News
Finally, GC Confirms Okonjo-Iweala WTO DG
Nigeria’s Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has been confirmed as Director General the World Trade Organization (WTO).
She becomes the first African and the first female to head the organisation after her confirmation on Monday.
WTO’s committee confirmed Okonjo-Iweala at a special meeting of the General Council after the withdrawal of South Korea’s Minister of Trade, Yoo Myung-hee.
Already, President of the European Council, Charles Michel has expressed EU’s unalloyed support for Okonjo-Iweala.
According to Michel in a tweet, “My warmest wishes to Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala @NOIweala on your appointment as Director General of @WTO. You bring a wealth of experience and expertise at a time when the WTO needs reform. Count on full support of the EU.
It would be recalled that former US President, Donald Trump had, last October, vetoed her nomination and confirmation, saying that the US supports the South Korean minister, instead, for the top job, thereby throwing the Selection Committee in utter confusion.
But the new US President, Joseph Biden raised Nigeria, and indeed, Africa’s hope early this month, when his administration announced “strong support” for Okonjo-Iweala’s candidacy, finally putting a nail on the South Korean finance minister’s bid, and forcing her to withdraw from the race.
Okonjo-Iweala had outshined a litany of other candidates from across al continents, who indicated interest in the WTO top job, to emerge the candidate with the most votes and support, no thanks to the tacit support and lobbying force of the Federal Government and the African Union.
News
Finally, GC Confirms Okonjo-Iweala WTO DG
Nigeria’s Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has been confirmed as Director General the World Trade Organization (WTO).
She becomes the first African and the first female to head the organisation after her confirmation on Monday.
WTO’s committee confirmed Okonjo-Iweala at a special meeting of the General Council after the withdrawal of South Korea’s Minister of Trade, Yoo Myung-hee.
Already, President of the European Council, Charles Michel has expressed EU’s unalloyed support for Okonjo-Iweala.
According to Michel in a tweet, “My warmest wishes to Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala @NOIweala on your appointment as Director General of @WTO. You bring a wealth of experience and expertise at a time when the WTO needs reform. Count on full support of the EU.
It would be recalled that former US President, Donald Trump had, last October, vetoed her nomination and confirmation, saying that the US supports the South Korean minister, instead, for the top job, thereby throwing the Selection Committee in utter confusion.
But the new US President, Joseph Biden raised Nigeria, and indeed, Africa’s hope early this month, when his administration announced “strong support” for Okonjo-Iweala’s candidacy, finally putting a nail on the South Korean finance minister’s bid, and forcing her to withdraw from the race.
Okonjo-Iweala had outshined a litany of other candidates from across al continents, who indicated interest in the WTO top job, to emerge the candidate with the most votes and support, no thanks to the tacit support and lobbying force of the Federal Government and the African Union.
News
Nigeria Collapsing Under Your Watch, PDP Tells Buhari
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed deep concerns over the rising sectional disagreements and violent conflicts in various parts of the country, which it stressed that are being exacerbated by the insensitive, divisive and parochial approach to governance by the Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.
It specifically urged the President to note that the once cohesive and economically thriving nation handed over to him in 2015 is fast collapsing in his hands due to his failure to effectively manage the economy, inability to administer the complex political and sectional nuances of the nation as well as manifest lack of capacity to confront terrorists, bandits and kidnappers ravaging our country.
The PDP particularly lamented the escalated sectional conflicts in various parts of the country; the bloody ethnic clashes currently raging in Ibadan, Oyo State in addition to similar clashes recorded in Benue, Taraba, Kogi, Plateau, Kaduna, Kano as well as other states of the federation.
The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, further expressed grief that under the anti-democratic and anti-people proclivities of the Buhari-led APC administration, the once thriving country has come under grave tension to the extent that citizens have become nervous, agitated, lost faith in the polity, with individuals, communities, states and geo-political zones resorting to self-determination as a way of survival.
The party noted as distressing that the Buhari administration cannot handle the fundamental responsibility of government; to guarantee the security, safety of our citizens as well as peaceful co-existence and stability of our nation.
The PDP further said, “From Lagos to Borno, Oyo to Ebonyi, Imo to Katsina, Plateau to Osun, Benue to Kano; indeed, across our nation, the tension is palpable; Nigerians are losing confidence in government. The corporate existence of our nation, which patriotic citizens have been labouring for, is now being threatened”.
It, therefore, called on Buhari to wake up from slumber, end the divisive tendencies of the APC administration and without further delay, take urgent steps to guarantee peaceful co-existence in our country by ensuring strict adherence to extant provisions of the 1999 Constitution, especially regarding our federal structure and sensibilities.
News
Covid-19: 11m Girls May Not Return To School In Nigeria, Others -World Bank
Over 11 million girls in low and middle-income nations such as Nigeria may not return after the reopening of schools following their closure as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, a report by the World Bank has noted.
The report, titled “Realising the returns to schooling: How Covid-19 and school closures are threatening women’s economic future, “ said the pandemic is eroding the gains made in girls’ education in recent years.
The Bank noted that urgent action is needed to ensure that girls and women can realise the returns to their schooling, as one additional year of schooling for girls, means their wages could go up by 12 per cent.
“Covid-19 is presenting a crisis within a crisis for girls’ education. One additional year of education increases women’s returns to education by 12 per cent, while it is 10 per cent for men.
“‘The quality of education received by boys and girls is an important determinant of their access to higher levels of schooling and their future earnings. Girls have caught up with boys in many dimensions in recent decades and now outperform boys in terms of learning achievement.
“Covid-19-induced school closures may slow or reverse these gains and may further prevent girls and women from realising the potential returns – representing a ‘hidden’ future cost,” the report stated.
The Bank forecast lower levels of schooling, learning and future earnings because of school closures due to Covid-19.
It added that the pandemic put the girl child at an increased risk of dropping out of school, being vulnerable to domestic violence and other gender-based violence threats, facing child marriage and early pregnancy and being exploited as child labour.
It noted that the scenario played out during the Ebola crisis in Sierra Leone, as more girls missed out on educational opportunities as a result of school disruption.
It suggested that urgent action be taken to prevent further school closures, mitigate or reverse learning losses and get girls back to school.
Trending
- Oil & Energy1 day ago
Oil Pollution: Monarch Hails UK Supreme Court’s Ruling Against Shell
- Oil & Energy1 day ago
Shell Didn’t Under-Report 2m Barrels Of Crude-DPR
- Column1 day ago
Ponzi Schemes Still Abound
- News1 day ago
Polluted N’Delta Communities Can Sue In English Courts, UK S’Court Rules
- Sports4 days ago
Beat Enyimba In Aba, Get N20m, Wike Charges Rivers Utd …Gov Presents 54 Seater Bus To Team
- Featured4 days ago
MOMAN Seeks National Dialogue On Fuel Subsidy
- Sports1 day ago
2020/2021 CAF Champions League: Results From Early Group-Stage Matches
- Featured4 days ago
Govs Still Sidelined In NDDC Affairs, Wike Laments