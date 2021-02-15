Environment
Group Plants 100,000 Tree Seedlings In Plateau
The Plateau State Commissioner for Environment, Mr Yakubu Idi, has said the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) planted over 100,000 tree seedlings in the state in 2020.
Idi spoke with The Tide source in Jos.
According to him, each of the four local government areas in the state in 2020 planted 25,000 tree seedlings that made up the 100,000 total seedlings.
Idi said that in the same period, NESCO Company planted over 2,000 tree seedlings in the state, adding that another Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), The Green Earth, planted over 2,500 tree seedlings in the state.
He expressed regret that the public tree planting that was meant to be held in 2020 was not possible due to COVID-19 pandemic, stressing that in 2021, it would be conducted.
Idi said that the state Governor, Simon Lalong, was passionate about tree planting and had directed that every secondary school student on resumption must plant a tree seedling.
He noted that the ministry was working out the modalities to carry out the directive.
The commissioner also disclosed that the ministry would concentrate on the enforcement of environmental laws in 2021.
Idi said that some of the environmental laws would be reviewed to align with present day challenges.
He said that the state would still make use of the old environmental law, pending when the new one would be put in place which was currently at the draft level.
Idi said shop owners were mandated to have waste bins for collection of waste which would be disposed of by the Plateau Environmental Protection and Sanitation Agency.
He said that the Plateau environmental law stipulated that shop owners who defaulted were to pay a fine of N5,000.
Idi said all commercial buses were to have dustbins in their vehicles, and commercial bus drivers who defaulted would pay the sum of N10,000 as fine in the law.
Kaduna Records 112 Fire Outbreaks
The Kaduna State Fire Service has said that it recorded 112 fire outbreaks and two deaths in the state in January.
The Director of the Service, Mr Paul Aboi, told The Tide source in Kaduna that the service saved property worth N1 billion from the 112 outbreaks.
Aboi said the service rescued two people unhurt, while six others sustained injuries.
He noted that most of the fire outbreaks were as a result of carelessness of residents and natural causes, especially in the harrmattan season.
He said the service had started sensitising the residents on how to prevent fire outbreaks as well as saving lives and property.
The director lamented that despite series of sensitisation, fire outbreaks were still on the increase.
He said: “We will not relent in our advocacy, as sensitisation still remains the best in handling fire outbreaks.”
He urged the residents to always switch off their electrical appliances when not in used, advising business owners to install fire extinguishers in their premises.
Sustainable Environment: Expert Prescribes Deployment Of Green Economy
Country Coordinator of Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology (OFAB),Dr Rose Gidado has recommended deployment and development of green economy to make Nigeria’s environment more sustainable.
Gidado, also Deputy Director, National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), made the recommendation in an interview with The Tide source in Abuja.
She said that green economy would be a strategy to overcome ecological crisis, adding, due to Nigeria’s great potential of low carbon profits and rich natural assets, green economy will sustain the nation’s environment because of less dependence on fossil fuel-based technologies.
“Nigeria’s dependence on fossil fuel has been affecting the environment negatively”, she said.
Gidado added that green economy was an alternative vision for growth and development – one that could generate growth and improve peoples’ lives in ways consistent with sustainable development.
The OFAB Nigeria Coordinator said green economies required green energy generation based on renewable energy to replace fossil fuels as well as energy conservation and efficient energy use.
She said that the deployment would help to reduce greenhouse emissions.
The scientist said, with the world’s population projected to grow to nine billion by 2050, and with limitation in natural resources, it would become necessary to move toward renewable and sustainable energy.
She said it was necessary in order to supply healthy food and feedstock as well as daily materials.
However, she said for all these to be possible, awareness would have to be created on what green economy and its gains.
She explained that bio-economy and green economy were both multidimensional knowledge-based concepts which were interrelated, forming a link between material science, engineering, economics and the sub-aspects of life sciences enabling bio-based sustainable economic development.
Gidado clarified that depleting fossil resources which had its origin from climate threatening gas, carbon dioxide, climate change and a growing world population, would make sustainable resource-efficient strategies increasingly on the demand.
“Bio-economy and green economy are two responses to these challenges that encapsulate various sectors, such as agriculture, environment, aquaculture and industry.
“Though bio-economy has been at the centre of discussion as a vital tool for poverty alleviation, the term green economy is beginning to emerge as an all-encompassing term,” she said.
The expert said that green economy was a broader concept than bio-economy, encapsulating renewable energy, low carbon transport, energy efficient buildings, clean technologies, improved waste management, and improved fresh water provision, among others.
If Green economy can be thought of as one which is low carbon, resource efficient and socially inclusive and bio-economy is key to green economy”, she said.
She said bio-economy was key because bio-economy was multifaceted, dealing with food production, bio-resources, bio-fuel, health and environment, economy and related research and development.
Gidado said the world was presently debating on how to cut dangerous emissions.
Rivers Community Residents Turn Roadside Into Refuse Dumpsites
Some sections of the Eleme Junction-Igbo Etche Road in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State have been converted to refuse dumpsites.
Sources within Umuo-godo, the nearest community to the site informed The Tide that the situation had not only become an eyesore, but also threatening the health of the people.
According to the source, motorists are also finding it difficult to pass through the road as vehicles coming from opposite directions have to give way to each other before passing through the road.
An indigene of Umuodogo Community, who spoke under condition of anonymity, told The Tide in an interview that the refuse were usually dumped at nights by some residents in the area.
He also said some people threw their refuse into the dump from moving vehicles and wondered why people chose to dump refuse there despite a police signpost warning people not to dump refuse in the area.
A community leader in the area, Eze Ndubuisi Nwankwo said the situation might lead to outbreak of epidemic in the community if nothing was done.
Eze Nwankwo who is the Eze Odintananya of Etche Ethnic Nationality stressed the need for residents of the area to cultivate good sanitary habit and desist from dumping refuse in the area.
Also speaking, another resident, Ebere Stanley blamed the situation on the absence of a receptacle in the area.
He stressed the need for the community to choose another site far from residential quarters for the dumping of refuse as the site is too close to the road.
“I am appealing to the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) to provide refuse bins around communities in Igbo Etche.”
Ebere Stanley also called for sanctions against anyone caught dumping refuse in the area.
Another respondent Chidiebere Joseph said what was needed was attitudinal change, adding that people ought to know that it is not good to create a dumpsite along the road.
He said, the situation might create wrong impression about the community in the minds of those coming to Igbo-Etche for the first time.
“It is not good. They should relocate the site to another place,” he said.
