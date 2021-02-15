News
Polluted N’Delta Communities Can Sue In English Courts, UK S’Court Rules
The United Kingdom’s Supreme Court has ruled that oil-polluted Niger Delta communities can sue Shell subsidiaries in Nigeria in English courts.
The decision is a victory for the communities after a five-year battle, and overturns a Court of Appeal ruling.
The Niger Delta communities, with a population of well over 35million people say decades of pollution and degradation have severely affected their lives, health and local environment.
The oil giant had argued that it was only a holding company for a firm that should be judged under Nigerian law.
However, the Supreme Court, the UK’s final Appeal Court for civil cases, ruled that the cases brought by the Bille community and the Ogale people of Ogoniland against Royal Dutch Shell were arguable and could proceed in the English courts.
Both communities in Rivers State amass a population of approximately 48,000 people.
While Bille is located in the heartland of the Kalabari Kingdom, a predominantly riverine area; the Ogale community is situated in Eleme LGA, one of the four Ogoni LGAs in the state, captured by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) scientific study of over 50 years of oil pollution in the Ogoniland.
Royal Dutch Shell did not dispute that pollution had been caused, but argued that it could not be held legally responsible for its Nigerian subsidiary.
Shell is responsible for about 50 per cent of the Nigeria’s oil production.
Last year, the Court of Appeal agreed with the company, but the Supreme Court said, last Friday that that decision was flawed.
The communities, represented by law firm Leigh Day, argued Shell owed a common law duty of care to individuals who had suffered serious harm as a result of the systemic health, safety and environmental failings of one of its overseas subsidiaries.
In 2011, the UN concluded that it would take 30 to 35 years to clean-up the vast amounts of pollution in the Niger Delta.
The Ogale community of about 40,000 people are mostly fishermen or farmers who rely on Ogoniland’s waterways.
Conversely, Bille community has an approximately 8,000 people in the coastal fringes of Rivers State.
But pollution has all but destroyed fishing, turning their lush home into a toxic wasteland.
There have been, at least, 40 oil spills from Shell’s pipelines since 1989, lawyers say Shell’s records reveal.
The UN scientists have found an 8cm (3 inch) layer of refined oil floating on top of water that supplies the community’s drinking wells – vastly higher than is legally permitted.
The water is now too dirty for people to drink.
Despite promises to provide clean water, people must often either shell out for bottled water or drink from contaminated sources.
Thick crusts of ash and tar cover the land where oil spills have caused fires.
Planting new vegetation to replace burnt crops or plants is almost impossible.
A farmer, Damiete Sanipe, described the area as a wasteland where the trees and the mangrove have been destroyed.
“The habitat is gone; the river we used to swim in is gone. For a coastal community whose life revolved around the water, it’s all gone.
“I don’t think money can bring back what we have lost. Even if they want to revive the mangrove, it will take more than 30 years which is a long time.”
On Friday, Leigh Day lawyer, Daniel Leader, said the ruling was a “watershed” for “impoverished communities seeking to hold powerful corporate actors to account”.
The firm said the amount of compensation sought had yet to be determined.
In a statement, Shell said, “The spills at issue happened in communities that are heavily impacted by oil theft, illegal oil refining, and the sabotage of pipelines.”
It said that, despite the causes of the pollution, its subsidiary had worked hard to both clean-up and prevent spills.
It’s the latest in a run of international and domestic law suits over Shell’s oil extraction in Nigeria.
In 2015, it accepted responsibility for two spills and agreed to pay £55million ($76million) to the Bodo community and assist in the clean-up.
In 2006, a Nigerian court ordered the company and partners to pay $1.5billion to the Ijaw people of Bayelsa State for environmental degradation in the area.
In an ongoing civil case, the widows of four environmental activists executed by Nigeria’s military regime in 1995 are suing Shell for allegedly providing support to the military.
The Shell denies the claims.
The decision, last Friday, is the latest case to test whether multinational companies can be held accountable for the acts of overseas subsidiaries.
Reacting, Amnesty International welcomed the ruling.
The Director of Amnesty International’s Global Issues Programme, Mark Dummett, said the fight had not yet been won, but added, “This landmark ruling could spell the end of a long chapter of impunity for Shell and for other multinationals who commit human rights abuses overseas.”
Leigh Day also represented 2,500 Zambian villagers in their pollution case against UK-based mining giant Vedanta Resources.
Last month, the Supreme Court ruled in their favour, and they won an undisclosed settlement.
News
Nigeria Collapsing Under Your Watch, PDP Tells Buhari
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed deep concerns over the rising sectional disagreements and violent conflicts in various parts of the country, which it stressed that are being exacerbated by the insensitive, divisive and parochial approach to governance by the Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.
It specifically urged the President to note that the once cohesive and economically thriving nation handed over to him in 2015 is fast collapsing in his hands due to his failure to effectively manage the economy, inability to administer the complex political and sectional nuances of the nation as well as manifest lack of capacity to confront terrorists, bandits and kidnappers ravaging our country.
The PDP particularly lamented the escalated sectional conflicts in various parts of the country; the bloody ethnic clashes currently raging in Ibadan, Oyo State in addition to similar clashes recorded in Benue, Taraba, Kogi, Plateau, Kaduna, Kano as well as other states of the federation.
The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, further expressed grief that under the anti-democratic and anti-people proclivities of the Buhari-led APC administration, the once thriving country has come under grave tension to the extent that citizens have become nervous, agitated, lost faith in the polity, with individuals, communities, states and geo-political zones resorting to self-determination as a way of survival.
The party noted as distressing that the Buhari administration cannot handle the fundamental responsibility of government; to guarantee the security, safety of our citizens as well as peaceful co-existence and stability of our nation.
The PDP further said, “From Lagos to Borno, Oyo to Ebonyi, Imo to Katsina, Plateau to Osun, Benue to Kano; indeed, across our nation, the tension is palpable; Nigerians are losing confidence in government. The corporate existence of our nation, which patriotic citizens have been labouring for, is now being threatened”.
It, therefore, called on Buhari to wake up from slumber, end the divisive tendencies of the APC administration and without further delay, take urgent steps to guarantee peaceful co-existence in our country by ensuring strict adherence to extant provisions of the 1999 Constitution, especially regarding our federal structure and sensibilities.
News
Covid-19: 11m Girls May Not Return To School In Nigeria, Others -World Bank
Over 11 million girls in low and middle-income nations such as Nigeria may not return after the reopening of schools following their closure as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, a report by the World Bank has noted.
The report, titled “Realising the returns to schooling: How Covid-19 and school closures are threatening women’s economic future, “ said the pandemic is eroding the gains made in girls’ education in recent years.
The Bank noted that urgent action is needed to ensure that girls and women can realise the returns to their schooling, as one additional year of schooling for girls, means their wages could go up by 12 per cent.
“Covid-19 is presenting a crisis within a crisis for girls’ education. One additional year of education increases women’s returns to education by 12 per cent, while it is 10 per cent for men.
“‘The quality of education received by boys and girls is an important determinant of their access to higher levels of schooling and their future earnings. Girls have caught up with boys in many dimensions in recent decades and now outperform boys in terms of learning achievement.
“Covid-19-induced school closures may slow or reverse these gains and may further prevent girls and women from realising the potential returns – representing a ‘hidden’ future cost,” the report stated.
The Bank forecast lower levels of schooling, learning and future earnings because of school closures due to Covid-19.
It added that the pandemic put the girl child at an increased risk of dropping out of school, being vulnerable to domestic violence and other gender-based violence threats, facing child marriage and early pregnancy and being exploited as child labour.
It noted that the scenario played out during the Ebola crisis in Sierra Leone, as more girls missed out on educational opportunities as a result of school disruption.
It suggested that urgent action be taken to prevent further school closures, mitigate or reverse learning losses and get girls back to school.
News
PDP Candidates Emerge For April LG Polls In Rivers
Indications have emerged that chairmanship and councillorship candidates for the forthcoming April 17, local government elections in Rivers State have emerged, after meticulous and scrupulous selection process across all the 23 local government areas in the state.
These indications began emerging, last Thursday, after the party’s primaries and congresses for the conduct of the local government election.
Top on the list of candidates for the election are eight persons who are presently serving as LG chairmen.
Among them is Engr Samuel Nwanosike, who is re-contesting election as chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area.
Others returning include Daniel Opelia for Abua/Odual, Ben Eke for Ahoada East, Hope Ikiriko for Ahoada West, and Rowland Sekibo for Akuku-Toru.
Also returning are Obinna Anyanwu for Etche, Chisom Christian for Omuma, and David Irimagha for Bonny LGA.
Scaling through the nomination process as fresh candidates, last weekend, also are Barrister George Ariolu for Obio/Akpor, Erastus Awortu for Andoni, Dr Chidi Lloyd for Emohua, Ollormate Obarilor for Eleme, and Thomas Bariere for Khana LGAs.
In the line-up to take over from the present LG council chairmen include, Onengiye George for Asari Toru, Michael John Williams for Degema, Confidence Dekoo for Gokana, Vincent Nwaobakata for Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, Vincent Nemieboka for Ogu/Bolo, Akuro Tobin for Okrika, Enyiada Cookey-Gam for Opobo/Nkoro, Okechukwu Akara for Oyigbo, Allwell Ihunda for Port Harcourt, and Mbakpone Okpe for Tai.
The Tide gathered that the above candidates are to square it out with candidates of, at least, 18 other political parties, which have indicated readiness to participate in the electoral process to be supervised by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission at the local government level.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
