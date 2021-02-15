Ex-LG Boss Tasks Politicians On Honesty, Sincerity

Former Executive Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State and Chairman of the Road Maintenance and Rehabilitation Agency, Prince Timothy Nsirim, has stressed the need for politicians, especially those elected into public office to always deal and relate with their constituents with a sense of honesty and sincerity, as doing so would ultimately endear the political leaders to their people.

This is even as he expresses gratitude to the Executive Governor of the State, Chief Nyesom Wike and other Rivers people for their immense support during the burial of his mother.

Nsirim, who gave the charge during the funeral ceremony of his mother, Late Mrs Victoria Wejionwu Nsirim at the Rumueme Civic Centre in Port Harcourt last Saturday, said his foray into politics for several years has taught him that it pays to be honest and sincere in dealing and relating with the people at all times, contending that it is no longer fashionable for politicians to see politics as an avenue to deceive or take the people for granted.

While applauding Governor Wike’s giant development strides in politics, Nsirim said following and working with the Governor has so equipped him that even if he is entrusted with a moribund industry, he would resuscitate and resurrect it.

Speaking with The Tide in an exclusive interview in Port Harcourt yesterday, the former local government chairman said he was happy and grateful to God that he was able to give the mother a befitting burial and paid glowing tribute to the deceased, whom he described as a compassionate and loving Queen.

He noted that it was a thing of joy that the mother campaigned for him during the chairmanship election in the local government which saw him emerge the council chairman and equally assisted the husband, Nyenwe-Eli Omunakwe Nyeche Nsirim won elections as a Councillor for two terms.

According to him, his mother gave freely to all those who came in contact with her during her life time.

He further noted that he was able to make his mark in the administration of OBALGA as Executive Chairman because he was able to show love and sincerity of purpose to his people as well as carried them along in whatever projects he embarked on, adding that as somebody who took over the mantle of leadership from Governor Wike as Chairman, he strived hard to improve on the governor’s excellent achievements.

Against this backdrop, Nsirim advised future council chairmen of the local government to be careful while administering the council area going by the high standards of performance set by the governor and himself.

Nsirim said the calibre of personalities that graced the mother’s burial was a demonstration of love for him and the entire Nsirim’s family, and thanked Governor Wike whom he said is always there for him.

He also thanked the Rumueme people, the OBALGA and the entire people of the State for their uncommon outpouring of affection, and promised never to let them down.

The former council boss said for the sheer fact that the entire Nsirim’s family jointly gave his mother a befitting burial was an indication that there is peace radiating in the family.

Among dignitaries who graced the burial ceremony included the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo; Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Iyayi Laminkara; former President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), O. C. J. Okocha (SAN) and his wife; former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Chief Austin Opara, traditional rulers, captains of industries, among others.

The officiating ministers included Apostle David Zilly Aggrey; Bishop Victor Uzosike, Bishop Lucky Aroh, among others.

By: Donatus Ebi