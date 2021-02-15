Editorial
PIB: Beyond The Fisticuffs
The venue of the public hearing on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) was thrown into turmoil following a fight by some members of the host communities of crude oil reserves in the Niger Delta. The people had gathered from the different parts of the oil-producing communities with a greater number from the core Niger Delta states to make presentations on the bill.
The public hearing began with major stakeholders making their presentations. However, the fight broke out when the Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee on PIB, Hon. Mohammed Monguno, who had been moderating the proceedings, called the host communities to make their inputs.
Monguno had earlier given a notice of a harmonised leadership of the host communities that would make presentations through one person. But apparently, the announcement did not go down well among the people who appeared to have struggled amongst themselves over who would represent them.
To this end, they resorted to fighting themselves, disrupting the proceedings. The unhealthy development left lawmakers and other participants scampering for safety. However, calm was restored after the security agents from the Nigerian police intervened in the matter.
Recall that the Federal Government had in the PIB proposed 2.5 per cent as royalty for the host communities instead of the 10 per cent that was in the older version of the bill considered by the 8th National Assembly. At the public hearing, the people insisted on the 10 per cent.
We condemn the conduct of the chiefs and stakeholders from the oil-producing communities. It is shameful that the leaders, instead of presenting a common front at the venue, turned against themselves. The development was contemptuous and constituted a breach of the sanctity of the House. Their vile conduct portrayed the Niger Deltans as aggressors and trouble-mongers. But the truth is people from the region are more decent than thought.
Many years of agitations for justice and equity by the Niger Deltans are somewhat unsuccessful because some stakeholders from the region have become agents of disunity in the hands of detractors who are bent on destabilising the region to deny it its rightful dues. Such persons see development in the area as a threat to their aspirations.
We blame Monguno and his committee for doing the bidding of their paymasters and for poorly conducting the public hearing in a way that suggested sentiments on their part. Given the critical nature and significance of the PIB to the functionality of the oil and gas sector, it was of utmost importance that all stakeholders were treated equally and accorded the same opportunity to discuss its contents and proposal. Unfortunately, only one person was appointed to speak on behalf of other communities. This is a further demonstration of the contemptible manner the Nigerian State has regarded the people of the region.
Since the PIB was amended and reintroduced to the 9th National Assembly, its provisions have been in contention by the host communities. While we support a speedy passage of the bill, we are more interested in its contents and quality. As currently proposed, the PIB 2020, is inadequate to address the environmental, human rights, and livelihoods concerns of host communities. That is why we think that the improperly conducted public hearing could have been the golden opportunity to straighten out all the issues in friction.
The role of the police in bringing the skirmish to an end is commendable. But for their prompt intervention, the situation would have worsened and perhaps resulted in massive bloodshed. This is an indication that if supported and properly funded, the police could conduct their affairs more professionally than thought.
It is ignominious that the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, joined forces against his people to fault the position of host communities who are insisting on collecting 10 per cent of the operating expenditure of the oil firms to set up a trust fund. We wonder why representatives, lawmakers and senators from the region watch other people bastardise the bill.
While we hope that the PIB will be passed in April this year as promised, we stand with those asking for the 10 per cent equity shareholding. We are aware that even that percentage may not be enough to adequately meet the needs of host communities. If included in the bill, it will equally guarantee security in the local communities that produce oil and gas and ensure that no one will spill any oil or vandalise any pipeline.
The PIB should be seen as an instrument to provide legal backing and protection for the development of host communities and the collective good of the nation including a balance of interest between stakeholders of the petroleum sector. Therefore, our ability to dissent peacefully and treat each other with dignity and respect even in the face of controversy will play a key role in determining the success of one of the ideals for which this legislation is being considered. That grievance can be properly addressed without violence and chaos in our host communities.
Editorial
That N729bn For Poor Nigerians
Against the backdrop of the Federal Government’s plan to pay N729 billion to 24.3 million poor Nigerians for
six months, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has given a seven-day ultimatum to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadia Umar-Farouk, to publish details of the proposed payment.
Also demanded by SERAP to be incorporated in the publication are the mechanisms and logistics for the payments, list of beneficiaries, and how they have been nominated, projected payments per state, and whether the payments would be made in cash or through Bank Verification Numbers (BVN) or other means.
The minister was also asked to elucidate the rationale for paying N5,000 to 24.3 million poor Nigerians, which translates to five per cent of the country’s budget of N13.6 trillion for 2021 and to clarify if this projected spending is part of the N5.6 trillion budget deficit. Recall that Umar-Farouk recently disclosed Federal Government’s proposal to pay about N24.3 million vulnerable Nigerians N5,000 each for six months to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
SERAP deserves commendation for the extraordinary bravery in constantly soliciting accountability from the government, therefore, putting them on their toes. Given the general lack of transparency in government businesses, it is expedient, as SERAP requested, for the details of how the N729 billion for indigent Nigerians will be expended. That way, the risks of misuse and diversion of the funds will be extricated.
As the nation’s foremost anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) must show inclination to be involved in the undiminished transaction by jointly tracking and monitoring the payments to ensure that only listed persons benefit from the process. The EFCC can moreover certify the disbursement procedure and guarantee that it is corruption-free. Corruption is so pervasive that it has turned public service for many into a kind of criminal enterprise.
Similarly, since the funds in question must have been appropriated for, the National Assembly (NASS) has a countervailing duty to perform. As part of its oversight function, the federal lawmakers can compel the minister to disclose the logistics and mechanism for the payments. Also, the NASS should ascertain the list of payment and how the beneficiaries have been selected, especially to determine whether the federal character principle is reflected.
It must be pointed out that the Nigerian government has a major responsibility to monitor and fully implement the requirements set by the socio-economic rights group and other anti-corruption controls. There must be a guarantee that the payments are justified in light of the huge budget deficit and borrowings. It has to be ascertained whether there are better ways to use up the N729 billion to support impoverished Nigerians.
It is most distressing that corrupt Nigerians are munching very fat on various well-intended government’s programmes. Endemic corruption has enriched a small elite but left many Nigerians mired in poverty despite the country being Africa’s top oil producer and having the continent’s biggest economy. In the past, mind-boggling sums of money had been malversated from social programmes designed to empower disadvantaged Nigerians. How then can we tell whether this will not go similarly?
The question is, when payment eventually commences, what kind of yardstick will be employed for measuring and confirming that the monies have been disbursed, particularly to the targeted persons to validate anticipated claims by government officials that requitals have been effected? The query is expedient given that Nigerians are often confronted with circumstances in which monies are approved and spent with no way of substantiating the recipients.
A case in point was the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari that some palliatives be distributed to cushion the effects of the pandemic during the COVID-19 lockdown last year, and that included the sustenance of the school feeding programme even though the schools remained closed. The directive raised more doubts as to the continuation of the School Feeding Programme while the schools were shut. Many Nigerians did not understand how it worked.
How was the policy made to work during the lockdown and schools’ closure? Were the children fed at home when under the care of their parents and guardians? How did the vendors move about in most parts of the country during the lockdown? Who assessed the supposed food quality? And who monitored the distributions? No answers have been provided till date. This is a clear proof that there is unrestrained corruption in the execution of welfare-oriented programmes of the government.
Meanwhile, as an addendum, SERAP is also questioning the recent approval of $500 million by the World Bank Board of Directors to boost access to electricity in Nigeria and improve the performance of the electricity distribution companies in the country. The $500 million is part of the over $1billion available to Nigeria under the project titled: Nigeria Distribution Sector Recovery Programme.
The group has prodded the World Bank to release archival records and documents relating to spending on all approved funds on electricity in Nigeria between 1999 and 2020 and demanded the bank’s role in the execution of any funded electricity projects, identify Nigerian officials, ministries, departments and agencies involved in any executed projects.
There is a need for the World Bank to heed SERAP’s request. We are seriously concerned that the funds approved by the bank are vulnerable to corruption and mismanagement. The global bank must ensure that the Nigerian authorities and their agencies are transparent and accountable to Nigerians on how they spend the approved funds for electricity projects in the country, and to reduce vulnerability to corruption and abuse.
The World Bank necessarily has to see how Nigerians are paying the price for widespread and systemic corruption in the electricity sector, and how more than N11 trillion funds designed to enhance performance of the power sector have been squandered by successive administrations in Nigeria since the return of democracy in 1999.
Nigeria can no longer run away from the challenges posed by the accountability group. SERAP’s requests in both the N729bn for vulnerable Nigerians and the World Bank intervention in the nation’s power predicament raise specific issues of public interests. And Nigerians should be deeply concerned about how the authorities address these obvious reports of sweeping and systemic corruption in the affected sectors and demand answers from them on the vexed questions.
Editorial
Sorry State Of PH Airport
The management of the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, was remonstrated lately by visitors and persons who do business at the airport for failing to provide toilet and other essential facilities for them. The aggrieved passengers severely chided the airport management for not being proactive in providing places of convenience for those that visit or do business at the place.
According to them, people at the airport to receive travellers and do business were entitled to places of convenience since they were not allowed into the terminal building. Others claimed that while they were denied access to the airport terminal building, the administrative block toilets were locked, leaving the open car park field as the only place left for use.
Indeed, Nigerian airports are a stigma to the country. The international airport in Port Harcourt is especially notorious for contemptible and stinking outlook. The car parks are in the midst of overgrown weeds and vitiating interlocking pavement. The Federal Executive Council (FEC) had since approved N2.97 billion for fencing and perimeter road for the airport. But nothing has been done till date. At a time, the area became a grazing spot for cows which dungs produced fermentation in the environment with a very vile smell.
In 2005, an Air France plane, with 196 people on board, ploughed into cows as it touched down at the airport. Fortunately, no one on board was hurt, but the collision left seven cows dead and the runway soaked up with their blood. The airport was proclaimed a disaster zone and subsequently shut down for a few hours.
Every airport is judged in four categories: comfort, cleanliness, convenience and customer service, but sadly, the Port Harcourt International Airport falls far short of all the categories. This is scandalous and calls for stringent measures against the authorities. How did this once reputable international airport impair so abysmally?
We are certain that if there was an emergency or a fire outbreak, the airport would be unable to brandish any effective firefighting service unit. There are no sufficient trucks or firefighting personnel to respond to emergencies. We thought after the series of air crashes that lessons would have been learned and critical infrastructure put in place to avert national tragedies.
Security at the airport remains lax. Recently, a staff of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and his wife living at the staff quarters were kidnapped. Touts have taken over the place, hampering the operations of passengers and airport officials. The road leading up to Ipo village runs through the airport, thus, exposing passengers to the risk of robbery and kidnap, particularly at night.
Any wonder the airport was in 2015 voted the world’s worst in line with the views of thousands of travellers in a report published by CNNMoney and released by The Guide to Sleeping in Airports – an internationally respected travel website. The unsanitary condition of the airport, lack of toilet facilities, lack of seats, unhelpful staff and broken air conditioners were just some of the reasons the airport attained the worst title.
When then Acting President Yemi Osinbajo signed the executive order on ease of doing business in 2017, the FAAN, in its reaction, vowed to end touting at all the airports of entry into Nigeria to ensure the safety and comfort of travellers and officials. But more than three years after the order was signed, touting and other illicit activities are still found at the airports.
The Port Harcourt airport is not entirely alone in the ugly state of affairs. Other airports in the country exist in a similar portentous state as well. The Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, is the most hard at work among airports across the country. Surprisingly, travellers’ experiences often qualify as an oddity in the modern air transport business.
The MMIA often experiences pitch darkness, a designating figure not limited to it. Passengers manage to descend into the terminal that could be mistaken for an oven with the aid of torchlights in the hands of airport officials. The heat that greets passengers at the entry point is blistering. Such has been the experience of air travellers in the last couple of years because of the constant power outage at the airport.
Sometimes, similar outages are experienced at the peak period of departure for most international airlines. The entire airport terminal would be thrown into darkness, compelling airline staff and profilers to carry out check-in procedures with torchlights and other manual equipment. This is the height of discomposure of mind and should not be allowed to continue.
Unfortunately, Nigeria has never paid attention to the huge benefits that abound in tourism. With colossal revenue accruing to the regulatory authorities from airport charges put at $70 per person, we think that there is no justification for the decrepit state of the airports. The atmosphere within our airports is not anything to talk about. It is really difficult to attract passengers to them.
With about 15 million passengers annually utilising the airports, the country could witness an increase to 70 million or even 100 million within five years, given the right things in place. Statistics have shown that about 40 per cent of passengers like to transit through fantastic airports globally. Dubai is a classical example. We must develop our airports accordingly through concessioning, privatisation or improved funding.
From the dark Airport road at night, dirty floors and bathrooms to the regular request for bribes, authorities of the Port Harcourt International Airport should act now to improve the state of the airport which was once the peacock flower fence of the country and stop making it a huge national joke. The airport should be fenced and the street lights activated to ensure safety and check influx of unauthorised persons. It must be realised that a modern airport is a gateway to economic prosperity for a state or nation.
