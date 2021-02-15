News
Abducted Lady Raped To Death In Army Barracks, Intersociety Alleges
One of the young women abducted from Oyigbo, Rivers State, during the recent military operation has been raped to death at Mogadishu Barracks in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety) has alleged.
In a statement, yesterday, in Onitsha, Intersociety, gave the name of the lady as Victoria.
The statement further alleged that the rapists also deflowered and inflicted “bruises and internal injuries on another, as young as 23, who resisted being raped because she was a virgin.”
Intersociety claimed that in all “53 Oyigbo young women were abducted and serially raped at Mogadishu Barracks.
“The 53 young girls and women and others in non-menopausal age bracket, were abducted by the Nigerian Army in Oyigbo, Rivers State, between October and November, 2020, and serially raped for weeks by its soldiers at the Mogadishu (Abacha) Barracks in Abuja.
“They were part of those abducted at various arenas at Oyigbo on their way home from work between 7pm and 7.30pm on November 20, 2020, and taken to Obinze Army Barracks in Owerri in the dead of the night or hours of the blue law from where they were secretly transported next night to the Mogadishu Barracks, Abuja, where many, if not most of them, were raped and used as ‘sex slaves’ for weeks before they were secretly transferred to DSS dungeons in Abuja, where they are presently held incommunicado”, the group claimed.
Intersociety said this in the statement signed by its board Chair, Emeka Umeagbalasi; Head of Civil Liberties and Rule of Law, Barrister Obianuju Igboeli; Head of Democracy and Good Governance, Barrister Chinwe Umeche; Head of Campaign and Publicity, Barrister Chidinma Udegbunam; Head of Int’l Justice and Human Rights, Barrister Ndidiamaka Bernard; and Head of Field Data Collection and Documentation, Comrade Samuel Kamanyaoku.
Intersociety named the 53 alleged abduction and rape victims as: Ijeoma Francisca, Pauline Anyanwu, Grace Samson, Rebecca Ibeanusi, Ebere Uchechi, Emmanuella Oluchukwu, Okafor Uloma, Peace Amaka, Eberechi Ibe, Ekene Silver, Grace Anwulika, Mba Asiegbu, Modestus Umeazie, Blessing Paulina, Joy Anozie, Amarachukwu Believe, Amadi Chinasa, Onwuka Uzoma, Chidinma Ukachukwu, Chioma Isaac, and Peace Isaac.
Others are, Ebube Aneto, Tina Emeka, Stephanie Sunday, Mercy Chidinma, Diri Ibe, Mirabel Angel, Nwosu Abigail, Uwaoma Queen, Sarah Alo, Sandra Evoh, Cynthia Evoh, Bridget Dede, Erica Ndubisi, Oluchi Mercy, Uchendu Priscilla, Goodness Kaima, Ujunwa Ndubisi, Mama Nnamdi, Ekpere Odinanka, Nwoji Mary, Rosemary Ogudike, Happiness Odinaka, Georgina Umunze, Ngozi White, Atumofe Charity, Atumofe Precious, Amaka Ebere, Clementina Obiageli, Success Florence, Dike Amara, Kelechi Orji and Ukaamaka Oluchi.
On how it discovered the ordeal of the allegedly raped abductees, the rights group said, “Following the release of the second batch of the Oyigbo abductees numbering 29 on December 29, 2020, including two young women (23 years old and 21 years old); a case of rape by soldiers of the Nigerian Army attached to Mogadishu Barracks and similar harassments at Obinze Army Barracks in Owerri, Imo State, was reported and on February 8, 2021, Intersociety dispatched its investigators to interview the victims.
“Intersociety is retaining its right of confidentiality by withholding the identities and full accounts of the two rape victims”.
However, part of their accounts relevant to this statement is that “they were abducted alongside multiple dozens of other young women and men between 7pm and 7.30pm on November 20, 2020, at Oyigbo.
“The victims were abducted on their way home from their job or work places.
“The two rape victims were specifically abducted and labelled “criminals” on their way home from their hair dressing salons and at a local commuter bus stop.
“Their abductors (soldiers) operated with a luxurious bus ‘packed’ with multiple dozens of abductees.
“They were taken away to undisclosed locations same night only for them to find themselves next day (November 21, 2020) at Obinze Army Barracks, Owerri (Imo State).
“In the late evening of same (November 21), they were again taken away in the same luxurious bus only for them to find themselves next morning at Mogadishu Barracks, Abuja.
“At arrival in the Mogadishu Barracks, they were separated and dumped in ‘male and female guardrooms’.”
The victims also importantly informed Intersociety “that there were over 50 young women in the female guardrooms-all Oyigbo abductees” and that “during their stay in the guardrooms and less than two days after their arrival, soldiers turned them into ‘sex slaves’ and serially raped them using random picking or selection”.
The victims added that “just a day after their arrival from Obinze on November 22, 2020, one of them, called ‘Victoria’ was raped to death and her corpse disappeared till date.”
The victims told Intersociety that “they were not raped inside guardrooms but were randomly picked each of the raping days and taken to designated spots where they were raped and returned to guardrooms.
“The victims also alleged that “they were tortured, abused, degraded and starved of food and toiletries while in the Army captivity and were also totally blocked from their families and stripped of their personal belongings, including cash sums, bags, jewelleries and mobile phones”.
“Intersociety’s Barrister E.R. Okoroafor and others have since sent the clips of the interview to strategic groups, including notable women’s rights groups outside the country”, it added.
Intersociety disclosed in the statement that efforts are being made to secure the release of the victims from the Army and DSS custody.
News
Nigeria Collapsing Under Your Watch, PDP Tells Buhari
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed deep concerns over the rising sectional disagreements and violent conflicts in various parts of the country, which it stressed that are being exacerbated by the insensitive, divisive and parochial approach to governance by the Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.
It specifically urged the President to note that the once cohesive and economically thriving nation handed over to him in 2015 is fast collapsing in his hands due to his failure to effectively manage the economy, inability to administer the complex political and sectional nuances of the nation as well as manifest lack of capacity to confront terrorists, bandits and kidnappers ravaging our country.
The PDP particularly lamented the escalated sectional conflicts in various parts of the country; the bloody ethnic clashes currently raging in Ibadan, Oyo State in addition to similar clashes recorded in Benue, Taraba, Kogi, Plateau, Kaduna, Kano as well as other states of the federation.
The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, further expressed grief that under the anti-democratic and anti-people proclivities of the Buhari-led APC administration, the once thriving country has come under grave tension to the extent that citizens have become nervous, agitated, lost faith in the polity, with individuals, communities, states and geo-political zones resorting to self-determination as a way of survival.
The party noted as distressing that the Buhari administration cannot handle the fundamental responsibility of government; to guarantee the security, safety of our citizens as well as peaceful co-existence and stability of our nation.
The PDP further said, “From Lagos to Borno, Oyo to Ebonyi, Imo to Katsina, Plateau to Osun, Benue to Kano; indeed, across our nation, the tension is palpable; Nigerians are losing confidence in government. The corporate existence of our nation, which patriotic citizens have been labouring for, is now being threatened”.
It, therefore, called on Buhari to wake up from slumber, end the divisive tendencies of the APC administration and without further delay, take urgent steps to guarantee peaceful co-existence in our country by ensuring strict adherence to extant provisions of the 1999 Constitution, especially regarding our federal structure and sensibilities.
News
Covid-19: 11m Girls May Not Return To School In Nigeria, Others -World Bank
Over 11 million girls in low and middle-income nations such as Nigeria may not return after the reopening of schools following their closure as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, a report by the World Bank has noted.
The report, titled “Realising the returns to schooling: How Covid-19 and school closures are threatening women’s economic future, “ said the pandemic is eroding the gains made in girls’ education in recent years.
The Bank noted that urgent action is needed to ensure that girls and women can realise the returns to their schooling, as one additional year of schooling for girls, means their wages could go up by 12 per cent.
“Covid-19 is presenting a crisis within a crisis for girls’ education. One additional year of education increases women’s returns to education by 12 per cent, while it is 10 per cent for men.
“‘The quality of education received by boys and girls is an important determinant of their access to higher levels of schooling and their future earnings. Girls have caught up with boys in many dimensions in recent decades and now outperform boys in terms of learning achievement.
“Covid-19-induced school closures may slow or reverse these gains and may further prevent girls and women from realising the potential returns – representing a ‘hidden’ future cost,” the report stated.
The Bank forecast lower levels of schooling, learning and future earnings because of school closures due to Covid-19.
It added that the pandemic put the girl child at an increased risk of dropping out of school, being vulnerable to domestic violence and other gender-based violence threats, facing child marriage and early pregnancy and being exploited as child labour.
It noted that the scenario played out during the Ebola crisis in Sierra Leone, as more girls missed out on educational opportunities as a result of school disruption.
It suggested that urgent action be taken to prevent further school closures, mitigate or reverse learning losses and get girls back to school.
News
PDP Candidates Emerge For April LG Polls In Rivers
Indications have emerged that chairmanship and councillorship candidates for the forthcoming April 17, local government elections in Rivers State have emerged, after meticulous and scrupulous selection process across all the 23 local government areas in the state.
These indications began emerging, last Thursday, after the party’s primaries and congresses for the conduct of the local government election.
Top on the list of candidates for the election are eight persons who are presently serving as LG chairmen.
Among them is Engr Samuel Nwanosike, who is re-contesting election as chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area.
Others returning include Daniel Opelia for Abua/Odual, Ben Eke for Ahoada East, Hope Ikiriko for Ahoada West, and Rowland Sekibo for Akuku-Toru.
Also returning are Obinna Anyanwu for Etche, Chisom Christian for Omuma, and David Irimagha for Bonny LGA.
Scaling through the nomination process as fresh candidates, last weekend, also are Barrister George Ariolu for Obio/Akpor, Erastus Awortu for Andoni, Dr Chidi Lloyd for Emohua, Ollormate Obarilor for Eleme, and Thomas Bariere for Khana LGAs.
In the line-up to take over from the present LG council chairmen include, Onengiye George for Asari Toru, Michael John Williams for Degema, Confidence Dekoo for Gokana, Vincent Nwaobakata for Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, Vincent Nemieboka for Ogu/Bolo, Akuro Tobin for Okrika, Enyiada Cookey-Gam for Opobo/Nkoro, Okechukwu Akara for Oyigbo, Allwell Ihunda for Port Harcourt, and Mbakpone Okpe for Tai.
The Tide gathered that the above candidates are to square it out with candidates of, at least, 18 other political parties, which have indicated readiness to participate in the electoral process to be supervised by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission at the local government level.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
Trending
- Sports3 days ago
Beat Enyimba In Aba, Get N20m, Wike Charges Rivers Utd …Gov Presents 54 Seater Bus To Team
- Oil & Energy3 hours ago
Oil Pollution: Monarch Hails UK Supreme Court’s Ruling Against Shell
- Column3 hours ago
Ponzi Schemes Still Abound
- Oil & Energy2 hours ago
Shell Didn’t Under-Report 2m Barrels Of Crude-DPR
- Featured3 days ago
MOMAN Seeks National Dialogue On Fuel Subsidy
- Featured3 days ago
Govs Still Sidelined In NDDC Affairs, Wike Laments
- Sports3 days ago
CAFCC: Rivers Utd Midfielder Confident Of Beating Enyimba, Sunday
- Sports3 days ago
Shooting Stars Coach Ready For NNL Season