Editorial
That N729bn For Poor Nigerians
Against the backdrop of the Federal Government’s plan to pay N729 billion to 24.3 million poor Nigerians for
six months, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has given a seven-day ultimatum to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadia Umar-Farouk, to publish details of the proposed payment.
Also demanded by SERAP to be incorporated in the publication are the mechanisms and logistics for the payments, list of beneficiaries, and how they have been nominated, projected payments per state, and whether the payments would be made in cash or through Bank Verification Numbers (BVN) or other means.
The minister was also asked to elucidate the rationale for paying N5,000 to 24.3 million poor Nigerians, which translates to five per cent of the country’s budget of N13.6 trillion for 2021 and to clarify if this projected spending is part of the N5.6 trillion budget deficit. Recall that Umar-Farouk recently disclosed Federal Government’s proposal to pay about N24.3 million vulnerable Nigerians N5,000 each for six months to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
SERAP deserves commendation for the extraordinary bravery in constantly soliciting accountability from the government, therefore, putting them on their toes. Given the general lack of transparency in government businesses, it is expedient, as SERAP requested, for the details of how the N729 billion for indigent Nigerians will be expended. That way, the risks of misuse and diversion of the funds will be extricated.
As the nation’s foremost anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) must show inclination to be involved in the undiminished transaction by jointly tracking and monitoring the payments to ensure that only listed persons benefit from the process. The EFCC can moreover certify the disbursement procedure and guarantee that it is corruption-free. Corruption is so pervasive that it has turned public service for many into a kind of criminal enterprise.
Similarly, since the funds in question must have been appropriated for, the National Assembly (NASS) has a countervailing duty to perform. As part of its oversight function, the federal lawmakers can compel the minister to disclose the logistics and mechanism for the payments. Also, the NASS should ascertain the list of payment and how the beneficiaries have been selected, especially to determine whether the federal character principle is reflected.
It must be pointed out that the Nigerian government has a major responsibility to monitor and fully implement the requirements set by the socio-economic rights group and other anti-corruption controls. There must be a guarantee that the payments are justified in light of the huge budget deficit and borrowings. It has to be ascertained whether there are better ways to use up the N729 billion to support impoverished Nigerians.
It is most distressing that corrupt Nigerians are munching very fat on various well-intended government’s programmes. Endemic corruption has enriched a small elite but left many Nigerians mired in poverty despite the country being Africa’s top oil producer and having the continent’s biggest economy. In the past, mind-boggling sums of money had been malversated from social programmes designed to empower disadvantaged Nigerians. How then can we tell whether this will not go similarly?
The question is, when payment eventually commences, what kind of yardstick will be employed for measuring and confirming that the monies have been disbursed, particularly to the targeted persons to validate anticipated claims by government officials that requitals have been effected? The query is expedient given that Nigerians are often confronted with circumstances in which monies are approved and spent with no way of substantiating the recipients.
A case in point was the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari that some palliatives be distributed to cushion the effects of the pandemic during the COVID-19 lockdown last year, and that included the sustenance of the school feeding programme even though the schools remained closed. The directive raised more doubts as to the continuation of the School Feeding Programme while the schools were shut. Many Nigerians did not understand how it worked.
How was the policy made to work during the lockdown and schools’ closure? Were the children fed at home when under the care of their parents and guardians? How did the vendors move about in most parts of the country during the lockdown? Who assessed the supposed food quality? And who monitored the distributions? No answers have been provided till date. This is a clear proof that there is unrestrained corruption in the execution of welfare-oriented programmes of the government.
Meanwhile, as an addendum, SERAP is also questioning the recent approval of $500 million by the World Bank Board of Directors to boost access to electricity in Nigeria and improve the performance of the electricity distribution companies in the country. The $500 million is part of the over $1billion available to Nigeria under the project titled: Nigeria Distribution Sector Recovery Programme.
The group has prodded the World Bank to release archival records and documents relating to spending on all approved funds on electricity in Nigeria between 1999 and 2020 and demanded the bank’s role in the execution of any funded electricity projects, identify Nigerian officials, ministries, departments and agencies involved in any executed projects.
There is a need for the World Bank to heed SERAP’s request. We are seriously concerned that the funds approved by the bank are vulnerable to corruption and mismanagement. The global bank must ensure that the Nigerian authorities and their agencies are transparent and accountable to Nigerians on how they spend the approved funds for electricity projects in the country, and to reduce vulnerability to corruption and abuse.
The World Bank necessarily has to see how Nigerians are paying the price for widespread and systemic corruption in the electricity sector, and how more than N11 trillion funds designed to enhance performance of the power sector have been squandered by successive administrations in Nigeria since the return of democracy in 1999.
Nigeria can no longer run away from the challenges posed by the accountability group. SERAP’s requests in both the N729bn for vulnerable Nigerians and the World Bank intervention in the nation’s power predicament raise specific issues of public interests. And Nigerians should be deeply concerned about how the authorities address these obvious reports of sweeping and systemic corruption in the affected sectors and demand answers from them on the vexed questions.
Editorial
Sorry State Of PH Airport
The management of the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, was remonstrated lately by visitors and persons who do business at the airport for failing to provide toilet and other essential facilities for them. The aggrieved passengers severely chided the airport management for not being proactive in providing places of convenience for those that visit or do business at the place.
According to them, people at the airport to receive travellers and do business were entitled to places of convenience since they were not allowed into the terminal building. Others claimed that while they were denied access to the airport terminal building, the administrative block toilets were locked, leaving the open car park field as the only place left for use.
Indeed, Nigerian airports are a stigma to the country. The international airport in Port Harcourt is especially notorious for contemptible and stinking outlook. The car parks are in the midst of overgrown weeds and vitiating interlocking pavement. The Federal Executive Council (FEC) had since approved N2.97 billion for fencing and perimeter road for the airport. But nothing has been done till date. At a time, the area became a grazing spot for cows which dungs produced fermentation in the environment with a very vile smell.
In 2005, an Air France plane, with 196 people on board, ploughed into cows as it touched down at the airport. Fortunately, no one on board was hurt, but the collision left seven cows dead and the runway soaked up with their blood. The airport was proclaimed a disaster zone and subsequently shut down for a few hours.
Every airport is judged in four categories: comfort, cleanliness, convenience and customer service, but sadly, the Port Harcourt International Airport falls far short of all the categories. This is scandalous and calls for stringent measures against the authorities. How did this once reputable international airport impair so abysmally?
We are certain that if there was an emergency or a fire outbreak, the airport would be unable to brandish any effective firefighting service unit. There are no sufficient trucks or firefighting personnel to respond to emergencies. We thought after the series of air crashes that lessons would have been learned and critical infrastructure put in place to avert national tragedies.
Security at the airport remains lax. Recently, a staff of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and his wife living at the staff quarters were kidnapped. Touts have taken over the place, hampering the operations of passengers and airport officials. The road leading up to Ipo village runs through the airport, thus, exposing passengers to the risk of robbery and kidnap, particularly at night.
Any wonder the airport was in 2015 voted the world’s worst in line with the views of thousands of travellers in a report published by CNNMoney and released by The Guide to Sleeping in Airports – an internationally respected travel website. The unsanitary condition of the airport, lack of toilet facilities, lack of seats, unhelpful staff and broken air conditioners were just some of the reasons the airport attained the worst title.
When then Acting President Yemi Osinbajo signed the executive order on ease of doing business in 2017, the FAAN, in its reaction, vowed to end touting at all the airports of entry into Nigeria to ensure the safety and comfort of travellers and officials. But more than three years after the order was signed, touting and other illicit activities are still found at the airports.
The Port Harcourt airport is not entirely alone in the ugly state of affairs. Other airports in the country exist in a similar portentous state as well. The Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, is the most hard at work among airports across the country. Surprisingly, travellers’ experiences often qualify as an oddity in the modern air transport business.
The MMIA often experiences pitch darkness, a designating figure not limited to it. Passengers manage to descend into the terminal that could be mistaken for an oven with the aid of torchlights in the hands of airport officials. The heat that greets passengers at the entry point is blistering. Such has been the experience of air travellers in the last couple of years because of the constant power outage at the airport.
Sometimes, similar outages are experienced at the peak period of departure for most international airlines. The entire airport terminal would be thrown into darkness, compelling airline staff and profilers to carry out check-in procedures with torchlights and other manual equipment. This is the height of discomposure of mind and should not be allowed to continue.
Unfortunately, Nigeria has never paid attention to the huge benefits that abound in tourism. With colossal revenue accruing to the regulatory authorities from airport charges put at $70 per person, we think that there is no justification for the decrepit state of the airports. The atmosphere within our airports is not anything to talk about. It is really difficult to attract passengers to them.
With about 15 million passengers annually utilising the airports, the country could witness an increase to 70 million or even 100 million within five years, given the right things in place. Statistics have shown that about 40 per cent of passengers like to transit through fantastic airports globally. Dubai is a classical example. We must develop our airports accordingly through concessioning, privatisation or improved funding.
From the dark Airport road at night, dirty floors and bathrooms to the regular request for bribes, authorities of the Port Harcourt International Airport should act now to improve the state of the airport which was once the peacock flower fence of the country and stop making it a huge national joke. The airport should be fenced and the street lights activated to ensure safety and check influx of unauthorised persons. It must be realised that a modern airport is a gateway to economic prosperity for a state or nation.
Editorial
Checking Tax Evasion
The revelation by the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr Muhammad Nami, that Nigeria lost about N5.4 trillion between 2007 and 2017 through tax evasion by multinational companies operating in the country is sad. It points to the embarrassing level of corruption in the nation. The foreign companies and their Nigerian partner conspirators must not go unpunished.
Nami stated this after a workshop on “Effective Audit of Multinational Corporations for Domestic Revenue Mobilisation in Nigeria,” organised by the Service in conjunction with the Tax Justice Network. He said between 2007 and 2017, “Nigeria was reported to have lost over US$178 billion (about N5.4 trillion) through tax evasion by multinationals” doing business in the country.
The galactic fraud indicates the dearth of due process in tax regime in the country. The action of the multinational firms can only be characterised as an economic crime deserving of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) attention. The sheer divulgence of the offence is not enough, it must be followed by investigations. Those found peccant must be brought to justice to serve as a deterrent to others.
FIRS former boss, MrBabatunde Fowler, had equally hinted that the country lost between $14 and $15 billion to tax evasion annually by multinational firms. The challenge to curb tax eschewal is quite overwhelming. While several information leaks released in the past years had helped in unveiling the depth and breadth of the challenge, the increasing mobility of income and assets has only complicated matters.
A December 2014 report from Global Financial Integrity stated that developing and emerging economies which included Nigeria lost US$6.6 trillion in illicit financial flows from 2003 through 2012, with illicit outflows increasing at a staggering average rate of 9.4 per cent per yearr — roughly twice as fast as global GDP.
Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) exhibited that the federal government realised N7.8 trillion from Company Income Tax (CIT) from January 2015 till the end of the third quarter of 2020. This was far short of the billowed revenue for the period. Of this amount N4.08 trillion (52 per cent) was received from local firms, while N3.05 trillion (39 per cent) came from the contribution of non-resident companies doing business in the country. In 2014, then Coordinating Minister of the Economy, NgoziOkonjo-Iweala, disclosed that 65% of companies in Nigeria had declined to forward their tax returns and an incredible 75% were not in the FIRS tax net. She maintained that the much-vaunted case for economic diversification would gain little traction without a steady pipeline of alternative income sources such as taxation.
Similarly, FIRS disclosed in 2018 that over 6,772 billionaires do not pay tax. This category of individuals have between N1billion and N5 billion in their accounts, but no Tax Identification Number (TIN) with which they can file the statutory percentage of tax returns on their income. In Nigeria, tax elusion has become second nature and the direct implication is that the government is unable to generate enough revenue to fulfil its statutory obligations to the citizenry.
Also in 2019, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) published a report inferring that the failure of the Nigerian government to enforce Capital Gains Tax on over $8 billion oil and gas assets sold to Nigerian entities fuels poverty, underdevelopment and inequality in the country. Unsurprisingly, the nation woke up to a Forbes report the same year which ranked Nigeria the world’s sixth most miserable country.
At a tax forum in 2017, Vice President YemiOsinbajo linked high-wire corruption to tax evasion. This signifies that when citizens pay their taxes, they have the moral right to hold government accountable if social amenities are not made available as and when due. But this is not the case in Nigeria, where citizens are only tax compliant because their taxes are deducted at source under the Pay As You Earn (PAYE) system, while just 4% comply under Direct Assessment.
It was for this reason President Muhammadu Buhari administration in 2017, launched the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) in a bid to include more Nigerians in the tax net. The initiative saw the setting up of tax clinics to offer free service, consultation and legal representation for defaulting companies wishing to voluntarily file their tax returns.
By June 2018, the federal government announced that the plan paid off as it had realised a total of N30 billion from the initiative, which spanned July 1, 2017, to June 30, 2018. Fowler said one of the outcomes was the growth of the national taxpayer database from under 14 million before 2016 to over 19 million in 2018.
There is a need for government-citizen engagement to drive a more realistic and sustainable culture of tax compliance in Nigeria. Unfortunately, citizens have a very poor perception of tax accountability by the government which translates to low tax morale, even in the face of very stiff penalties for default.
At this time of acute financial crisis due to revenue shortfalls, everything must be done so quickly to recover the N5.4 trillion lost through tax evasion. Without doubt, taxation is a major revenue source where government gets money to meet some of its developmental objectives. Therefore, the National Assembly and the EFCC should take tax dodge more seriously and put in place necessary measures to make the act a heinous crime with tougher deterring sanctions on the affected companies and their collaborating tax officials.
