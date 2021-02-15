Finally, GC Confirms Okonjo-Iweala WTO DG

Nigeria’s Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has been confirmed as Director General the World Trade Organization (WTO).

She becomes the first African and the first female to head the organisation after her confirmation on Monday.

WTO’s committee confirmed Okonjo-Iweala at a special meeting of the General Council after the withdrawal of South Korea’s Minister of Trade, Yoo Myung-hee.

Already, President of the European Council, Charles Michel has expressed EU’s unalloyed support for Okonjo-Iweala.

According to Michel in a tweet, “My warmest wishes to Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala @NOIweala on your appointment as Director General of @WTO. You bring a wealth of experience and expertise at a time when the WTO needs reform. Count on full support of the EU.

It would be recalled that former US President, Donald Trump had, last October, vetoed her nomination and confirmation, saying that the US supports the South Korean minister, instead, for the top job, thereby throwing the Selection Committee in utter confusion.

But the new US President, Joseph Biden raised Nigeria, and indeed, Africa’s hope early this month, when his administration announced “strong support” for Okonjo-Iweala’s candidacy, finally putting a nail on the South Korean finance minister’s bid, and forcing her to withdraw from the race.

Okonjo-Iweala had outshined a litany of other candidates from across al continents, who indicated interest in the WTO top job, to emerge the candidate with the most votes and support, no thanks to the tacit support and lobbying force of the Federal Government and the African Union.