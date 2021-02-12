Women Bodies Back Cancer Eradication …Advocate  Provision For Women In PIB

The Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalist, Rivers State Chapter, Stanley Job Stanley, has described women as great people with great potentials but frowned at the discordant voices of women, especially when it comes to politics. This he said at the inaugural meeting of Stand Up for women Society (SWS) held here in the state penultimate week.

He called on women to start loving themselves irrespective of age and ethnicity, noting that the day women begin to vote for themselves, men would be in serious trouble as women are tops on every list and have all it takes to rule the world.

Re-echoeing the popular saying that “if you educate a woman, you educate a society and nation at large, Job remarked that for the society to change, women must be given opportunities in politics as they are better mangers of resources, meaning that they can better organize the society.

Meanwhile the National President of Standup for Women Society (SWS}, Rivers State Chapter, Barr. Deborah Ijadele-Adetona has used the occasion of the inaugural meeting of the body to call on Nigeria women to standup for themselves, considering the patriarchal nature of the society in which they find themselves. She said that most women are yet to acquire the basic educational qualification needed, as a result that makes them to have inferiority complex, thereby causing them to face all forms of domestic and sexual violence without speaking out.

She explained that women the need to empower and encourage women in the society is the essence for the formation of a non-governmental, apolitical, solely women right organization, under the aegis of Standup for Women Society, which objectives and aims are targeted at the total development of Nigerian Women and society at large, stating that it is willing to promote, update and upgrade women in Nigeria.

Ijadele-Adetona charged women to speak out no matter the situation they find themselves, because as humans they reserve the right to live and be happy as such should speak out, especially when their right is being abused.

According to her: “Women are the engine room of families, as they serve as nurses, teachers, trainers, character builder and molders, preachers, peace promoters, cooks, prayer warrior, as such standup for Women Society as a forum will be bedrock as well as mouth piece for Nigeria Women as it intends to liberate promote and enforce their courses in Nigeria and beyond.

“Women as agents of change is not a new concept, throughout history, women have led movements for change at every level and being an integral part of that change, be it political, economic and social. The story of women being agents of change is very compelling, the tenacity of ordinary women who have transformed themselves, their families and their communities, while battling against great odds are common place, often they were not noted or remembered and it is also these women, who have left mark on global, democracy, development and peace initiatives,” the National President added.

She stressed that the organisation is expected to galvanize support and draw the attention of critical stakeholders in the society to the total development of Nigerian Women, adding that women should be massively involved in policy making and they should also seek full participation in governance at all levels.

Ijadele-Adetona added that it was time for women to play active roles as a forum to liberate and actualize the rights of women as well as fill the missing gap for active grassroots-based forum for women in the community and the nation.

She further emphasized that the strength of the women in nation building cannot be over emphasized, as female gender always tops the list in any programme, population, agricultural, economy, religious, social responsibility, among others, remarking that active voters are women yet they are deprived to lead and play prominent roles in the society.

She noted that the day and year women will drop hate towards their fellow women and join forces to vote for their fellow women to be in power to head sensitive positions, that is the year that everyone in Nigeria would experience the sudden transformation and change that they all have been yearning for.

The SWS National President stated further that the in business, marketing, local manufacturing, among others women are always playing active roles, yet their activities are downplayed, hence the reason why they are always an appendage to men in any position.

She charged all women to join SWS, the women liberation group that is basically out to create the necessary awareness for women as well as to educate women about themselves, noting that being aware of yourself is the first step to understanding yourself which enables you to deal with yourself and others more effectively and at the end translate to a happier and more fulfilled life.

On her part, the Rivers State Chairperson, Liberator Ifeoma Ossai earlier had stating that over the years the plight of women and the girl child which has been an issue bedeviling the society, is the reason why Standup for Women Society has decided to gather women from all spheres of life in order to develop, enlighten as well as empower them with skills that would give them a future devoid of torture and deprivation in the quest for their daily bread.

Ossai added that women can become relevant in the society by occupying key positions in the government, corporate organizations and agencies.

According to her, “SWS, despite her tender age in Rivers State has gathered over 100 women on her Social Network platform and has worked tirelessly to realize the core goal of the organization to partner with corporate bodies, government agencies and other public spirited individuals to bring the vision of adding meaning to the lives of women to success”

By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana