‘We Will Resist Impersonation Attempt’

The ONELGA Security Planning and Advisory Committee (OSPAC) has warned against attempts by criminals to rubbish its achievements in restoring peace in the area.

In a press briefing at Omoku at the weekend, the Commander General, Ogwu-mike Kingsley, said ONELGA OSPAC had to a large extent succeeded because it worked in synergy with conventional security agencies to fight crimes.

Ogwumike restated the commitment of the vigilante group to sanitise and dislodge criminals who were bent on frustrating their untiring sacrifices in maintaining calm and orderliness in the neighbourhood.

The Commander General pledged the group’s allegiance to traditional institutions, CDCs, youths, women groups as well as all relevant stakeholders and noted their moral and financial support towards sustaining the existing peace would boost their activities.

He said plans were underway to organise training programmes for OSPAC personnel within the area and pointed that the training exercise had become imperative to educate his men on the best approaches to handle issues and sustain public confidence.

Ogwumike also called on the authorities of Emohua Local Government Council to have a rethink on the disbandment of the vigilante groups in their domain and described the action as hasty.

The Commander General vowed never to allow the criminals take Rivers communities to the Egypt again.

Ogwumike opined that the greatest gift the group could give to communities were peace and sanity and remarked that in due time criminals who impersonate OS-PAC would be fished out and dealt with accordingly.

He described OSPAC impersonators as enemies of the existing peace and pro-gress and noted that they would never succeed in pulling OSPAC down.

The General Commander said the group was a child of necessity hence the need for all hands to be on deck to encourage OSPAC across board to do the needful.

He, however, said if OSPAC was not doing well, other communities would have sought their assistance.

The General Commander hinted that in the past residents would not sleep well, open shops or walk freely but today through the effort of the local vigilante the past is history.

“Security is everyone’s business. We can only succeed when government and relevant stakeholders give us their maximum supports. In military, police, we have criminal elements that are bent on destabilizing their system, but with collective efforts they would be detected,” he said.

In a related development, Aluu Divisional headquarters has new Divisional police officer.

She is a Chief Superintendent of Police Deborah Thaddeus.

CSP Deborah succeeded CSP Isa Deboa whom we learnt has retired. The new DPO, CSP Deborah said she had concluded plans to meet with relevant stakeholders in a bid to collaborate with them for effective policing.

The DPO assured of his preparedness to complement the efforts of his predecessor in the fight against crime.

She called on residents of the area to support the Division with useful information capable of sustaining the existing peace.

Debora vowed that the war against crime would be taken to criminal hideouts and said she expected the remaining criminal elements to surrender and embrace peace rather than allow the law to catch up with them.

By: Chidi Enyie