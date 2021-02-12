City Crime
Opobo Community Gets Chief After 127 Years
Chief Prince Saturday Jaja House, in the King Jaja Group of Houses, Opobo Town, Rivers State witnessed a mammoth crowd of guests from all walks of life recently, when one of its distinguished and illustrious sons was traditionally installed as successor to the stool that was vacant for the past years after the death of Late Chief Prince Saturday Jack Jaja.
The occasion which began with the hoisting of flags and decorations, shooting of canon with ekerefari; the dedication of the stool, gigs display that heralded the installation of Alabo Dr. Reuben Mietamuno Saturday Jaja as Prince Soide Jaja II in the presence of the who is who in the society at the King Jaja’s courtyard.
According to the Secretary of the Chief Prince Saturday Jaja Seniapu Council, Warisenibo Samuel Adabibi Jaja, it started many years ago, when it became obvious for the house to produce a successor to the stool, which had been vacant for all these years. “The search began and Ama-Opu-Senibo (Dr) Reuben Mietamuno Saturday Jaja from Ada Mietamuno Jaja family unit was selected and presented to the entire house that endorsed their approval,” he stressed.
Jaja maintained that the selection of the Alabo Prince Saturday Jack Jaja War Canoe House is done by election, where all the Seniapu Council members are given opportunity to vote in support of respective candidate upon the result of the polls, such candidate is presented to the house for affirmation, after which the house would inform the King Jaja Executive Authority through the head. Upon presentation and confirmation, the candidate becomes the Alabo designate of the house.
Jaja noted that on November 5, 2020, Alabo Reuben Mietamuno Saturday Jaja, Prince Soide Jaja II was presented to the house that endorsed their approval with blessings showered according to customs and traditions on him.
The House Secretary also disclosed to journalists that after the approval, a high-powered installation committee was constituted by the house; while preparation was ongoing, the stage was set for the event. Our reporter gathered that sequel to the death of Chief Prince Saturday Jack Jaja in 1872; the house was taken care of by an avalanche of Chairmen without the expected results that metamorphosed into the presentation of the Alabo to the Amanyanabo-in-Council on February 5, 2021 for recognition. “We are here today celebrating the installation and induction of Dr. Reuben Mietamuno Saturday Jaja into the Opobo Council of Alapu”.
It was equally discovered that on the day in retrospect, the newly installed Alabo was presented to the monarch and his Council of Alapu for formal induction.
By: Bethel Toby
City Crime
Opobo Community Gets Chief After 127 Years
Chief Prince Saturday Jaja House, in the King Jaja Group of Houses, Opobo Town, Rivers State witnessed a mammoth crowd of guests from all walks of life recently, when one of its distinguished and illustrious sons was traditionally installed as successor to the stool that was vacant for the past years after the death of Late Chief Prince Saturday Jack Jaja.
The occasion which began with the hoisting of flags and decorations, shooting of canon with ekerefari; the dedication of the stool, gigs display that heralded the installation of Alabo Dr. Reuben Mietamuno Saturday Jaja as Prince Soide Jaja II in the presence of the who is who in the society at the King Jaja’s courtyard.
According to the Secretary of the Chief Prince Saturday Jaja Seniapu Council, Warisenibo Samuel Adabibi Jaja, it started many years ago, when it became obvious for the house to produce a successor to the stool, which had been vacant for all these years. “The search began and Ama-Opu-Senibo (Dr) Reuben Mietamuno Saturday Jaja from Ada Mietamuno Jaja family unit was selected and presented to the entire house that endorsed their approval,” he stressed.
Jaja maintained that the selection of the Alabo Prince Saturday Jack Jaja War Canoe House is done by election, where all the Seniapu Council members are given opportunity to vote in support of respective candidate upon the result of the polls, such candidate is presented to the house for affirmation, after which the house would inform the King Jaja Executive Authority through the head. Upon presentation and confirmation, the candidate becomes the Alabo designate of the house.
Jaja noted that on November 5, 2020, Alabo Reuben Mietamuno Saturday Jaja, Prince Soide Jaja II was presented to the house that endorsed their approval with blessings showered according to customs and traditions on him.
The House Secretary also disclosed to journalists that after the approval, a high-powered installation committee was constituted by the house; while preparation was ongoing, the stage was set for the event. Our reporter gathered that sequel to the death of Chief Prince Saturday Jack Jaja in 1872; the house was taken care of by an avalanche of Chairmen without the expected results that metamorphosed into the presentation of the Alabo to the Amanyanabo-in-Council on February 5, 2021 for recognition. “We are here today celebrating the installation and induction of Dr. Reuben Mietamuno Saturday Jaja into the Opobo Council of Alapu”.
It was equally discovered that on the day in retrospect, the newly installed Alabo was presented to the monarch and his Council of Alapu for formal induction.
By: Bethel Toby
City Crime
Bandits Kill 23 Persons In Kaduna As Boko Haram Attacks Geidam
Bandits have killed 23 persons in attacks across five local government areas of Kaduna State within 24 hours, the Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, has said.
Aruwan, in a statement issued to newsmen in Kaduna, yesterday, said the attacks occurred in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi and Kauru local government areas.
According to him, reports from security agencies disclose that the attacks on soft targets in the five local government areas occurred around Kaduna State’s borders with neighbouring states.
“In Birnin Gwari LGA, 10 citizens were killed by bandits in an attack on Ungwan Gajere, Kutemeshi Ward, three persons were injured in the attack.
“In Igabi Local Government Area, bandits shot one person dead between Sarkin Baka and Dankyawai village, near Gidan Kurmi.
“In Giwa Local Government Area, armed bandits invaded Janbaba village, one person was shot dead.
“In Kishisho village, Kauru Local Government Area, gunmen suspected to be from a neighbouring state killed five persons.
“In Chikun Local Government Area, five citizens were killed by bandits in Gwagwada-Kasaya village in Kunai Ward.
“Similarly, in Agwa, Chikun LGA, one person was shot dead in an attack by bandits.
“Also in Chikun Local Government Area, one bandit was killed near Bugai, when members of the community repelled an attack,” he said.
The commissioner said that the state Governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai had expressed sadness over the attacks, condoled with the families that lost their loved ones, and offered prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.
However, air platforms of the Nigerian Air Force were trailing and engaging bandits in some locations in Chikun, Birnin Gwari, Giwa and Igabi LGAs.
The commissioner said residents would be briefed upon the receipt of operational feedback.
Meanwhile, reports indicate that Boko Haram elements have attacked residents of Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe State.
A staff of one of the NGOs operating in Geidam, said that the terrorists were attacking Gaidam town with heavy exchange of gunfire with troops.
“We are at home but the sound of gunfire and heavy weapons are flying as if it would take off the rooftops on buildings,” he said.
Gaidam is about 182km from Damaturu, the Yobe State capital.
According to previous reports, Geidam has been attacked four times this year by Boko Haram insurgents.
The attack, yesterday, is coming few hours after the Chief of Army Staff, Maj-Gen Ibrahim Attahiru visited troops formation in Ngamdu, promising that Nigeria’s military is going to collaborate with Chad, Niger and Cameroonian soldiers to defeat the insurgents and end the conflict in the Lake Chad region.
Boko Haram has displaced over seven million people in the region, and killed more than 30,000 people according to UN report.
City Crime
Man Bags Five Year Imprisonment Over Illicit Trade In Petroleum Products
A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt Rivers State and presided over by Justice M.L Abubakar has convicted and sentenced, one Clinton Onye to five years imprisonment for illegal dealing in petroleum products with an option to pay the sum of three hundred thousand naira (#300, 000,00)
Delivering judgment on Monday on the matter, Justice Abubakar found Onye guilty and sentenced him to five years imprisonment with an option of fine of N300, 000( Three Hundred Thousand Naira only).
The convict was arrested by the Anti- Bunkering Team of the 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt and handed over to the EFCC for further investigation and prosecution.
The Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned him on two- count charges bordering on conspiracy to deal in petroleum products, contrary to Section 17(1)(a) of the Miscellaneous Offence Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and punishable thereunder before a Federal High court in port Harcourt
One of the charges read:
“That you, Clinton Onye, and one Okoro, (surname unknown and currently at large), on 19th day of November, 2019, at Elele Alimini Road, Rivers State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, without lawful authority or license to deal in petroleum products, had in your possession, Eight Hundred and Seventy-Five (875) liters of Automative Gas Oil (AGO) in a Sky-blue Volvo 240 Car, with registration number: Lagos BF 573 EKY and there-by committed an offence contrary to Section 17(1)(a) of the Miscellaneous Offence Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable thereunder.”
He pleaded “guilty” to the charges when they were read to him.
Based on his plea, prosecuting counsel, S.M.H Ibekwute prayed the court to sentence him accordingly. However, defence counsel, B. J.O Ekowo pleaded for leniency, and added that he had become remorseful of his actions
Justice Abubakar thereby found him guilty and sentenced him to five years imprisonment with an option of fine of N300, 000 (Three Hundred Thousand Naira only).
Trending
- Sports2 days ago
Beat Enyimba In Aba, Get N20m, Wike Charges Rivers Utd …Gov Presents 54 Seater Bus To Team
- Featured2 days ago
MOMAN Seeks National Dialogue On Fuel Subsidy
- Featured2 days ago
Govs Still Sidelined In NDDC Affairs, Wike Laments
- Sports2 days ago
CAFCC: Rivers Utd Midfielder Confident Of Beating Enyimba, Sunday
- Sports4 days ago
Ezenwa Apologises Over Tactical Error
- Editorial4 days ago
Sorry State Of PH Airport
- Sports4 days ago
NPFL: Eguma Tasks Players On Away Win
- Politics4 days ago
Makinde Is Not Leaving PDP – Aide