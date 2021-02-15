Maritime Workers Embark On Strike Over Insecurity

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, says the state accounts for more than 70 per cent of maritime activities in Nigeria.

The governor also said the state was rated the best in terms of maritime security in the country.

Sanwo-Olu made this declaration when the management of Nigerian Maritime and Safety Agency (NIMASA) visited him in his office, recently.

The governor said it was imperative for the state and the Federal Government to work together to address the challenges confronting the maritime sector in the country.

Mr Sanwo-Olu also solicited partnership with NIMASA in the area of wreckage, saying the state was at the stage of completing 15 jetties in the state.

“Another area of partnership is in the area of wreckage. Once we find those wreckages, we should put them out. We are at the stage of completing 15 jetties in the state.

“We have moved over 250,000 passengers through our ferries in less than a year. Our plan is to develop the waterways where people do a lot. It is a deliberate strategy we need to look at”, he said.

Earlier, Director-General of NIMASA, Bashir Jamoh, noted that the nation was currently witnessing extinction of fishery industry due to high rate of insecurity in the maritime sector.

“We are seeing the extinction of the fishery industry due to maritime insecurity, as 98 per cent of the maritime insecurity originates from land to sea.

Jamoh said the maritime industry, if well harnessed, could generate $90 trillion for the country and help diversify the economy.

By: Chinedu Wosu