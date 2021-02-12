Reps Set Up Probe Of FG’s Arms Purchase Since 2011

The House of Representatives has set up an inquiry into the quality and quantity of arms and ammunition purchased for security agencies in the country for the last 10 years.

The House announced the probe, at the inauguration of an ad-hoc committee mandated “to review the purchase, use and control of arms, ammunition and related hardware by military, paramilitary and other law enforcement agencies”, held at the National Assembly complex, yesterday.

In his opening remarks, the Chairman of the committee, Rep. Olaide Akinremi, claimed that “Nigeria spent an estimated sum of $47.387million in arms importation by 2019”.

“The committee shall proceed to investigate the quality and quantity of arms and ammunition purchased in the last 10 years by a clear inquest into the relevant tools and equipment, as well as ammunition as to whether evidence exists or not”.

It would be recalled that the House last year, December 8, through a motion, resolved to mandate the committee to carry out the findings.

According to him, “the motion is pursuant to the National Assembly power of oversight in line with the provisions of Section 4, 58, 59, 88 and 100 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended”.

Speaking further, he said, “The inaugural meeting is primarily set to create an awareness of the originating definition of the substantive fundamental principle of the hearing. Therefore, the committee has commenced its legislative process of evidence gathering towards accomplishing this legislative assignment. It is to through evidence gathered that the committee would be able to deliver on this all-important national assignment that will guarantee security, economic growth, and national development”.

The legislator said there is a need for efficiency in the management of the economy of all nations, and procurement, for which arms and ammunition form a substantial proportion, amounts to 12 per cent of global GDP in 2018.

He pointed out that the percentage for Africa stood at 13.5, while Nigeria’s was 14.25 per cent.

“Arguably, the International Trade Centre ranks Nigeria 4th in Africa, and 52 in the world in arms importation,” he said.

At the inauguration, which was attended by representatives of the heads of the concerned security outfits, according to him, was “to create awareness of the originating definitions of the substantive fundamental principles of the hearing”.

Akinremi said the committee has commenced its legislative process of evidence, as he urged all stakeholders to cooperate with the committee.

“As a way forward, the committee shall require your utmost, timely and kind cooperation for the purpose of completeness. It shall be mandatory for chief executives, heads of concerned institutions to attend to all inquiries, written or oral, and physically present at all sessions of the committee hearings such that will assist our work, and form the basis for our subsequent interactions with you,” he said.