Lagos Accounts For 70% Of Maritime Activities In Nigeria – Sanwo-Olu
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, says the state accounts for more than 70 per cent of maritime activities in Nigeria.
The governor also said the state was rated the best in terms of maritime security in the country.
Sanwo-Olu made this declaration when the management of Nigerian Maritime and Safety Agency (NIMASA) visited him in his office, recently.
The governor said it was imperative for the state and the Federal Government to work together to address the challenges confronting the maritime sector in the country.
Mr Sanwo-Olu also solicited partnership with NIMASA in the area of wreckage, saying the state was at the stage of completing 15 jetties in the state.
“Another area of partnership is in the area of wreckage. Once we find those wreckages, we should put them out. We are at the stage of completing 15 jetties in the state.
“We have moved over 250,000 passengers through our ferries in less than a year. Our plan is to develop the waterways where people do a lot. It is a deliberate strategy we need to look at”, he said.
Earlier, Director-General of NIMASA, Bashir Jamoh, noted that the nation was currently witnessing extinction of fishery industry due to high rate of insecurity in the maritime sector.
“We are seeing the extinction of the fishery industry due to maritime insecurity, as 98 per cent of the maritime insecurity originates from land to sea.
Jamoh said the maritime industry, if well harnessed, could generate $90 trillion for the country and help diversify the economy.
By: Chinedu Wosu
15 Foreign Sailors Regain Freedom From Pirates
No fewer than 15 foreign sailors kidnapped last month in the Gulf of Guinea by suspected sea pirates have regained their freedom.
The sailors, identified as Turkish Nationals, were on board cargo ship MV Mozart when the sea robbers attacked and abducted them.
The sailors were freed in Nigeria two weeks after the attackers made contact to discuss ransom.
One sailor, a citizen of Azerbaijan, was killed in the raid on January 23 during what family members and security sources described as a sophisticated and well-orchestrated attack.
This was contained in a statement by spokesman of Istanbul-based Boden Shipping, Levent Karsan.
He stated that the freed sailors were all in good health in Nigeria and would travel to Turkey in the coming days.
Karsan said talks to free the sailors was handled by a team based in Hamburg, Germany, but the Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, said a British company handled the negotiations.
“This wasn’t a political kidnapping. This kind of kidnapping happens in that region unfortunately and is completely aimed at getting ransom,” Karsan said.
According to him, the pirates made the first contact with Boden on January 28 to discuss ransom.
Karsan called on the officials of United Nations and International Maritime Organisation (IMO ) to take action against piracy in the region.
“We must learn a lesson from this and work together to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” Cavusoglu said.
By: Chinedu Wosu
Maritime Workers Embark On Strike Over Insecurity
Maritime workers in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have embarked on a warning strike to protest the abduction of sea travellers along Brass and Nembe waterways.
This is coming barely few days after suspected pirates attacked some commercial boats and abducted four persons, including a 64-year-old chief, along Nembe creeks in Brass area of the state.
Maritime Workers Union of Brass Local Government Area in a statement, said it was putting a halt to all marine operations due to the activities of pirates along Brass and Nembe creeks.
The statement did not, however, state the number of days the warning strike would last.
According to the statement, “This is to inform the Federal Government of Nigeria and the government of Bayelsa State that the waterways to Yenagoa and Nembe are not safe as travellers boarding local boats/speedboats are in danger.”
“No movement of all kinds of travelling by boat due to the activities of the sea pirates kidnapping and manhandling passengers travelling”
“Let the government of Nigeria and Bayelsa State come to our aid. Nevertheless, let the government put security checkpoints at various points on the waterways from Brass to Yenagoa and Brass to Nembe”.
Meanwhile, the Bayelsa State Police Command said it had launched a manhunt for the kidnappers operating along Nembe waterways.
The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Asinim Butswat, in a statement, said the Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, Mike Okoli, had ordered an immediate manhunt for the kidnappers who attacked speedboats and kidnapped passengers on the Okpoma/Idioma and Nembe/Brass waterways.
According to him, a joint operation of Marine Police, Nigerian Navy, and Joint Task Force ‘Operation Delta Safe’ are combing the creeks to rescue the kidnapped victims and apprehend the kidnappers.
By: Chinedu Wosu
