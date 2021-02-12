Rivers
Police Launch Manhunt For Kidnappers Of NTA Reporter In PH
The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of a reporter attached to the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) in Port Harcourt, Mrs Chidiebere Onyia.
The Police Public Relations Officer in Rivers State, SP Nnamdi Omoni, said the command had deployed personnel to locate and rescue Onyia from her abductors.
He said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, AIG Joseph Mukan, had ordered the command’s tactical units to ensure the victim’s safe release.
It was gathered that gunmen had kidnapped Onyia, a female reporter with NTA, at about 6.30 p.m. last Tuesday, around Woji area in Port Harcourt.
It was further gathered that Onyia, a mother of three, was whisked away to an unknown location by her abductors while returning home from her office at Choba area.
Onyia was reportedly with some of her colleagues in her car when the hoodlums intercepted her vehicle at Woji area, forced her out and drove her away in their vehicle.
Eye witness said the hoodlums fired several gunshots into the air, forcing motorists and bystanders to scamper for safety.
One of Onyia’s colleagues, who alighted from the car before the incident, wondered what the female journalist could have done to warrant her abduction.
The colleague said: “I was in the vehicle before the incident. Onyia drove me to my destination and continued to drop others.
“I was shocked to hear that gunmen double-crossed her and took her away whilst abandoning the vehicle and other occupants.
“She is a mother of three young children, and as such, we are begging her abductors to release her unconditionally,” she said in confidence.
Also speaking, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) criticised, in strong terms, the abduction of one of its members.
A statement jointly signed by the Rivers NUJ Chairman, Mr Stanley Job, and Secretary, Mr Ike Wigodo, described the abduction of Onyia as inhuman and heinous.
The council frowned at the incessant attacks on journalists in recent times, adding that the development was unacceptable.
The statement read: “It is worrisome and regrettable that journalists are now victims of abduction and held for whatever reason.
“A fundamental prerequisite for a free media is that journalists should be allowed to move freely in their efforts to serve the public.
“But what we are witnessing in the country today gives us serious concern, as less than two weeks ago, a reporter with The Punch, Okechukwu Nnodim, was abducted in Abuja, only to be released a few days ago.
“Also recently, the Business Manager of Silverbird, Segun Owolabi, escaped assassination attempt in Port Harcourt after close of work.
“And now, another journalist, Onyia, was kidnapped in Port Harcourt on Tuesday. This is unacceptable,” the union stated.
The union further charged the Rivers State Government and security agencies to arrest the hoodlums to enable journalists to fulfil their constitutional mandate unhindered.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
Rivers
Group Wants Probe Of Alleged Unaccounted NDDC Fund
The Civil Society Coalition on Audit in Nigeria (CSCAN) on Tuesday asked the Public Accounts Committees of the National Assembly and anti-corruption agencies to investigate 176 contracts awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) between 2008 and 2018.
It said that N90.9 billion which was a part of the contracts’ budget had yet to be accounted for.
CSCAN comprises Paradigm Leadership Support Initiative (PLSI), BudgIT Foundation, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), Dataphyte, Step Up Nigeria, Accountability Lab, Centre for Health, Equity and Justice (CEHEJ), Basic Rights Watch, Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) and some media executives in the country
PLSI Executive Director, Olusegun Elemo; BudgIT’s Deputy Manager, Tolutope Agunloye and Country Director, Accountability Lab, Friday Odeh, spoke for the coalition during a news conference.
Elemo stated that based on data from 2008-2012 and 2013-2018 Audit Report on NDDC, it was obvious that the N90.9bn was yet to be accounted.
He added many of the projects had been physically verified while many were abandoned, some were poorly implemented and others not executed at all.
According to him, a review and analysis of available data by the coalition and ground assessment of project sites conducted revealed how wasteful and insensitive the NDDC had been managing resources belonging to Niger Delta people.
Elemo said: “We have visited many of the project sites, we have pictorial evidence, we have identified the companies involved as well as beneficial ownership details.
“All we are asking the National Assembly Public Accounts Committees, Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to do is take a professional, detailed and investigative look at this evidence and recover the funds.
“There can be no other explanation to what has happened at NDDC between 2008 and 2018 than the fact that those entrusted to manage the commonwealth of the Niger Delta people had intentionally deprived them of the much-deserved development.”
Elemo, therefore, urged the two chairmen of committees on Public Accounts in the National Assembly, Senator Matthew Urhoghide and Oluwole Oke as well as the leadership of ICPC and EFCC to ensure that justice was served to the people of Niger Delta and by extension Nigerians.
Agunloye of BudgIT noted that over N500 billion was earmarked as statutory allocation to improve the development of the region between 2008 and 2018.
He lamented that the current state of some communities in the region was not representative of the allocation.
His words: “To execute its projects and programmes, NDDC receives annual statutory allocations from the country’s federal government and an annual levy of three per cent of the total annual budget of oil companies in the country.
“It also receives grants and other forms of support from International Development Agencies.
“However, despite the expenditure of approximately $40 billion on capital projects by the NDDC since its inception, the commission has failed to realise its 15-year master plan for the rapid development of the region.”
Odeh of Accountability Lab said: “Only a modern audit law can help Nigeria effectively prevent corrupt behaviour such as seen with the NDDC in recent years”.
Rivers
Rep Warns Perpetrators Of Crisis In Ogoni Communities
Amid claims and counterclaims of ‘unprovoked’ attacks, the hostility between Luu-Sue and Zor-Sogho communities in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, escalated with alleged killing of five persons and destruction of properties.
But in a swift move aimed at restoring order, the lawmaker representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor visited the communities where he appealed for calm, urging them to sheathe their swords and allow peace to reign.
Accompanied on the visit by the Chairman of Khana Local Government Area, Hon. Lahteh Loolo; lawmaker representing Khana Constituency 1 in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Bariene Deeyah; his counterpart in Khana Constituency 2, Hon. Prince Ngbor and the Bori Divisional Police Officer, amongst others, Rt. Hon. Dekor charged the people to embrace peace and allow socio-economic activities back in the area.
Dekor who made his first stopover at Luu-Sue Town square where the combined force of police and Khana Security Planning Advisory Committee (KHASPAC), aided the gathering of the traumatised villagers for the visit, regretted that many residents had been turned into beggars, however assured that government would not leave any stone unturned to bring the perpetrators to book.
At Zor-Sogho, where the equally traumatised villagers sat under a large tree to receive the august visitors, Hon. Dekor urged them to shelve their grievances as the Khana council chairman had summoned a security meeting to look into the matter.
He assured that government would be fair and unbiased in resolving the dispute, adding that their representatives at the local, state and national assemblies would join the council chairman to look into the matter and ensure that the right things are done to bring the needed peace in the area.
