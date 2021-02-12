Govs Still Sidelined In NDDC Affairs, Wike Laments

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, says despite the inauguration of the advisory council of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), oil producing state governors are still sidelined in the affairs of the intervention agency.

The governor noted that because the governing party dictates what happens in the NDDC, the commission now acts like a state on its own and refuses to interface with the governors of the oil producing states to strategically develop the Niger Delta region.

He stated this when members of the House of Representatives Committee on NDDC led by its Chairman, Hon Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.

Wike explained that contrary to assumption that governors of the Niger Delta were critical stakeholders in the affairs of the NDDC, they are not in the true sense of it.

According to him, since the inauguration of the NDDC advisory council last year, the present Federal Government has ensured that the governors are sidelined in the affairs of the commission.

“Even when we are inaugurated, we were not involved in anything that happens in NDDC, which is most unfortunate.”

He further added, “NDDC is like a state on its own without working with the state government and why is it so. It is so because the states of NDDC are controlled by the opposition party, therefore, there is no need to consult with them.”

The governor explained that in a bid to ensure NDDC does not embark on indiscriminate execution of projects that often distort the state developmental agenda; the Rivers State Government recently obtained a court order that prohibits the commission from carrying out projects without the consent of the state government.

Wike urged the National Assembly to be resolute in its oversight function by ensuring that the NDDC stops frittering the resources meant for the development of the Niger Delta region on building roads in Army barracks, police stations and spending billions of Naira to ensure he did not win election.

The governor stated that NDDC and the Rivers State had once agreed to collaborate on a legacy project, but the commission ended up defrauding the state government.

“NDDC fraudulently duped us over the Mother and Child Hospital. They duped us. They had an agreement with the state government to build a regional hospital called Mother and Child Hospital. They agreed that it will be N1.7billion: state government to bring N800million, they will bring N900million.

“The state government at that time paid their N800million. NDDC mobilised the contractor with N400million of the N800million we brought and then abandoned the contractor and the contractor left site. And when we came on board, we said okay, we don’t want to partner with you again, give us back our N400million, it became a problem. Politics came in. “

The governor said he will continually speak out for the interest of the people of Rivers State.

According to him, within one year, he has awarded contracts for construction of eight flyovers, and on Wednesday, approved over N16billion for the development of critical infrastructure in the Rivers State University.

“I want the best for my people. They have given me everything in life, so, I owe them. It is not what I will make, they have already made me. So, what do I offer back.”

He urged the National Assembly to ensure that planned amendment of the Electoral Act will usher in a new era of free and fair elections.

He insisted that, “there cannot be development without good governance. There cannot be good governance without the rule of law. Good governance without the rule of cannot work.”

Leaders of the delegation and Chairman of the committee, Hon Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo explained that the purpose of the visit was predicated on the fact that Wike was a principal stakeholder in the affairs of NDDC.