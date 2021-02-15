Niger Delta
Diri Charges Bayelsans, Journalists On Constructive Criticism
Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri has charged Bayelsans from all walks of life and media practitioners on constructive criticism and balanced reportage of government’s activities in the state.
Diri gave the charge at an interactive session with journalists in Yenagoa.
He commended journalists for partnering the Prosperity government in progress in the past one year.
According to the Governor, majority of the citizens of the state and the media have kept him on his feet, saying due to their positive reportage of the government, the Prosperity administration led by him has been leaving no stone unturned in its effort to develop the state.
He restated the commitment of government towards completing all old and new projects, noting that amidst the paucity of funds occasioned by the drop in the global prices of oil and the novel Covid-19 virus, the administration has not been found wanting in the area of execution of projects.
“Amidst the drop in the prices of oil in the international market and the dwindling allocations accruing to us we’ve been setting aside two hundred million naira monthly from our inception into office to off-set the backlog of pensions and gratuities owed our retirees”, he said.
“These retirees were not owed by the immediate past government alone, some were owed by administrations before the immediate past one.
“But I’ve also directed that all civil servants be paid their salaries from the twenty-eight day of every month since our assumption of office”, the governor stated.
The Governor reemphasised the importance of peace and security, saying one area the Prosperity administration had carved a niche for itself was in the area of the security of lives and properties in the state.
Also speaking, the state commissioner for Information and Orientation, Hon.Yiba Duba commended media practitioners for their support for the government.
He stated that Journalists in the past one year had been indispensable partners in progress, harping that the Prosperity government has better plans for Bayelsans and non-Bayelsans living in the state.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
Corruption Allegation: Edo Doctors Task Obaseki On Findings
Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, and Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Edo State Hospitals’ Management Board, are at loggerheads over alleged corruption in the health sector.
ARD faulted Obaseki on the alleged massive corruption in the health sector in the state.
It also expressed displeasure over Obaseki’s disparaging remarks against medical practitioners in the employ of state government.
ARD, in an online statement by its President, Dr. Osayande Edorisiagbon, and the Secretary-General, Dr. Ovbiagele Uaboi, after an emergency meeting of its members, described Obaseki’s comments as vexatious and unsubstantiated.
Obaseki had earlier condemned the alleged high level of corruption in the healthcare system in the state, noting that his administration would insist on a new order and that doctors must render services to Edo people, to justify their salaries.
Obaseki made the submission during a meeting with medical doctors drawn from Edo Hospitals’ Management Board, Edo Specialist Hospital, Edo Primary Healthcare Agency and the state’s Ministry of Health, which took place at the Government House, Benin.
The governor stressed that his administration would vehemently resist the old order and chart a new course to improve the healthcare system in the state, adding that the meeting with the medical practitioners was to discuss the way forward for the healthcare system in the state.
ARD, however, declared that it was unaware of any independent panel set up by the government, where any medical doctor was indicted for financial impropriety.
It said: “If an investigative body was ever set up by Obaseki’s administration, we challenge Edo State government to make its findings public.
“It is a notorious fact that many years ago, Edo State government introduced a direct mode of collection of revenue for services rendered in all government health facilities that effectively makes it impossible for the management of the health institutions to have access to the collected revenue, let alone the medical doctors who render only clinical services.
“Lapses in Edo State government’s revenue-collection process must not be blamed on the medical personnel.
“ARD is aware that the 34 hospitals under the Edo State Hospitals’ Management Board (SHMB) survive on a paltry monthly subvention of about N15 million, while they are able to still generate substantial revenue that is directly collected by Obaseki’s administration.”
The doctors’ association, while commenting on private practice by doctors in government employ, drew the attention of the governor to the fact that there is an existing law (Regulated and Other Professions (Private Practice Prohibition) Decree No 1 of 1992), which regulates private practice by medical doctors in public service, thereby exempting doctors from the ban of public officials from private practice.
The association said: “It is disingenuous to attempt to criminalise and demonise our hardworking medical doctors, whose practice does not conflict with the code of conduct for public officials, as the medical practitioners are already working more than the period required by law.”
Niger Delta
Nine Killed In Calabar-Itu Highway Auto-Crash
No fewer than nine persons have been confirmed dead following a ghastly auto crash that occurred along Calabar-Itu Highway on Friday at about 9:55am around Okurikang axis.
The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Cross River Sector Command, Cpyrian Ofordu, who confirmed the incident explained that 12 persons were involved but nine persons died on the spot while the three others were rescued in critical condition.
According to him, the vehicles involved in the accident include a MACK truck and a Toyota Hiace bus with 12 occupants.
He said that the cause of the accident could not be ascertained, adding that crash investigators were at the site and would come up with their report as soon as possible.
The FRSC Sector Commander who spoke with The Tide on telephone said that three persons were rescued from the 12 seater Hiace Bus while nine others died, and they have been deposited at the mortuary .
“The three persons rescued are in critical condition as we (FRSC) were called in to rescue but what we saw at the crash site was bad.
“Those involved were three female adults and 9 males, but the nine persons who died have been deposited at the mortuary including two females and 7 males. If there are further developments, we will keep you abreast ,” Ofordu said.
