IYC Disowns Anti-Wike Statement, Warns Divisive Elements
The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide has disassociated itself from an unauthorised statement attacking the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.
The statement claimed that Wike had no rights to stop violent protests in Rivers State.
IYC, in a document, yesterday, by its President, Deacon Timothy Igbifa, in Port Harcourt, said the anti-Wike statement never originated from the council, and that its content did not represent the true position of the IYC.
The council insisted that the contents of the statement were the opinions of the person, who issued it, and warned persons it said have been sponsored by selfish politicians, against using the name of the IYC to pursue personal ambitions.
The council said it was disingenuous for anybody to suggest that a governor, who is the chief security officer of a state, lacked powers to stop any agitation capable of causing troubles or crisis in a state.
The statement said, “The council at no time authorised the statement, which tried to belittle the Rivers State governor, downplay his powers and create an impression that the IYC is on a collision course with Governor Nyesom Wike.
“We listened carefully to the governor when he received the Sole Administrator, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Effiong Akwa, who paid him a courtesy visit on February 2, 2021.
“Wike specifically said that the NDDC was not the birthright of any ethnic nationality (including his Ikwere ethnic group). The governor also said that he would no longer tolerate protests capable of causing problems and crisis in the state.
“The governor of Rivers State is not and will not be against genuine and non-violent protest any day any time. The council makes bold to say that the IYC is not at war with the Rivers State Government.
“The governor’s remarks were in line with the position of the IYC’s leadership that the NDDC belongs to the entire Niger Delta region. It was also in harmony with the resolve of the council not to heat up the polity and destabilise the region with unnecessary politically-motivated protests, which can degenerate to violence.
“We had earlier said that the council would adopt other means of peaceful agitation to actualize our objectives while protest could be deployed as the final card on the table. Even if at any time we agree as a council to protest, we must consult all stakeholders including governors and make our intentions known to security agencies.
IYC added, “Therefore, we find it preposterous, disrespectful, unwarranted and dishonourable for anybody to try to twist and personalise Wike’s remarks, which at best should have been viewed as a piece of advice from a critical stakeholders.”
The statement further explained that Wike and other governors in the region remained critical partners in the region alongside the ministers and others.
“The Peter Timothy Igbifa-led IYC will continue to work with all the governors of the region, other ethnic nationalities and leaders from across the Niger Delta to achieve the mandate of the IYC in the overall interest of the Ijaw nation.
“IYC cannot operate in isolation. And before we roll out any action plan that can affect other ethnic nationalities in the region, we must engage, consult and bring them to the same page as part of our bridge-building approach”, the statement added.
It further warned politicians trying to sow a seed of discord and create division in the IYC through some “disloyal” officials of the council, who lacked respect for due process and constituted authority, to steer clear of the body.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
RSG Unveils Winners Of Int’l Painting Contest
The Rivers State Government has unveiled three winners of an International Painting Competition, who were selected in faraway Dubai, United Arab Emirates for their outstanding performance.
The winners are Mr Dumbor Debeeh, who hails from Gokana Local Government Area of the State; Mr Oscar Taribo Tamgba, a Bachelor of Arts Degree holder in Painting, who hails from Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area; and Mr Samuel Nwankwo, the State Publicity Secretary of the Society of Nigeria Artists (SNA), who has been teaching Fine Art in Port Harcourt for over six years.
As part of the rewards for their outstanding performance in the competition, which had participants drawn from the 23 local government areas of the state, the winners would be travelling to Dubai in a few months’ time under the watch of Mr Diseye Tantua.
The competition was organised by the Rivers State Tourism Development Agency (RSTDA) in collaboration with the Dubai Tourism and Commerce Marketing. RSTDA, a parastatal under the Rivers State Ministry of Culture and Tourism has earmarked a lot of programmes aimed at changing the narrative of the state for the better with a view to building bridges internationally and locally for the state as well as growing the wealth of the State.
Speaking while unveiling the winners at the RSTDA’s Office in Port Harcourt, yesterday, the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, who was visibly elated, expressed delight that the winners had through their outstanding performance showcased their talents to the world and put the state on the global map in the areas of creativity and tourism.
Danagogo, who was represented at the event by the Permanent Secretary, SSG’s Office, Mr George C. Nwaeke said the Covid-19 pandemic has been a blessing in disguise to the state, as it has given it an opportunity to show to the whole world that there are abundant talents in Rivers State.
While thanking the Director General of RSTDA, Mr Yibo Koko for his innovative strides, he said there is the need for parastatals in the state to work with their parent Ministries.
Danagogo thanked Dubai Tourism and Commerce Marketing for partnering with the state government, saying, “Rivers State is a very important place in Nigeria. We will continue to partner with you.”
In a goodwill message, the Director of International Operations, Dubai Tourism and Commerce Marketing, Stella Fubara-Obinwa, said Dubai has long been associating with Nigeria, pointing out that several months ago, Dubai wanted to create collaboration with countries and with Nigeria.
According to her, “We got an approval from RSTDA’s Director General to promote arts in Rivers State.”
She noted that the painting competition expected participants to capture Dubai in their artistic eyes, and it was open to the 23 local government areas of the state.
At the end of the day, she said the winners were selected to broaden their horizon and to give them encouragement not necessarily in monetary form, stressing that the lucky winners would be visiting Dubai in months to come.
Fubara-Obinwa further indicated that the winners would be given three icons, one each as supported pieces of technologies to crown their efforts.
While thanking the RSTDA’s Director General and the state government, she said the competition had never been done in any other country, as it was the first of its kind in the world.
Also speaking, the state Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mrs Tonye Oniyide, who described the RSTDA’s director general as the doyen of culture and tourism in the state, congratulated him on the bold initiative and on his efforts in the development of the culture and tourism sector, saying, “We will continue to encourage him. We are proud of him. He is one man that knows his onions.”
Oniyide thanked the partner, Dubai Tourism and Commerce Marketing, for involving Rivers State in its projects.
“We are proud of you always,” she said.
In his speech, the Director General of RSTDA, Mr Yibo Koko, said celebrating the colours of the state, rich and progressive diversities to grow a sustainable tourism economy in the state has always been the strategic vehicle of growth that drives the operations of the agency, adding that with the abundant human and material resources in the state, the state has a rich creative space to be explored and exploited by the agency and others in order to create wealth for the state.
Among dignitaries that graced the occasion included the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Communions, Barrister Ibiwari Clapton-Ogolo; who represented the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim; and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Mr Monday Yaimonay; among others.
The winners, who spoke with newsmen, expressed delight for emerging winners, saying the competition had made their dreams of excelling in their chosen careers come true.
By: Donatus Ebi
Monarch Hails Wike Over Etche Campus Of RSU
A royal father in the state, King Samuel Amaechi, has expressed excitement over the eventual siting of a campus of the Rivers State University (RSU) in Etche Local Government Area.
Amaechi, who is the Onye Ishi Agwuru of Igbo Kingdom in Etche Local Government Area, told journalists in his palace at Igboh Town, yesterday, that the initiative was another laudable proof of the love the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has for the people of Etche Kingdom.
He stated that the step would increase the level of consciousness of the people towards university education, boost employment opportunities, create wealth and above all, attract rapid development to the people of Etche.
Amaechi, who commended Wike for his show of love to the people of Etche, noted that from the inception of his administration in 2015 till date, the administration has consistently carried Etche along in the scheme of things.
“Each time, Governor Nyesom Wike makes promises to the people of Etche, he shows outright commitment by fulfilling them. We are happy with the impact his administration is making in Etche land.
“Etche Campus of the Rivers State University will remain one legacy of Wike’s administration which the present Etche sons and daughters as well as those unborn will ever be grateful to him for”.
The royal father assured that the people of Etche would support the state government to ensure that the new campus was fully developed by providing the needed peaceful atmosphere.
By: Chris Oluoh
FG, #OccupyLekkiTollgate Organisers Tango Over Fresh Protest
The Federal Government has said that security agencies are ready to stop another version of the #EndSARS protests at Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who made the announcement, yesterday, said any protest to block the toll gate would not be tolerated.
According to the minister, protests are constitutionally allowed only in designated places but not toll gates.
The protesters planned to reconvene in the Lekki Toll Gate on Saturday for another protest.
The minister said, “However, any further resort to violence in the name of #EndSARS will not be tolerated this time.
“The security agents are ready for any eventuality. A situation in which six soldiers and 37 policemen were murdered in cold blood by hoodlums will not repeat itself.
“The attack, looting and razing of 269 private and public property will not happen again. The killing of 57 civilians will not be re-enacted.
“No government anywhere will allow a repeat of the kind of destruction, killing and maiming wrought by the hijackers of #EndSARS protests last year.
“After all, only one policeman – (plus four others) – was killed in the invasion of the US Capitol in January, yet the FBI has continued to hunt down and prosecute the perpetrators. No life is more important than the other.”
Mohammed warned those planning the protest to shelve it.
He said intelligence report indicated that some of those planners are not in Nigeria.
He added, “We therefore strongly warn those who are planning to re-occupy Lekki Toll Gate on Saturday to desist.
“We know that many of those who have been loudest on social media in advertising the plan to reconvene in Lagos on Saturday are not even in Nigeria.
“They are elsewhere around the world fanning the embers of violence and inciting gullible people back home. No one should fall for their antics,” he added.
Meanwhile, the #OccupyLekkiTollgate organisers said they are undaunted by efforts by threats by security operatives and the government to stop the fresh protest.
According to the organisers, the cause of the planned protest is beyond the ruling of the Lagos State Judicial Panel probing alleged killings of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki toll gate on October 20, 2020.
They noted that the ban on cryptocurrency accounts among other reasons triggered their action.
They gave the reasons in a press statement made available to our correspondent titled, ‘EndSARS Season 2; Why we will #OccupyLekkiTollGate on Saturday – Campaigners’, yesterday.
They added that not even a counter-protest under the aegis of #DefendLagos will stop them.
The statement read, “After committing genocide by killing scores of people who were peacefully protesting at Lekki Tollgate and other parts of Lagos, Governor Sanwo-Olu and other oppressors want to spit on the dead and dance on the blood of the innocent by reopening the yahoo gate to be collecting their blood money as again.
“We say NO! We are undaunted! We will be occupying Lekki Tollgate again starting from Saturday February 13. We urge all well-meaning Nigerians to storm back all the barricades as our rulers have shown that they can never change. Since the #EndSARS, they are yet to effect any of the promises. Police brutality is still raging and SARS is still operating.
“Despite overwhelming and highly compelling evidence showing how several protesters were shot by the military, no single military personnel has been brought to book.
“Deaths have been established and many victims of the Lekki shootings have surfaced, yet neither the victims nor families of our deceased colleagues have got justice.
“After close to five months of sitting, the judicial panel meant to inquire into the Lekki massacre has refused to deliver justice to victims of the massacre most of whom have either lost their limbs due to gun wounds or have become deceased.
“Government has refused to provide employment for young people, yet they went ahead to ban the most promising source of income of young people; cryptocurrency.”
“Nigerians are extremely poorer and yet the cost of food is on the high side with increased cost of electricity that only produces darkness. Petrol price is being increased as marketers want it at #190 per litre.
“Nigerians are no longer secured in any part of the country; when they are not being harassed or extrajudicially murdered by police, they are being kidnapped, maimed, and killed by bandits.
“Today, the life of cows has become more valuable than those of Nigerians even as our streets and communities have fallen to the rule of kidnappers and bandits. The Nigerian government now negotiates and enriches terrorists and bandits while chasing after, arresting, shooting and killing protesters.
“It is to this end that we call on you all to come out enmasse to demand not just justice for victims and fallen heroes of the October 20 killings but that all involved in this heinous criminality be brought to book. Come out to demand the right to life and to exist in a country that respects our rights as citizens, abhors police brutality/extrajudicial killings, provides us with security, decent jobs with good wages and other such socio-economic rights that come with being a citizen.”
