Academy: AS Roma Partners Nigerian Clubside
Italian football giant, AS Roma has confirmed its first presence on the African soil, with a partnership with Nigerian club side, Garden City Panthers of Abuja.
The club confirmed this on Wednesday via its website, www.asroma.com/en, that it had entered an agreement with Garden City Panthers to run a football academy in Nigeria.
“The link between AS Roma and the African country grows ever closer with this latest news, which will see young boys from the age of 5-17 given the chance to follow the same training methods experienced by their compatriots in the Italian capital.
“The new academy will be run in conjunction with local club Garden City Panthers FC, and is the club’s first on the African continent.
“We are really pleased to have begun this partnership with the club,” said Robinson Adakosa, President of Garden City Panthers FC.
“This project is the result of our great relationship with AS Roma, based on creating opportunities and training programmes for Nigerian children through our academies.
“This new collaboration is an important milestone for all of us,” the club said via its official website.
The club also explained that its coaching staff from the Giallorossi will help support the work done by local coaches, advising them on methods and techniques to help all students grow and develop.
In addition, a total of 60 scholarships will be made available to the most talented players at U-13, U-15 and U-17 levels.
The new academy marks the first in a planned expansion throughout the region, with further AS Roma Academy sites being worked on in Port Harcourt, Yenagoa, Lagos and Benin City.
The close bond between Roma and the country of Nigeria began in 2018 when, with Italy not participating at that summer’s World Cup, the Giallorossi ‘adopted’ the Super Eagles as the team they would support.
Initially a social media initiative, led to the creation of the club’s Pidgin-language social media account, along with a subsequent link-up with the Nigerian FA.
“In the last few years a digital link between Nigeria and our club has been formed,” said Francesco Calvo, Roma’s Chief Commercial Officer.
“Opening our first academy on the continent is a natural and positive result of that, especially in an area of the world where so many boys and girls love the game.
“We want to give them the opportunities and resources to help their development as both footballers and people.”
Confirming the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday, Adakosa said that all the paper works have been completed.
He said the Coronavirus pandemic denied both Roma and Garden City Panthers a formal ceremony, adding several meetings took place via Zoom before the agreement was reached.
Adakosa explained that Garden City Panthers and Edo State Government are in talks to have a branch of the academy in Benin City.
“We will be extending our tentacles to some parts of the country, so that we can spread our search for talented players across the country.
“I am delighted about this partnership and it is the beginning of many things to come through Garden City Panthers FC,” Adakosa said.
Shooting Stars Coach Ready For NNL Season
Coach of Nigeria National League side, Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan, Edith Agoye, has stated that he is confident of the readiness of his side to record a successful campaign at the fast-approaching NNL season, which is expected to commence this weekend.
Agoye, speaking in a chat with Tidesports source based his assurances on the team’s Pre-season showing, where they gave a very good performance with a victory in one of the Pre-season tourneys, that featured even NPFL sides last December. He also added that the confidence is sky high ahead of the new NNL season.
“This will give the players the belief, the confidence to go into the season and you know, we set a standard for ourselves in winning this tournament and definitely the stars are the limit.”
CAFCC: Rivers Utd Midfielder Confident Of Beating Enyimba, Sunday
Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt, midfielder, Cletus Emotan, has stated that the win against Nasarawa United in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) match day nine was a morale booster in their next continental game against Enyimba FC.
According to him, teammates are working hard to secure victory against Enyimba FC of Aba in the CAF Confederation Cup slated to hold this Sunday in Aba.
Emotan said this while fielding questions from sports journalists on Monday, at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, short-ly after the Pride of Rivers beat Nasarawa United 2-0 in an NPFL game in Port Harcourt.
“Everybody in the team is putting in their best to get victory in all games..
I discovered that selection of players by the coach in any competition depends on the players’ performance in the team,” Emotan said.
Emotan, who was voted man of the match against Nasarawa United, noted that every player is working hand in hand for the progress of the club.
“I think all what we are doing here is to see what we can do to ensure the team’s progress both in league and continental games,” he stated.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Commissioner Lauds Obuah Over Support For Rivers United
Rivers Sports Commissioner, Boma Iyaye, has showered encomiums on the founder of Go-Round Football Club and sports philanthropist, Bro Felix Obuah, over his continued support to Rivers United.
According to him, Bro Obuah’s actions are testimonies of genuine love for sports development and particularly, for the State government-owned Rivers United.
Rivers United has benefitted from Obuah’s financial promises after he tasked the team to win matches in the ongoing CAF Confederation Cup and get rewarded.
Iyaye gave the commendation at Omoku, Rivers State, when he led a team that included the Permanent Secretary, Sir Honour Sirawoo; officials and players of Rivers United, supporters club, amongst others, on a thank you visit to Obuah.
The commissioner described Obuah’s gesture as unparalleled in the history of the state, stressing that outside the Rivers State Government, no other individual has done that much for the team.
He seized the opportunity to laud Governor Wike, whom he said recently donated a 54-seater luxurious bus to Rivers United in line with his undiluted support for the club; emphasising that with such a support-base, the team have no other choice but to make Rivers people proud.
Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sports, Sir Honour Sirawoo, commended Bro Obuah for his exemplary commitment to the cause of Rivers people, pointing out that his efforts for the team would not be in vain.
Sir Sirawoo stressed that though, the Rivers State government was providing all necessary support for the club, encouragement from well-spirited Rivers people will serve as a further tonic.
The General Manager of Rivers United, Okey Kpalukwu, Technical Manager, Stanley Eguma, team Captain, Festus Austin, and chairman, Rivers United Supporters Club, Franklin Owhor, all praised the uncommon love for the team by Obuah.
Responding, Bro Obuah commended the Rivers State Governor and Power of Sports (POS) Africa, Barr Nyesom Wike, for giving the team all required support to excel so far in the continent and local league.
While downplaying his gesture to the team, he stressed that he was just doing it out of his love for good football, stressing that the team is a reflection of the unity that the State should continue to enjoy and therefore needed to be encouraged.
He tasked the team to do all within its powers to win the CAF Confederation Cup for the State and country, with the belief that the government will reward them, knowing the antecedents of Governor Wike.
He announced the sum of N2 million should the team defeat Enyimba in Aba, as well as N200,000 for each goal scored.
