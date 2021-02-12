Nation
PDP, Nigeria’s Only Viable Option For Unity, Dev, Metuh Affirms
The former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Olisa Metuh, has said the party is the country’s option to rally forces for unity, stability and development, given the quality of its human resources at all levels.
Metuh stated this while playing host to members of the party’s National Working Committee, who paid him a courtesy visit at his Abuja residence following his return from the United Kingdom where he had gone for medical treatment.
“At this point, the PDP remains the viable option to restore hope in the polity, revamp the faith Nigerians have in our nation and save her from collapse.
“Despite my travails and challenges, my confidence in the ideals, values and principles of the PDP, as enshrined by our founding fathers, remain unshaken and it is clear that the party can rescue our nation from her current dire straits.
“This is because the PDP has the desired values and principles of all-inclusiveness, respect for the rights and sensibilities of Nigerians across board, respect for democratic tenets of rule of law, equity and justice, promotion of excellence as well as equal access to resources and opportunities irrespective of creed, ethnicity, class and even political learning.
“Our nation has passed through a lot and the citizens are losing hope in the polity. In the South-East and South-West, many of the citizens are questioning their fate and faith in Nigeria and this is also the situation in other parts of the country. It is important that these issues are addressed,” he said.
The ex-PDP publicity scribe commended the PDP NWC for stabilizing the party and urged them to remain focused in promoting the ideals and values of the founding fathers in the party to “showcase the underlining differences between our party and others.”
According to him, the ideals and values are needed now, more than ever before, to save the nation and return her to the path of unity, prosperity and happiness.
He thanked the PDP leadership for the visit, saying that the lesson from his challenges is that “no man is God and that no man can play God in anybody’s life”.
Earlier in the visit, the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, thanked God for seeing him through the ordeal.
The chairman recounted Metuh’s tribulations and commended him for the strength to have endured all even as he urged to remain resolute.
On his part, PDP National Secretary, Senator Umaru Tsauri, lauded Metuh’s activities as opposition spokesman, which he noted, helped to reenergize the party in the aftermath of the 2015 electoral loss.
Nation
NASS Okays N11bn 2020 Capital Budget For Police Trust Fund
A joint Senate and House of Representatives Committee on Police Affairs, yesterday, approved N11billion for the Nigerian Police Trust Fund.
The Chairman, Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Senator Haliru Dauda Fika, who chaired the joint committee, announced the approval.
He hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for the establishment of the Nigerian Police Trust Fund.
According to him, this was the first capital budget of the fund.
Fika assured of intensive oversight of the fund by the joint committee to ensure proper implementation.
“Sometimes in 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari signed the Police Trust Fund bill into law and since then subsequently the Board was inaugurated.
“And for about 10 months now they have not started properly. So, this is the first budget they brought following the approval of the National Assembly to extend the capital aspect of the budget.
“So, the same thing applies to the Police Trust Fund, we are approving only the capital aspect of the budget up to 31st of March, 2021 when we are expecting the 2021 estimate of the Trust Fund to come before both chambers of the National Assembly.
“You may recall that the source of funding of the Trust Fund is 0.5% of the revenue accruable to the Federation Account and other levies from companies doing business in Nigeria, that’s the source of the fund, so it’s not the statutory allocation, it’s a deduction from the revenue”, he said.
Also speaking, the Chairman, House Committee on Police Affairs, Hon. Usman Bello Kumo (APC-Gombe), urged the management team of the Nigerian Police Trust Fund to make proper use of the budget.
“My expectation from the trust fund is to enhance the quality of the police by observing the global best practices. All over the world government alone cannot fund the police you need the private sector.
“You need the other components of the country to come together to provide security for the citizens, it’s good and kudos should be given to the government of the day.
“Our prayer is those that are saddled with the responsibility to man the resources should be God-fearing, should be balanced, and ensure that our police are well-trained, well-equipped. They should have training and retraining so that they will be in tandem with their sister-agencies outside the country.”
In his earlier address, Executive Secretary Nigerian Police Trust Fund, Hon. Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, assured that the board would prioritize police equipment, training, and the retraining of the Nigerian Police personnel.
“Out N11billion budget estimates captured all the core mandates of the Nigerian Police Trust Fund, which is training and retraining of personnel of the Nigerian Police Force; provision of the state of the art equipment, that is the latest equipment and for enhancement of skills of the Nigerian Police Force as well as to improve the general welfare of the Force.
“As I have said earlier, the police trust fund is envisioned to be well-equipped, well-funded, highly motivated, that is why we want to ensure that we have the best police officers in our country in line with international global standard”, he said.
Nation
Audit Query: Reps Kick As NNPC, Others Shun Summons
The House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts, yesterday, strongly criticised the failure by the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, and heads of the corporation’s subsidiaries to appear before it.
The committee decried that it was the tenth time the officials would write to defer their appearance at its investigative hearing on the audit queries issued against them by the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation, including unaccounted proceed of oil sales amounting to about N3.9trillion.
Those with queries against them are the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company Limited, Petroleum Products Marketing Company Limited, Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency, NNPC Retail Limited, National Petroleum Investment & Management Services, National Petroleum Exchange, Nigerian Gas Company, NNPC Pension Limited, Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company, Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company, and the Port Harcourt Refining Company.
Others are Duke Oil Company Inc., West Africa Gas Limited, Nidas Marine Limited, Hyson (Nigeria) Limited, National Engineering and Technical Company, and Integrated Data Service Limited.
One of the queries by the OAUGF is alleging under remittance of revenue from domestic crude oil sales totalling N3.878trillion.
The OAUGF had issued another query against the NNPC bothering on the non-collection of miscellaneous gas receipts for some months in 2015, asking the corporation to refund N450billion to the Federation Account; another refund of N1.8trillion as well as unpaid gas revenue without details worth $198,919,212.27 (N37,189,084,819.19).
Kyari is particularly expected to respond to the audit query on “payment through Nigeria Gas Limited Funding Account $30,963,894.01 (N16,099,887,119.77) as well as misapplication of Joint Venture Cash Calls for other purpose, $292,094,405.82 and N2,474,295,000.
Beneficiaries from the Nigeria Gas Limited Funding Account, namely Century Energy Service Ltd, United Refining Rachmann, Union Petroleum Service, Ocean Bed Trading Ltd, Ice Energy & Petroleum, Mangrove Pet. Supplies & Logistic, and Unicorp Trading Ltd are expected to also appear before the committee.
The committee is also probing into the alleged illegal withdrawals from the account of the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Company Limited totalling $20.3billion and the utilisation of the funds from inception to date.
However, the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr K. A Obateru, in a letter to Chairman of the committee, Hon Wole Oke, with Reference Number GGM/GPAD/08 and February 10, 2020 (sic), said the GMD of NNPC would not appear before the lawmakers, yesterday.
Oke said, “NNPC has written us again for the tenth time to seek deferment and ask for another date.”
Nation
Soyinka Tackles Police Over Stance On Cattle, Herdsmen’s Trespass
Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has said the Ogun State Police Command ‘lied’ that herdsmen did not trespass on his unfenced compound with their cattle.
Soyinka spoke, yesterday, on an Arise TV programme monitored by The Tide in Port Harcourt.
It would be recalled that herdsmen trespassed on the compound of the respected academic with their cattle despite repeated warnings.
The trespassing herdsmen were later arrested by the police but the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, said the cows did not enter the compound of the Nobel Laureate.
“I also learnt that our highly revered Nobel Laureate even saw the cows heading towards the direction of his compound and of course directed that they should be chased away and they were chased away,” Ajogun had said.
But reacting, yesterday, Soyinka said the herdsmen and their cattle trespassed on his property but were driven while the police were subsequently called upon to take over.
He said, “The police need to be educated when it comes to the invasion of homes, we are not talking just about the physical building but the home and the grounds. No cattle people attacked me, that is the fact. I am here physically, I have no injury, that never happened but my home was invaded by cattle.
“Why should the police go to such length as to suggest that I have nothing to do than to go accosting cattle on the road? What’s my business with cattle on the road? We drove them out of my property with my groundsman. In fact, they began the expulsion process. So, I joined them in herding the cattle out of my premises.
“After that, once they were out of my property, that was when I arrested the cows. Why did I arrest them? On exiting my property just outside by the gate, I beckoned to the herder. I said, ‘Come over here, haven’t given you a warning before?’ He turned around and proceeded walking along and then I walked towards him. So, he left into the bush and disappeared.
“His assistant also disappeared. We were left with the cattle. I stopped the cattle by the roadside, called one of my groundsmen to stand there with me, and I sent for the police to come and take over. That is a very simple, ordinary, commonsensical proceeding”, he added.
