
Former Governor Omehia spent only five months in office but had achieved gargantuan accomplishments in the delivery of social infrastructure to the state.
The Eleme interchange Flyover on Aba Road will remain a lasting legacy in his name.
Most importantly, Sir Celestine Omehia showcased a good example of humility, selfless service delivery to the people of Rivers State and enjoyed good relationship with all persons and groups in the state.
The title of Eze Gbuwaru Izor which means pathfinder is befitting for a man who broke 46 years jinx of becoming the first Ikwerre person to occupy the Brick House as Governor. This is a historical reality that defeats every legal arguments, especially when such legal arguments can no longer be relied upon as precedent.
In his acceptance speech Sir Celestine Omehia quoted the Mandiba, Icomic Nelson Mandela, inter alia; “Honour belongs to those who never forsake their people even when things seem dark and grim, who try over and over again, who are never discouraged by insults, humiliation and even defeat for the interest of the people”.
The gentle Knight of Saint Mulumba and Papal Knight, described the honour as a testimonial of his efforts during his short tenure in office as Governor in 2007.
His; was a case of using a small opportunity to accomplish great goals.
Indeed, like the Roman Poet, Horace, Sir Omehia made a monument more lasting than the bronze statues. He has an enduring legacy which Rivers people cannot forget in a hurry. His legacy projects are enduring but more enduring are the social capital he accumulated which are speaking for him today.
By: Bon Woke
Column
Of Teachers And Buhari’s Placebo
Besides its use as a medical term, the word placebo is also figuratively defined to mean ‘a way of trying to please someone who is not satisfied about something’. In other words, it is another way of attempting to placate someone or sell him a dummy.
Sometime in October last year, President Muhammadu Buhari reportedly approved a range of incentives that, by all intents and purposes, qualified as a placebo to teachers employed into the nation’s civil service at the basic and secondary school levels. No doubt, his unsuspecting victims are obviously relishing the effect already.
According to his Minister of Education, Mr. Adamu Adamu, the President approved the new incentives to improve the conditions of service for teachers in Nigeria.
“It was with this clear understanding of the role of the teacher in the emerging knowledge economy and the need to attract and retain the best brains in our educational institutions that the President approved a range of incentives in order to revitalise and reposition the teaching profession,” he said.
Adamu explained that the first incentive was to restrict the employment of teachers into the civil service to highly gifted and academically outstanding graduates with the right attitudinal and emotional inclinations.
The new order also seeks to establish a special salary scale for teachers in primary and secondary schools, including provisions for special rural posting allowances; science teachers’ allowances; increased retirement age from 60 to 65 years; and also the years of service from 35 to 40, whichever comes first. Added to these, is the institution of a Special Teacher Pension Scheme to enable the teaching profession retain its highly experienced hands.
In order to attract the best brains into the teaching cadre, the minister said Mr. President had also approved the re-introduction of automatic bursary awards to Education students and the funding of their teaching practice from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND).
All these, he assured, would be packaged into the Harmonised Retirement Age for Teachers in Nigeria Bill 2020 which has already been approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and is now on its way to the National Assembly for legislative fine-tuning.
To attain all government objectives and strategies in this regard, a National Implementation Committee on the Revitalisation and Repositioning of the Teaching Profession in Nigeria was raised under the chairmanship of the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr. Sonny Echono.
While the perm sec assured that his committee was already in talks with the states and their Heads of Service under the auspices of the National Council of Establishment, he, however, feared that there may be prolonged deliberations with other agencies like the National Incomes, Salaries and Wages Commission to work out a new salary scale for teachers.
Much as it is natural to expect every lover of quality education in Nigeria to begin to pop Champaign in celebration of a dream-come-true for our teachers, I shall, however, drink with caution; not for fear of being intoxicated, but surely in realisation of the fact that such incentives had, in the past, constituted mere paper largesse. They had amounted to near intangibility in real terms. For instance, a special rural posting allowance, as is being hyped up on paper, might amount to just N3000 per month for a teacher on Salary Grade Level 12. And given the very harsh economic circumstances in the countryside, can this paltry sum be considered a worthy incentive for such a principal officer? Certainly not!
Again, even if they all accept to flow along with the federal government on this, who would ever want to wager that the states would submit to lavishing any more perquisites on some set of civil servants who should even be grateful to their governments for hiring them in the first place? Yes, just as the entire workforce is seen as undeserving of any full payment of the subsisting N30,000 New National Minimum Wage and pension backlogs in almost all the 36 states and FCT, so will the teachers’ unpaid allowances become a cogent reason for incessant labour strikes across the country in the near future. Dealing yet another blow to our education system?
And who even said that now is the best time for President Buhari and his Adamu to begin to tinker with the idea of new incentives. Certainly the Nigerian economy is far from being in good health nor have the tertiary institutions become better staffed and equipped to begin the process of churning out the required caliber of teachers for whom the new emoluments are being determined.
Honestly, notwithstanding how pissed off one can sometimes get with some of Buhari’s positions on matters of state; I will always award him maximum score on presidential carriage. To be sure, I am sometimes disarmed by his uncommon simplicity and no-holds-barred disposition. For example, even as erstwhile US President Donald Trump is known to be extremely voluble, it was Buhari (apparently without anyone’s prompting) who disclosed to Nigerians and indeed the world the secret discussion he had with his host in Washington DC concerning the killing of Christians back home in Nigeria. I am still not comfortable with his response to Mr. Trump but I really admired his gut regarding this rare disclosure. And Trump never countered his account of what transpired between them in that White House inner recess.
Nevertheless, it beats me as to how Buhari has allowed himself to be led to administer this placebo on our teachers knowing full well that the nation is currently cash-strapped to bear such burden and that he will have left office by the time everything is tidied up for a meaningful implementation of the new order. Of course, except if somebody can prove to me that the ruling party is not already in search of campaign promises for 2023.
Well, let our teachers continue to pray and hope that the economy picks up pretty soon and that whoever eventually replaces Buhari would be most receptive to what the outgoing chief executive bequeaths in terms of assets and liabilities.
By: Ibelema Jumbo
