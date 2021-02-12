Arts/Literary
Valentine’s Day: What Message For Young People?
All over the world, St Valentine’s Day,14th February is annual celebration of love, friendship, admiration and compassion. People on this day send messages of love and affection to partners, family, friends and others in society.
This year will not be different, in spite of the crisis occassioned by the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be a wonderful opportunity to show appreciation for people we love, including our children and young people.
However, to some people, Valentine’s Day has no meaning. To others it is an holiday of love for only adults. Which way you see it, Valentine’s Day can be a wonderful opportunity to teach our children and young people about love.
Interestingly, connecting love with kindness will not only help young people to become more thoughtful people but it will also help them understand that they should always expect kindness for the people that love them as well.
In a world today, where negativity reigns with hard times, it is more important than ever to help young people see the beauty of love of all kinds. This will motivate these young ones to be open-minded and loving people.
This can also show them how important it is to understand the past and struggles that people face today in order to move into a more loving and connected future.
In Nigeria, Valentine’s Day has been added to the list of special days that primary and secondary schools now celebrate. Some schools celebrate the day by wearing red T-shirts and bringing in gifts for other children and teachers. Other schools exchange gifts, organise picnics or hold parties.
Some use the day to visit the Motherless and Children Homes. Many impose red and white dress code on pupils and students. Also, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) do their lot by organising seminars and talk shows to educate the young ones about love.
According to Mrs Mary Anika, Proprietress of Carina International School, Port Harcourt, ‘’we did celebrate Valentine’s Day in other years, but this year will be an exception because of the COVD-19 crisis. We don’t want to bother parents further, due to the times. We usually celebrate with swimming in the school, we bring in horses for children to ride, exchange of gifts among children and more. We also talk to the children about love, how they can show love the proper way and also sex education”.
This year, 2021 Valentine’s Day falls on Sunday .As parents and adults, we can do a lot by finding ways to give the gift of love to our children, other children around us and also those in need.
As parents, transmitting values to our children through our behaviour is very important. It is never too early to help children express love and friendship. By watching you give gifts of kindness, compassion and respect to the people you love, this will touch their hearts and do same as they grow up.
Let us, as adults, use this Valentine’s Day to demonstrate love to our children and young people. A simple note that says, “I love you” can remind your child in years to come about your love even when you are not together. Send recharge cards to young people as a show of love.
This is a great opportunity to help young people feel love and make them responsible adults in future.
By: Ibinabo Ogolo
Arts/Literary
2021: A Renewed Hope For Elimination Of Child Labour
In 2020, the COVID- 19 crisis pushed millions of vulnerable children into child labour. This was as a result of parents losing their jobs thereby increasing poverty.
Already, according to reports, around the world, there are estimated 152 million children in child labour, 72 million of which are in hazardous work.
Consequently, International Labour Organisation (ILO) last year focused on the impact of the crisis on child labour. The COVID-19 pandemic had resulted into economic and labour market shock, having a huge impact in people’s lives and livelihoods. Unfortunately, children suffered the most.
In 2021,ILO will lead in the elimination of child labour in the world as declared by United Nations. This year, collective step up efforts by the organisation and other groups will see to the urgent end of child labour once and for all.
ILO in collaboration with the Alliance 8.7 global partnership, seek to encourage legislative and practical actions to eradicate child labour worldwide. This in a way is to urge governments to work towards achieving Target 8.7 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Target 8.7 calls for the immediate measures to end forced labour, modern slavery and human trafficking while also eliminating the worst form of child labour, including child soldiers and by 2025 ending child labour in all forms.
The 12 month campaign will also prepare the ground for the fifth Global Conference on Child Labour ( VGC) in 2022, which will welcome additional commitments towards ending child labour in all forms by 2025 and forced labour, human trafficking and human slavery by 2030.
However, as countries around the world continue to push to fulfill their pledge to eradicate child labour by 2025, ILO and UNICEF had proposed some recommendations to achieve this.
They include more comprehensive social protections, easier access to credit for poor households: the promotion of decent work for adults, measures to get children back into school, including free schooling and more resources for labour inspections and law enforcement.
Here in Nigeria, ILO in collaboration with the Nigeria Ministry of Labour and Employment had organised a five Day training workshop for journalists in Abuja, November, last year.
This was aimed at establishing strong link between media personnel at the states implementing partners and that of the media professionals, to have a better understanding of the main concepts and conventions on child labour.
Child labour in Nigeria is the employment of children under the age of 18 in a manner that restricts or prevents them from basic education and development.
Street children work as porters, scavengers, growing number of them in begging. These children also work in agriculture and domestic service as, vendors, apprentice mechanics, carpenters, vulcanisers etc. According to reports, commercial sexual exploitation of children, especially girls is occurring in some Nigerian cities including Port Harcourt and Lagos.
By: Ibinabo Ogolo
Arts/Literary
Hope Rises For Nigeria’s Book Publishing Industry
As we step into the next decade, a reflection back shows that Nigeria has made tremendous progress in the literary field and can now be described as a new giant in the book publishing industry in global terms.
Nigerian literature which even before the film and music industry was not given the necessary cognisance but today avid readers can proudly thump their chests with reading glasses perched on their noses and sigh with relief that at last, our literature is now on the platform of the country’s contributions to the world of entertainment.
On daily basis, new authors are emerging, churning out novels that deal with romance, crime,espionage, horror, science fiction to adventure. Indeed, this genre of literature which people never thought possible is now in vogue.
This new phenomenon thankfully owes its origin to the new crop of writers who are not only young but also have cosmopolitan outlook with a better approach to broaching issues or ideas. These novelists such as Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani, Chibundu Onuzo, Ayobami Adebayo, Tom Adeyemi and Kehinde Ademoye may not be household names for now but their works are becoming quite popular in bookshops
These writers who horned their skills within a short span have made it known that they are here to shake and shape the narratives of good story telling from the modernist point of view with no restriants.
As it stands now, Nigeria is gradually becoming the next destination in the book publishing industry as it publishes more works than the whole of Africa combined.
Although 2020 was a promising year,the Covid-19 pandemic slowed down much of the activities associated with the book industry as it did to the larger economy. However, despite that from available information, much more works are expected as some novelists are putting the experiences people went through in their new books in 2021.
Despitethe problems, biographies made some mark in the reading space as a veteran journalist, Bonaventure Melah contributed his own quota of controversy by penning a biography of former President Goodluck Jonathan”, titled’Dear President Goodluck Jonathan which received accoladesand criticisms which in some intellectual circles, was described as healthy as it enriches the political climate in the country especially on the use of democratic power and the effects it has on the polity.
As the battle to put Nigeria on the global map of literature continues, the major challenge apart from the poor reading culture, is the belief in some parts of the country that writers are a threat to the status quo. Nothern Nigeria, specifically Kano State which has the highest number of female authors in the country, over 300 of them over the years have been having a running battle with the state censors board on what to publish.
What is really amazing is that this class of writers are not even given the necessary support by theFederal Government but are rather being subjected to pressure on what to write. Some of them have even been threatened and verbally abused. What the censors board is forgetting is that we live in an information age where the internet has made things less stressful. So, the archaic notion that a censor board some where will determine the fate of a writer is justpure hallucinations that should be put to rest
The body of Nigerian literature is vast and the authors are from different social backgrounds ranging from the military, academia, housewives to theunemployed whosetotal experiences have helped shape the last decade. And for the books I find emotionally attached to are the Civil War series and my top five are The Nigeria Revolution and The BiafranWar-Alexander Madiebo
MyCommand- Olusegun Obasanjo
Sunset At Dawn- Chukwuemeka Ike
Never Again- Flora Nwapa and Sunset In Biafra- Elechi Amadi.
For the year 2021, writers to watch out are Chibundu Onuzo,Oyinkan Braithwaite, Nnedi Okoroaforand Yewande Omotosho.
By: Tonye Ikiroma-Owiye
