Women
Women Bodies Back Cancer Eradication …Advocate Provision For Women In PIB
Although the Federal Government, last year, allayed fears of a rise in Nigeria’s cancer burden as it upgraded seven tertiary health institutions to manage invasive cancer and cancer-related illnesses in the country, yet, the Nigeria Association Of Women Journalists NAWOJ, observes that some factors still militate against government efforts at effectively combating cancer scourge in Nigeria.
It highlighted poor awareness, poor health seeking behaviour, low level of non-governmental investments, low number of skilled health care personnel, funding gaps as major factors. Others include the myopic view that cancer is a disease of the rich, amid the reality that the poor and downtrodden are suffering in silence.
NAWOJ also spotted some myths and misconceptions that lead to stigmatisation and discrimination against people living with cancer as factors that must be dealt with. The body added that unless government intervened significantly, more Nigerians would continue to die of cancer.
The media women umbrella body is emphasising in a simple term, the imperativeness of the federal and state governments to partner with the national and international stakeholders to be able to record more laudable achievements in managing cancer cases in the country, as well as commit adequate resources to reduce cancer death and provide better quality of life for patients and survivors.
It also called on governmental organizations, civil societies and other stakeholders to intensify advocacies and organise more sensitisation programmes, especially in rural areas, to enlighten the public on preventive measures to reduce the prevalence of the killer disease.
In all of this, there is no gainsaying the fact that while the government does its bit in this regard, the masses no doubt, have a part to play if cancer must be subdued. This year is a reminder of the enduring power of cooperation and collective action. It has indeed become obvious that when we choose to come together, we can achieve what we all wish for a healthier, brighter world. For now, we may not know that all of our actions count as they matter a lot. A cancer-free world is actually not a mirage, but achieveable in our collective action.
As the global community marked this year’s World Cancer Day, the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) in its usual manner, encouraged individuals to go for regular checkups and examinations, as early detection saves lives. NAWOJ is of the view that regular checks is all that is needed to prevent this enigma of our time as early detection will mean early treatment and eventual prevention.
This is absolutely the message of this year’s world cancer day. The 2021 global theme: “I Am And I Will”, acknowledges the fact that our commitment to act will lead to powerful progress in reducing the global impact of cancer and create a cancer-free world. It is a call for everyone, irrespective of who you are, because our actions – big or small – will make a lasting, positive change.
According to the United Nations, such actions have an impact on everyone around us, within our neighbourhoods, communities and cities. And that more than ever, our actions are being felt across borders and oceans.
There is no doubt that there is cure when detected early, therefore, we encourage regular checkups and examinations as most cancers can be removed with either drugs, radiotherapy or surgeries, when detected early. NAWOJ believes everyone has the capacity to address the cancer burden and that, together, we can work to reduce cancer risk factors and overcome barriers to early diagnosis, treatment and palliative care in Nigeria.
Meanwhile, the Medical Association of Nigeria, MWAN, Rivers State, has advocated for early screening, adopting healthy lifestyles and called on everyone to take action to reduce the risk of cancer. The state president of the association, Dr Vetty Agala, in commemoration of the World Cancer Day 2021 in Port Harcourt, announced that so far, eighty five (85) women have benefitted from VIA, fifty-two (52) from pap smear and eighty six (86) persons had clinical breast examinations, while two hundred and eighty (280) students from two (2) secondary schools also had health education on cervical cancer, personal hygiene, HIV-self testing and gender- based violence.
It would be recalled that the association had flagged off screening for breast and cervical cancer at their Every Woman’s Centre Lane 1, Block 3, Flat 3 Marine Base Estate, while routine screening continues even after the world cancer day.
In another development, the Nigerian Association of Women Journalists, NAWOJ , has advocated a Petroluem Industry Bill, PIB, that increases participation of Women in the oil and gas sector. The Zonal Vice President of Zone B, NAWOJ, Mrs Ayaba Omobola Nowoola- Akigbehin, made the appeal in a workshop with female journalists of South/South and South West Zones held in Lealo Hotel, Lagos State with the theme: “PIB: X-Raying Women Issues for Media Reportage”.
Nawoj realised that despite the challenges faced by women as a result of the exploration of oil and gas and pollution in our environment which affected the livelihood of women, there was no provision in any sections of the bill that provided for the need of the women, especially in allotting positions to the women in accordance with the 35 per cent affirmation.
NAWOJ therefore, promised to reach out to the National Assembly and the Presidency to make its stand known before the passage of the PIB.
It is worthy to note that the bill, if passed into law, will improve the operation of the oil and gas sector and boost local industralisation. However, due to the delay in the passage of the bill by National Assembly in the past 20 years, the nation has suffered economic setbacks from both foreign and local investors.
By: Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Women
Rivers NAWOJ Condemns Kidnap Of Member
The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, NAWOJ, Rivers State Chapter, has condemned in strong terms, the kidnap of a female Journalist, Chidiebere Onyia and has called for her immediate release.
The kidnapped journalist, Mrs Onyia, who is a reporter with the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA, Port Harcourt Zonal Office is also a nursing mother. Sadly, Chidiebere Onyia was reportedly kidnapped at gunpoint on her way home on Tuesday night along the railway line at Woji in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.
In a statement jointly signed by the Acting Chairperson, Joy Grant-Amadi and Secretary, Daba Benebo, NAWOJ strongly decries the alleged kidnap, saying it is barbaric and inhuman.
NAWOJ gravely frowns at recent kidnap of journalists across the nation and called on security agencies to ensure that perpetrators of this heinous crime were brought to book and the woman safely released to continue her maternal responsibility as a nursing mother.
Women
Women Have All It Takes To Rule The World – NUJ Boss
The Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalist, Rivers State Chapter, Stanley Job Stanley, has described women as great people with great potentials but frowned at the discordant voices of women, especially when it comes to politics. This he said at the inaugural meeting of Stand Up for women Society (SWS) held here in the state penultimate week.
He called on women to start loving themselves irrespective of age and ethnicity, noting that the day women begin to vote for themselves, men would be in serious trouble as women are tops on every list and have all it takes to rule the world.
Re-echoeing the popular saying that “if you educate a woman, you educate a society and nation at large, Job remarked that for the society to change, women must be given opportunities in politics as they are better mangers of resources, meaning that they can better organize the society.
Meanwhile the National President of Standup for Women Society (SWS}, Rivers State Chapter, Barr. Deborah Ijadele-Adetona has used the occasion of the inaugural meeting of the body to call on Nigeria women to standup for themselves, considering the patriarchal nature of the society in which they find themselves. She said that most women are yet to acquire the basic educational qualification needed, as a result that makes them to have inferiority complex, thereby causing them to face all forms of domestic and sexual violence without speaking out.
She explained that women the need to empower and encourage women in the society is the essence for the formation of a non-governmental, apolitical, solely women right organization, under the aegis of Standup for Women Society, which objectives and aims are targeted at the total development of Nigerian Women and society at large, stating that it is willing to promote, update and upgrade women in Nigeria.
Ijadele-Adetona charged women to speak out no matter the situation they find themselves, because as humans they reserve the right to live and be happy as such should speak out, especially when their right is being abused.
According to her: “Women are the engine room of families, as they serve as nurses, teachers, trainers, character builder and molders, preachers, peace promoters, cooks, prayer warrior, as such standup for Women Society as a forum will be bedrock as well as mouth piece for Nigeria Women as it intends to liberate promote and enforce their courses in Nigeria and beyond.
“Women as agents of change is not a new concept, throughout history, women have led movements for change at every level and being an integral part of that change, be it political, economic and social. The story of women being agents of change is very compelling, the tenacity of ordinary women who have transformed themselves, their families and their communities, while battling against great odds are common place, often they were not noted or remembered and it is also these women, who have left mark on global, democracy, development and peace initiatives,” the National President added.
She stressed that the organisation is expected to galvanize support and draw the attention of critical stakeholders in the society to the total development of Nigerian Women, adding that women should be massively involved in policy making and they should also seek full participation in governance at all levels.
Ijadele-Adetona added that it was time for women to play active roles as a forum to liberate and actualize the rights of women as well as fill the missing gap for active grassroots-based forum for women in the community and the nation.
She further emphasized that the strength of the women in nation building cannot be over emphasized, as female gender always tops the list in any programme, population, agricultural, economy, religious, social responsibility, among others, remarking that active voters are women yet they are deprived to lead and play prominent roles in the society.
She noted that the day and year women will drop hate towards their fellow women and join forces to vote for their fellow women to be in power to head sensitive positions, that is the year that everyone in Nigeria would experience the sudden transformation and change that they all have been yearning for.
The SWS National President stated further that the in business, marketing, local manufacturing, among others women are always playing active roles, yet their activities are downplayed, hence the reason why they are always an appendage to men in any position.
She charged all women to join SWS, the women liberation group that is basically out to create the necessary awareness for women as well as to educate women about themselves, noting that being aware of yourself is the first step to understanding yourself which enables you to deal with yourself and others more effectively and at the end translate to a happier and more fulfilled life.
On her part, the Rivers State Chairperson, Liberator Ifeoma Ossai earlier had stating that over the years the plight of women and the girl child which has been an issue bedeviling the society, is the reason why Standup for Women Society has decided to gather women from all spheres of life in order to develop, enlighten as well as empower them with skills that would give them a future devoid of torture and deprivation in the quest for their daily bread.
Ossai added that women can become relevant in the society by occupying key positions in the government, corporate organizations and agencies.
According to her, “SWS, despite her tender age in Rivers State has gathered over 100 women on her Social Network platform and has worked tirelessly to realize the core goal of the organization to partner with corporate bodies, government agencies and other public spirited individuals to bring the vision of adding meaning to the lives of women to success”
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
