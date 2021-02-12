Sports
NPFL Players Would Be Good In Eagles – Eguma
Rivers United Coach, Stanley Eguma, has drawn the attention of Coach Genort Rohr to the current crop of solid players in the Nigerian local league.
Speaking exclusively to Tidesports source, Eguma said, apart from Rivers United and Enyimba, the Super Eagles handler should turn his searchlight on Plateau United, Kano Pillars, and Enugu Rangers for some solid players that can fit into the National team.
Eguma further stated that it’s good the gaffer was around and wanted to go round in search of talents.
“Honestly speaking, you can see that our players are trying and doing well, not only in Rivers United and Enyimba, we have other clubs with good players in the league that can form a strong team in the super eagles.”
Shooting Stars Coach Ready For NNL Season
Coach of Nigeria National League side, Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan, Edith Agoye, has stated that he is confident of the readiness of his side to record a successful campaign at the fast-approaching NNL season, which is expected to commence this weekend.
Agoye, speaking in a chat with Tidesports source based his assurances on the team’s Pre-season showing, where they gave a very good performance with a victory in one of the Pre-season tourneys, that featured even NPFL sides last December. He also added that the confidence is sky high ahead of the new NNL season.
“This will give the players the belief, the confidence to go into the season and you know, we set a standard for ourselves in winning this tournament and definitely the stars are the limit.”
CAFCC: Rivers Utd Midfielder Confident Of Beating Enyimba, Sunday
Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt, midfielder, Cletus Emotan, has stated that the win against Nasarawa United in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) match day nine was a morale booster in their next continental game against Enyimba FC.
According to him, teammates are working hard to secure victory against Enyimba FC of Aba in the CAF Confederation Cup slated to hold this Sunday in Aba.
Emotan said this while fielding questions from sports journalists on Monday, at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, short-ly after the Pride of Rivers beat Nasarawa United 2-0 in an NPFL game in Port Harcourt.
“Everybody in the team is putting in their best to get victory in all games..
I discovered that selection of players by the coach in any competition depends on the players’ performance in the team,” Emotan said.
Emotan, who was voted man of the match against Nasarawa United, noted that every player is working hand in hand for the progress of the club.
“I think all what we are doing here is to see what we can do to ensure the team’s progress both in league and continental games,” he stated.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Commissioner Lauds Obuah Over Support For Rivers United
Rivers Sports Commissioner, Boma Iyaye, has showered encomiums on the founder of Go-Round Football Club and sports philanthropist, Bro Felix Obuah, over his continued support to Rivers United.
According to him, Bro Obuah’s actions are testimonies of genuine love for sports development and particularly, for the State government-owned Rivers United.
Rivers United has benefitted from Obuah’s financial promises after he tasked the team to win matches in the ongoing CAF Confederation Cup and get rewarded.
Iyaye gave the commendation at Omoku, Rivers State, when he led a team that included the Permanent Secretary, Sir Honour Sirawoo; officials and players of Rivers United, supporters club, amongst others, on a thank you visit to Obuah.
The commissioner described Obuah’s gesture as unparalleled in the history of the state, stressing that outside the Rivers State Government, no other individual has done that much for the team.
He seized the opportunity to laud Governor Wike, whom he said recently donated a 54-seater luxurious bus to Rivers United in line with his undiluted support for the club; emphasising that with such a support-base, the team have no other choice but to make Rivers people proud.
Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sports, Sir Honour Sirawoo, commended Bro Obuah for his exemplary commitment to the cause of Rivers people, pointing out that his efforts for the team would not be in vain.
Sir Sirawoo stressed that though, the Rivers State government was providing all necessary support for the club, encouragement from well-spirited Rivers people will serve as a further tonic.
The General Manager of Rivers United, Okey Kpalukwu, Technical Manager, Stanley Eguma, team Captain, Festus Austin, and chairman, Rivers United Supporters Club, Franklin Owhor, all praised the uncommon love for the team by Obuah.
Responding, Bro Obuah commended the Rivers State Governor and Power of Sports (POS) Africa, Barr Nyesom Wike, for giving the team all required support to excel so far in the continent and local league.
While downplaying his gesture to the team, he stressed that he was just doing it out of his love for good football, stressing that the team is a reflection of the unity that the State should continue to enjoy and therefore needed to be encouraged.
He tasked the team to do all within its powers to win the CAF Confederation Cup for the State and country, with the belief that the government will reward them, knowing the antecedents of Governor Wike.
He announced the sum of N2 million should the team defeat Enyimba in Aba, as well as N200,000 for each goal scored.
