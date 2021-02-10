City Crime
‘We Will Resist Impersonation Attempt’
The ONELGA Security Planning and Advisory Committee (OSPAC) has warned against attempts by criminals to rubbish its achievements in restoring peace in the area.
In a press briefing at Omoku at the weekend, the Commander General, Ogwu-mike Kingsley, said ONELGA OSPAC had to a large extent succeeded because it worked in synergy with conventional security agencies to fight crimes.
Ogwumike restated the commitment of the vigilante group to sanitise and dislodge criminals who were bent on frustrating their untiring sacrifices in maintaining calm and orderliness in the neighbourhood.
The Commander General pledged the group’s allegiance to traditional institutions, CDCs, youths, women groups as well as all relevant stakeholders and noted their moral and financial support towards sustaining the existing peace would boost their activities.
He said plans were underway to organise training programmes for OSPAC personnel within the area and pointed that the training exercise had become imperative to educate his men on the best approaches to handle issues and sustain public confidence.
Ogwumike also called on the authorities of Emohua Local Government Council to have a rethink on the disbandment of the vigilante groups in their domain and described the action as hasty.
The Commander General vowed never to allow the criminals take Rivers communities to the Egypt again.
Ogwumike opined that the greatest gift the group could give to communities were peace and sanity and remarked that in due time criminals who impersonate OS-PAC would be fished out and dealt with accordingly.
He described OSPAC impersonators as enemies of the existing peace and pro-gress and noted that they would never succeed in pulling OSPAC down.
The General Commander said the group was a child of necessity hence the need for all hands to be on deck to encourage OSPAC across board to do the needful.
He, however, said if OSPAC was not doing well, other communities would have sought their assistance.
The General Commander hinted that in the past residents would not sleep well, open shops or walk freely but today through the effort of the local vigilante the past is history.
“Security is everyone’s business. We can only succeed when government and relevant stakeholders give us their maximum supports. In military, police, we have criminal elements that are bent on destabilizing their system, but with collective efforts they would be detected,” he said.
In a related development, Aluu Divisional headquarters has new Divisional police officer.
She is a Chief Superintendent of Police Deborah Thaddeus.
CSP Deborah succeeded CSP Isa Deboa whom we learnt has retired. The new DPO, CSP Deborah said she had concluded plans to meet with relevant stakeholders in a bid to collaborate with them for effective policing.
The DPO assured of his preparedness to complement the efforts of his predecessor in the fight against crime.
She called on residents of the area to support the Division with useful information capable of sustaining the existing peace.
Debora vowed that the war against crime would be taken to criminal hideouts and said she expected the remaining criminal elements to surrender and embrace peace rather than allow the law to catch up with them.
By: Chidi Enyie
City Crime
Bandits Kill 23 Persons In Kaduna As Boko Haram Attacks Geidam
Bandits have killed 23 persons in attacks across five local government areas of Kaduna State within 24 hours, the Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, has said.
Aruwan, in a statement issued to newsmen in Kaduna, yesterday, said the attacks occurred in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi and Kauru local government areas.
According to him, reports from security agencies disclose that the attacks on soft targets in the five local government areas occurred around Kaduna State’s borders with neighbouring states.
“In Birnin Gwari LGA, 10 citizens were killed by bandits in an attack on Ungwan Gajere, Kutemeshi Ward, three persons were injured in the attack.
“In Igabi Local Government Area, bandits shot one person dead between Sarkin Baka and Dankyawai village, near Gidan Kurmi.
“In Giwa Local Government Area, armed bandits invaded Janbaba village, one person was shot dead.
“In Kishisho village, Kauru Local Government Area, gunmen suspected to be from a neighbouring state killed five persons.
“In Chikun Local Government Area, five citizens were killed by bandits in Gwagwada-Kasaya village in Kunai Ward.
“Similarly, in Agwa, Chikun LGA, one person was shot dead in an attack by bandits.
“Also in Chikun Local Government Area, one bandit was killed near Bugai, when members of the community repelled an attack,” he said.
The commissioner said that the state Governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai had expressed sadness over the attacks, condoled with the families that lost their loved ones, and offered prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.
However, air platforms of the Nigerian Air Force were trailing and engaging bandits in some locations in Chikun, Birnin Gwari, Giwa and Igabi LGAs.
The commissioner said residents would be briefed upon the receipt of operational feedback.
Meanwhile, reports indicate that Boko Haram elements have attacked residents of Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe State.
A staff of one of the NGOs operating in Geidam, said that the terrorists were attacking Gaidam town with heavy exchange of gunfire with troops.
“We are at home but the sound of gunfire and heavy weapons are flying as if it would take off the rooftops on buildings,” he said.
Gaidam is about 182km from Damaturu, the Yobe State capital.
According to previous reports, Geidam has been attacked four times this year by Boko Haram insurgents.
The attack, yesterday, is coming few hours after the Chief of Army Staff, Maj-Gen Ibrahim Attahiru visited troops formation in Ngamdu, promising that Nigeria’s military is going to collaborate with Chad, Niger and Cameroonian soldiers to defeat the insurgents and end the conflict in the Lake Chad region.
Boko Haram has displaced over seven million people in the region, and killed more than 30,000 people according to UN report.
City Crime
Man Bags Five Year Imprisonment Over Illicit Trade In Petroleum Products
A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt Rivers State and presided over by Justice M.L Abubakar has convicted and sentenced, one Clinton Onye to five years imprisonment for illegal dealing in petroleum products with an option to pay the sum of three hundred thousand naira (#300, 000,00)
Delivering judgment on Monday on the matter, Justice Abubakar found Onye guilty and sentenced him to five years imprisonment with an option of fine of N300, 000( Three Hundred Thousand Naira only).
The convict was arrested by the Anti- Bunkering Team of the 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt and handed over to the EFCC for further investigation and prosecution.
The Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned him on two- count charges bordering on conspiracy to deal in petroleum products, contrary to Section 17(1)(a) of the Miscellaneous Offence Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and punishable thereunder before a Federal High court in port Harcourt
One of the charges read:
“That you, Clinton Onye, and one Okoro, (surname unknown and currently at large), on 19th day of November, 2019, at Elele Alimini Road, Rivers State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, without lawful authority or license to deal in petroleum products, had in your possession, Eight Hundred and Seventy-Five (875) liters of Automative Gas Oil (AGO) in a Sky-blue Volvo 240 Car, with registration number: Lagos BF 573 EKY and there-by committed an offence contrary to Section 17(1)(a) of the Miscellaneous Offence Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable thereunder.”
He pleaded “guilty” to the charges when they were read to him.
Based on his plea, prosecuting counsel, S.M.H Ibekwute prayed the court to sentence him accordingly. However, defence counsel, B. J.O Ekowo pleaded for leniency, and added that he had become remorseful of his actions
Justice Abubakar thereby found him guilty and sentenced him to five years imprisonment with an option of fine of N300, 000 (Three Hundred Thousand Naira only).
City Crime
NAWOJ Deputy Welcomes Risk Communication Club
The National Deputy President of Nigeria Association Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Comrade Lilian Okonkwo-Ogagbu, has said that the establishment and inauguration of Risk communication clubs in schools in the state was a welcome development.
Okonkwo-Ogagbu said this in a telephone chat with The Tide after the inauguration of Risk Communication Club in Schools in Port Harcourt recently.
The Tide gathered that the event was anchored by UNICEF and other International bodies in partnership with Rivers state Government while NAWOJ national would serve as Implementing Partner.
The NAWOJ second-in-command noted that the aim of the inauguration was to enable victims and others to speak out in the event of any challenge.
She said that part of the challenge of victims was how to ventilate their plights and added that the inauguration of the Risk Communication Club in Schools in the state would improve the situation.
According to her, the inauguration of the club would also address the issue of high cases of abuse and violence against under age school children in the state.
She further described coronavirus pandemic era as worst, and hinted that victims and their abusers were locked down under same roof.
“The coronavirus pande-mic also made it worse and many victims were locked down with their abusers. And so there is need to galvanize efforts aimed at building champions and ambassador that will carry the van-guard of risk communication massages in and out of schools”, she said.
As an Implementing Partner, she said that NAWOJ has adjusted properly to enable it carry out the task of training and educating students to imbibe the confidence and self-esteem to stand against all social vices.
“In this case, there is need to ensure that public, private secondary schools in the 23 LGAs are well sensitised and the children empowered with risk information on Riskcom,” she said.
The NAWOJAN who reiterated the stance of the group to stand against violence, said they would continue to push until violence against under age school children and others, nose dive.
The Tide recalled that violence against under age people especially women and girl child was on the increase during the lock down period.
By: King Onunwor
