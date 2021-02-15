Oil & Energy
IPMAN Debunks Hoarding, Hints On Price Increase
The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, (IPMAN), River State, has debunked the rumour making rounds that some filling stations in Port Harcourt were hoarding petroleum products in anticipation of an increase in the pump price.
The Chairman IPMAN, Rivers State, Dr Joseph Obele, who spoke to newsmen at the weekend said any filling stations that did not dispense fuel must have run out of supply.
He said that some filling stations were out of supply due to the inability of the depot to import the products.
According to him, “we have a responsibility to provide service to the public, so there is no how we will deliberately shut down our filling stations because we want to make profit. I am putting it to you that our people are running out of stock arising from depots not importing anymore. We want to sell but, there’s no depot selling at the moment.
“Today, within the Port Harcourt depot request for my people is close to 300. Marketers want to buy but the stock they have cannot go up to 40 or 20 persons, arising from the fact that the international market price is no longer the same.
The IPMAN boss said that the landing cost of petrol at international market is currently N180.00 per litre.
He said, “today, it’s N180.00 per litre for you to import petroleum product from outside the country and landing it at the ports of Nigeria. No importer can import at N180 and sell to you, so what the marketers are saying is, allow us to import at N180 and sell, and probably Nigerians will be buying fuel at N200 per litre or N210 per litre, but labour said no, don’t increase, so the conflict points we are, right now being that labour gives way for marketers to import and sell based on the landing cost or Federal Government quickly approaches the National Assembly to make provisional supplementary budgets”.
In a related development, the National Chief of Staff, Petroleum Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), Mr Emmanuel Inimba, has enjoined the Federal Government to give concession for the privatisation of local refineries.
Inimgba said, “government must make these refineries work. If government does not want to make these refineries work, let them bring in private investors. We, PETROAN, are willing and we have the capacity. Let there be no monopoly, let us buy these refineries. We are also looking at these modular refineries as well, give out the license and let us buy these refineries. See how we can work on it. See how we can bring it to bear. Refine products, no matter what, weather in small quantities or whatever. It will also get to the public we will get products mainly from the private sectors, just for assisting the epileptic state of the four refineries we have in Nigeria.
By: Tonye Nria-Dappa
Investors Are Looking Long Term In LNG Markets
This winter saw something that made exporters of liquefied natural gas very happy: a more than a 1,000-percent surge in LNG prices on the spot market from a year earlier as a cold spell gripped swathes of Asia. What could make them even happier is the fact this surge has seriously compromised the appeal of spot market deals.
Long-term contracts are reclaiming their territory. Traditionally, natural gas was bought and sold under long-term contracts pegged to the price of crude oil. This benefited sellers when oil was expensive and reduced their income when oil was cheap. In either case, the sellers had long-term secure markets for their gas.
With LNG came the spot market where you could sell a cargo more than once while it was still in the ocean. The increased popularity of LNG gave rise to a dynamic spot market where prices reflected demand and supply much more accurately than long-term oil-linked contracts. Buyers loved the spot market when LNG supply exceeded demand and brought prices to historic lows. Yet they didn’t love it so much last month when a million British thermal units topped $30, from less than $2 in May 2020.
As Reuters’s commentator Clyde Russell noted in a column in late January, the gas world was moving towards a greater preference for spot market deals thanks to the abundant—even excessive availability of LNG. Yet one sudden surge in demand may have been enough to cause some rethinking: after all, long-term contracts do have their advantages, chief among them the guaranteed availability of the commodity.
It is no wonder, then, that one of the world’s biggest producers of liquefied natural gas is grabbing the opportunity to secure its market share. Earlier this month, Qatar’s energy minister warned LNG importers that they would face more price spikes unless they bet on the certainty of long-term contracts.
What’s more, Saad al-Kaabi said, as quoted by the Financial Times, that new LNG supply was going to be tighter now, with U.S. shale oil—and gas—production in survival rather than growth mode and with international energy companies shelving projects amid spending cuts. At least half of LNG projects planned to start in the next few years, al-Kaabi said, were not going to materialize.
“There isn’t a lot of money that will be helping oil and gas companies,” the official told the FT in an interview. “But the pure economics of these projects do not fly any more at low oil prices.”
What flies, however, is the economics of Qatar’s own LNG production expansion plans. Last week, the tiny Gulf nation announced what it called the largest LNG project in the world that will bring its annual production capacity from 77 million tons to 110 million tons by 2025. The expansion will cost Qatar close to $29 billion and will cement its place as the world’s top LNG exporter.
With such plans in place, it makes perfect sense for Qatar to promote the security of long-term supply, since this also means the security of revenues for it as a producer. But with oil prices on the rise and spot market LNG prices falling—March deliveries to north Asia are already below $10 per mmBtu—buyers may start having second thoughts.
In the period between 2016 and 2020, according to Reuters, Asian spot market prices for natural gas were on average 27.2 percent lower than Brent-indexed long-term contract prices. Even so, only a third of the gas that enters Asia is bought on the spot market.
There have been hopes that the lower prices on the spot market would help it mature and make the foundation of an international gas market that is not that closely linked to crude oil. But the lower average price comes with much greater price volatility: 51 percent higher than price volatility in Brent-pegged prices over 2016-2020, according to Reuters.
Volatility is great when the market is in oversupply but not that great when demand surges, as the recent events in Asia once again proved. But there is also another factor working to the advantage of long-term Brent-indexed prices. Storage space for liquefied natural gas is limited. This means that even if importers fill up all the available space in preparation for the winter, it may not be enough to secure the fuel they need for their thermal power plants.
With long-term contracts, on the other hand, you don’t need to worry about storage space because the seller guarantees you deliveries. Brent-indexed long-term contracts have been called archaic, but it looks like they are here to stay, according to analysts.
“If buyers don’t secure long-term deals they will see spikes every winter and they will pay a hefty price,” Qatar’s al-Kaabi said.
“People thought this is a cheap commodity and you can have it whenever you want and nobody wanted long-term contracts,” he added. “[But] one or two shutdowns in Qatar or Australia and you’re dead.”
The way to avoiding death appears to be a single one: long-term contracts. However, the fact that the security of global supply hinges on just two huge producers may—and even should—become a cause for worry, especially in an environment where long-term contracts dominate the market.
Slav first published this article in London-based Oilprice.com
FG’s Policy On Gas Expansion Gets IPMAN’s Support
The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has pledged its support to the Federal Government’s policy on the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP), to deepen the use of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and AutoGas Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).
The National Secretary of IPMAN, Alhaji Danladi Pasali, in a statement issued in Abuja, yesterday, said the resolution was taken after the association’s Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting held in Kano.
Pasali said that the IPMAN Board of Trustees (BOT) and CWC deliberated on critical issues relating to the operations of the association in the downstream sector, and recommended collaboration with stakeholders.
He added that IPMAN was also in support of the proposed deregulation of the downstream sector of the Nigerian economy.
“IPMAN is in support of the quick passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) by the National Assembly, with the inclusion of IPMAN representatives on the board of all relevant agencies, to protect the interest of members and the public.
“IPMAN will support the Petroleum Equalization Fund Management Board (PEFMB) and efforts should also be made to collaborate with its members in funding the gas expansion programme.
“IPMAN would also support the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) as it related to the Downstream Remote Monitoring System (DRMS), especially as it recognised Nigeria Legal Diversion of Petroleum Product (NLDPP), with licensed IPMAN members, and stop illegal diversion,” Pasali said.
He said the association also called on DPR to support IPMAN, with marginal oil fields directly, to enable it to construct modular refineries.
Pasali appreciated the readiness of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to supply gas to the IPMAN members directly, as well as the continuous supply of petroleum products, using the latest technology and ensuring best practices in the operations.
He commended the DPR, NNPC and the Petroleum Equalization Fund (PEF) for sending their representative to the meeting.
Shell Didn’t Under-Report 2m Barrels Of Crude-DPR
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), has dismissed media reports that it uncovered a ‘missing two million barrels of crude’ in oil production records by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) between 2016 and 2018.
The DPR described the allegations as false and baseless.
The report had alleged that SPDC which was allegedly found culpable had admitted the infraction and offered to refund the cost of the oil and pay a fine.
The report claimed that the shortfall came from the Trans Niger export pipeline which conveys an average of 150,000 barrels of SPDC’s Bonny light crude blend to the export terminal.
The oil industry regulator urged the public to disregard the false media report.
Spokesman of DPR, Mr Paul Osu, who reacted in a short text message at the weekend, stated that there was no such thing.
“There is absolutely nothing like that, kindly disregard,” Osu said.
Also speaking, Media Relations Manager at SPDC, Mr Bamidele Odugbesan, dismissed the report as false, malicious and irresponsible, and urged to cross-check with the DPR.
“The claims are baseless and without any iota of truth, it is totally false and malicious and lacks substance.
“SPDC was not under any probe by the DPR. SPDC had never admitted to underreporting its crude production to DPR or any authority,” Odugbesan said.
